The state top-ranked Madison West boys swimming team enjoyed a record-setting Saturday during the Marquette Invitational at the Schroeder YMCA Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.
Not only did West win the 23-team meet, scoring 357 points to runner-up Middleton’s 257, the Regents won five of the 11 events — and set four meet records, three in relays.
The meet featured the top six teams in the most recent Division 1 state rankings, along with Madison Edgewood, the top-ranked Division 2 team.
Senior Wes Jekel set a record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.47 seconds, and also won the 100 butterfly in 50.49 seconds.
Jekel also swam on the record-setting 400 freestyle relay team (3:08.21), joined by junior Andrew Fernandez, senior Constantine Bensch and junior Isaac Casey, and on the winning 200 medley relay (1:34.55), with senior Jaden Weiss, senior Henry Miller and junior Charlie Feller.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Casey, Fernandez, Bensch and Feller also set a meet record (1:26.61).
For Middleton, junior Nathan Kim won the 200 individual medley (1:54.63), and senior Andrew Martin won the 200 freestyle (1:42.73). Edgewood junior Truman te Duits won the 100 breaststroke (:58.57).
Stoughton Invitational
Senior Cade Roggenbauer took first place in the 100 (49.08) and 200 (1:52.26) freestyle and swam on the meet record-setting 200 (1:31.23) and 800 (7:35.37) freestyle relay teams as Sun Prairie cruised to victory in the seven-team meet.
Sun Prairie finished with 628 points, well ahead of runner-up Baraboo (355). DeForest’s Ben Ramminger was the only other swimmer to win multiple individual events, taking the 400 individual medley (4:19.81) and the 1,000 freestyle (10:15.13).
Wrestling
Eagle Invitational
On the strength of four individual champions, Sauk Prairie dominated the field to win its own 19-team Eagle Invitational. Sauk Prairie got individual titles from Dawson Enge (22-6 record, 113 pounds), Bryant Schaaf (26-3, 160), Simon Patterson (15-5, 170) and Reece Bierstaker (20-9, 220). Also for the Eagles, Luis Elizondo was second at 126, Jesse Huerth took second at 145 and Connor Warren was third at 285.
River Valley finished third as Devan Alt (21-9) won at 145 pounds and Shane Liegel (29-0) won at 182. Wisconsin Dells took fourth as Gavin Kingsley won at 138 pounds and Aaron Huff was second at 220. Dodgeville’s Riley Crook won at 152.
Cheesehead Invitational
Stoughton moved up in the standings throughout the day to finish third in the tournament that brought together 30 teams from seven states. Chicago’s Mount Carmel won the team title.
106-pound freshman Nicolar Rivera, ranked No. 1 nationally for his weight and age group, improved to 31-0 on the season by pinning Aurora (Illinois) Christian’s Joel Mylin in 1:04 in the final. Rivera had five pins and one technical fall in the tournament.
Stoughton added runner-up finishes from Hunter Lewis (30-1), who suffered his first loss to Luke Odom of Edwardsville (Illinois), 9-2, in the final at 138; and Luke Mechler (31-3) at 145. Brooks Empey finished third at 195.
Manawa Invitational
Madison Memorial junior Kaden Reetz (15-1) went 5-0 at 152 pounds, winning three matches by pin and two by technical fall, to top his weight class and earn Most Valuable Wrestler honors in the 11-team tournament. The Spartans finished fifth as a team, getting additional individual titles from Guillermo Tellez (106) and Patrick McDonald (285).
Boys hockey
Sauk Prairie co-op 6,
Beaver Dam co-op 1
Sophomore forward Riley Jelinek scored four goals — three in the third period — to lift the visiting Eagles (7-4-0, 3-3-0 Badger North) past the Golden Beavers (9-5-0, 3-2-0). Beaver Dam’s lone goal came 6 minutes into the second period from sophomore Riley VanderHoeven.
Madison Memorial 9,
Madison La Follette/East 2
The visiting Spartans (8-8-0, 4-5-0 Big Eight) scored four goals in the first period to beat the Lakers (1-12-0, 0-9-0). Forward Tyler Nelson scored three goals and had an assist. Martin Brusoe and Ben Roloff each scored an unassisted goal for the Lakers.
Gymnastics
Madison Memorial 130.85,
Monona Grove 127.125
Despite the first-place all-around performance (34.325) from the Silver Eagles’ Payton Jenks-Recker, the Spartans held on for a non-conference victory. For Memorial, Jaya Carlson took first in floor exercise (9.15) and Vanessa Diaz won on uneven bars (8.175). Jenks-Recker took first in balance beam (8.6) and vaulting (8.85).