Senior forward Parker Lindauer completed his hat trick during the first period Friday afternoon, as the Madison Memorial boys hockey team scored six times in the first 17 minutes on its way to a berth in tonight’s Culver’s Cup championship game.
Lindauer added his fourth goal — in the third period — to help the Spartans roll to an 8-3 victory over the Oshkosh North co-op and into tonight’s 7:30 p.m. final against Madison West at Madison Ice Arena.
Jack Strey scored two goals in three minutes during the second period for the North co-op.
Madison West 5, Baldwin-Woodville 3
The Regents (9-3-1) recovered from an early 2-0 deficit with three third-period goals for a victory over the Blackhawks (10-3-0) in a Culver’s Cup semifinal. Drake Baldwin assisted on West’s first two goals and clinched the victory with an empty-netter. West also got goals from Felix Jiang, Joe Clark and Alex Duchemin.
Wausau West 4, Verona 3 (OT)
The top-ranked Wildcats (10-1-2) suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Warriors (9-2-0) in a semifinal of the Showdown in Titletown in Green Bay. Late penalties against Verona contributed to three power-play goals for West.
La Crosse Aquinas co-op 4, Stoughton 2
The Avalanche (8-4-0) got all four goals from senior forward Ryan Wink and defeated the Vikings (4-8-0) in a consolation semifinal of the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic in Lake Delton. For Stoughton, junior Brody Hlavacek scored twice and senior Carter Hellenbrand had 25 saves.
Waunakee 5, Waupun 0
Waunakee goalie Hunter Beck made 25 saves and forward Mason Ihrke scored two goals as the visiting Warriors (7-4) beat Waupun (3-9) in the Waupun Holiday Classic.
Beaver Dam 3, Evanston (Ill.) 2
A goal in each period lifted the Golden Beavers (8-4) over the Wildcats (5-5). The deciding goal was struck early in the third period by junior forward Ben Cremers and assisted by senior Brock Brendemihl.
Girls hockey
Superior co-op 3, Middleton co-op 2 (OT)
A goal from sophomore Brooklyn Burger five minutes into overtime gave the Spartans (2-10-0) a spot in the championship game of the Culver’s Cup after a victory over the Metro Lynx (4-7-0). The Metro Lynx got a first-period goal from senior forward Sierra Berg.
Appleton Xavier co-op 6, Beloit Memorial co-op 2
In the championship match of the Wisconsin Holiday Tournament at the Appleton Family Ice Center, the Fox Cities Stars (13-1-0) held the Rock County Fury (9-4-1) scoreless in the first two periods and leaned on their five-goal lead in the third for the victory. The Fury’s Cammi Ganshert and Anika Einbeck each scored in the third.
Eau Claire North co-op 4, Beaver Dam co-op 3
A three-goal run in the first period and another goal in the second was enough for the Stars (11-2-0) to secure a third-place finish in the Wisconsin Holiday Tournament over the Warbirds (9-2-0).
Viroqua co-op 4, Stoughton co-op 3
Erin Simonson had three assists as the Blackhawks (5-4-0) defeated the Icebergs (2-9-0) in the Rhinelander HodagLand Holiday Tournament. Scoring first for Stoughton was Izzy Newton.
Green Bay East co-op 4, Sun Prairie co-op 3
The Cap City Cougars (5-4-2) fell to the Bay Area Ice Bears (6-6-2) to finish fourth in the eight-team Open American Division of the Schwan Cup Tournament in Blaine, Minn.
Wrestling
Bi-State Classic
Re-routed from a tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, due to poor weather, the Stoughton wrestling team instead was welcomed as a late addition to the field of the 68-team Bi-State Classic in the La Crosse Center.
After Friday’s opening day, the Vikings stand in the Division 1 lead with 209 points and qualified five individuals for today’s semifinals.
Making it through were Nicola Rivera (22-0 on the season) at 106 pounds, Braeden Whitehead (15-1) at 132, Hunter Lewis (22-0) at 138, Gavin Model (21-1) at 152 and Cade Spilde (19-3) at 160.
Waunakee advanced Ty Miller (17-3) at 145 and Reed Ryan (18-1) at 220 to the semifinals. Lodi also produced two semifinalists, Chandler Curtis (20-3) at 113 and Garrett Moll (20-2) at 132.
River Valley’s Shane Liegel (22-0) advanced at 182 and Portage’s Jessie Tijerina (15-0) advanced at 126.
Oshkosh on the Water
With two wrestlers advancing to the semifinals, Mineral Point stands in fifth place entering today’s final rounds of the 67-team tournament at UW-Oshkosh.
The Pointers’ Danny Pittz (21-2), advanced at 126 pounds with a 5-0 victory over Oshkosh North’s Cade Schmitz. Teammate Logan Schmitz (19-4) advanced at 145 with a sudden victory decision in his quarterfinal match.
Reedsburg’s Caden Fry (21-1) advanced to the semifinals at 132 with a tiebreaker victory over Antigo’s Benjamin Stimac, and at 145, Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zachary Gunderson (15-1) advanced with a 4-2 victory over Max Grudzinski.
Mid-States Classic
Janesville Craig senior Keeanu Benton (17-0) scored a 30-second pin to advance to today’s semifinal round and help the Cougars stand in eighth place in the 46-team tournament at UW-Whitewater.
Jefferson 113-pounder Quintin Gehrmann (21-0) and 160-pounder Dean Neff (24-3) advanced to semifinals. Edgerton also advanced two to the semifinals: Cole Bavery (20-0) at 138 and Reed Farrington (19-1) at 285. Janesville Parker’s Jakob Williams (18-2) advanced at 132.
Northern Exposure
Sauk Prairie placed third in its six-team pool and will compete for seventh place in today’s final rounds of the 18-team, dual-meet tournament in Merrill. The Eagles’ Reece Bierstaker went 5-0 on the day at 220.