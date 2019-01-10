Senior Annalise DeMuth led three double-figure scorers with 17 points Thursday night, helping the McFarland girls basketball team take sole possession of the Rock Valley Conference lead with a 60-52 victory over East Troy.
Sophomore Freya Gilbertson scored 15 points and junior Ashley East had 13 for the Spartans (8-6, 8-2 Rock Valley), who took a 41-28 halftime lead, avenged an early loss to the Trojans (9-4, 7-3) and broke a tie for the league lead.
Grace Lomen led East Troy with 21 points.
Whitewater 54, Jefferson 41
Guard Kacie Carollo scored 19 points as the Whippets (7-6, 6-4 Rock Valley) put together a 25-9 second-half run to overpower the Eagles (6-7, 4-6). Junior Olivia Ganser led Jefferson with 16 points.
Clinton 58, Evansville 51
The visiting Cougars (6-7, 4-6 Rock Valley) overcame a six-point halftime deficit to beat the Blue Devils (7-7, 6-4). Clinton had three players each score 12 points, including juniors Hannah Welte, Liz Kalk and sophomore Olivia Roehl. Paige Banks led Evansville with 18 points.
Platteville 44, River Valley 30
Junior Becca Hoyer led all players with 10 points as the Hillmen (9-3, 4-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) rode a 17-point halftime lead to a victory over the Blackhawks (5-10, 0-5). River Valley forwards Hope Ragels and Emily Briehl each put up six points.
Boys hockey
Madison Edgewood 7,
Monona Grove 1
Thomas Weis scored the last three goals to help the Crusaders (12-4-0, 7-0-0 Badger South) skate past the Silver Eagles (5-9-0, 3-4-0) at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Edgewood scored the game’s first five goals, taking less than 27 minutes to claim full control of the contest.
Madison Memorial 6,
Janesville Craig co-op 2
Scoring their first four goals on power plays, the visiting Spartans (9-8-0, 5-5-0 Big Eight) held off the Bluebirds (5-10-0, 2-7-0) at the Janesville Ice Center. Jack Faulkner and Tyler Nelson scored two goals apiece for the winners. Ben Coulter had a goal and an assist for Janesville.
Baraboo/Portage 4, Beaver Dam 3
The host Thunderbirds (5-11-0, 2-4-0 Badger North) got third-period goals from Josh Beale and Campbell Koseor to open a 4-1 lead against the Golden Beavers (9-7-0, 3-4-0). Beaver Dam’s Riley VanderHoeven and Ben Cremers scored late.
Girls hockey
Beaver Dam co-op 4,
Appleton Xavier co-op 3
The visiting Warbirds (11-2-0, 5-0-0 Eastern Shores Conference), ranked fifth in the state, knocked off the top-ranked Fox Cities Stars (15-2-0, 3-1-0) to take control of the conference race.
Beloit Memorial co-op 7,
Stoughton co-op 0
The 10th-ranked Rock County Fury (11-5-1, 6-0-1 Badger) went up 2-0 in the first period and cruised to victory over the Icebergs (5-11-0, 2-6-0). Juniors Mya Maslonka had two goals and had one assist and Sara Nerad scored one goal and assisted on two others. Stoughton got 28 saves, one from Cora Zimmerman and 27 from Abby Seybold.
Wrestling
Janesville Parker 39, Sun Prairie 30
The host Vikings (4-1 Big Eight duals) got victories in the final six matches, five by pin, to hand the Cardinals (3-1) their first conference loss.
Madison Memorial 48, Verona 36
Isiah Angeles broke a tie with a pin at 182 pounds, and the host Spartans (2-2 Big Eight duals) received a forfeit in the final match to defeat the Wildcats (1-3). Memorial also got pins from Gyurme Dakpa at 220 pounds, Brody Weiler (113), Kaden Reetz (152) and Pierce Kaufman (160).
Jefferson 42, East Troy 39
Aaron Heine scored a pin in the final match of the night, at 182 pounds, to give the Eagles (2-1 Rock Valley Conference duals) a victory over the Trojans (0-3). Jefferson earned five other pins in the match.
Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 15
The Flying Arrows (6-0 SWC/SWAL duals) earned five pins and picked up five forfeits to beat the host Dodgers (1-5). Getting pin victories for Dodgeville were Riley Crook at 152 and Louden Fuerstenberg at 285.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie 129.1,
Verona/Madison Edgewood 127.45
Abigail Nowicki scored 33.025 points to win the all-around, followed by teammate Anjaly Connors’ 32.675, as the visiting Cardinals beat the Wildcats in a Big Eight dual.
Nowicki also won on the balance beam (8.5), and Connors won floor exercise (8.9). Sun Prairie’s Amelia McDermott won on uneven bars (8.15) and Verona/Edgewood’s Maggie Veak won vaulting (8.75).
Middleton 129.925,
Janesville Parker 103.200
Sophomore Taylor Engelkes took first in all four apparatus and the all-around as the defending Big Eight champion Cardinals cruised to a win over the Vikings. Middleton took the top three spots in all events, including the top five on the uneven bars.