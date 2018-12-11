Madison West’s Drake Baldwin broke a tie with a second-period goal, and Alex Duchemin and Jared Markiewicz provided insurance scores in the third period to deliver a 4-1 victory over host Waunakee in a non-conference boys hockey game Tuesday night.
For West (6-0-1), Felix Jiang opened the scoring 1 minute, 35 seconds into play. For Waunakee (3-3-0), Keegan Ripley evened the score late in the first period.
Sun Prairie 8,
Beloit Memorial 0
Roger Schoenike scored a pair of first-period goals, Carter Watters scored twice in the second period and Davis Hamilton had a pair of shorthanded goals in the third to lift the Cardinals (5-1-0, 5-1-0 Big Eight Conference) over the visiting Purple Knights (3-5-0, 1-4-0).
Verona 12,
Madison La Follette/East 0
Walker Haessig scored a goal less than three minutes into the second period to give the visiting Wildcats (5-0-2, 3-0-0 Big Eight) a 6-0 lead on their way to an easy victory over the Lakers (0-7-0, 0-6-0) at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Haessig, Mack Keryluk, Cale Rufenacht, and Brooks Brazeau all scored a pair of goals apiece. Ryan Ritter tallied four assists. Madison La Follette/East got 40 saves from senior goaltender Quaid Agard.
Madison Edgewood 10,
Monona Grove 0
Drew Lenz started the scoring off for the Crusaders (6-1-0, 3-0-0 Badger South) as they rolled over the visiting Silver Eagles (2-2-0, 1-1-0). A five-goal second period, including two from Cody Menzel, led to a goalie change for Monona Grove. Nathan Walker also had two goals.
Janesville Craig/Parker 5,
Baraboo/Portage 1
The host Bluebirds (2-3-0) scored the final four goals of the game to beat the Thunderbirds (1-6-0) in non-conference play. Junior Conor Joyce scored three of Janesville’s last four goals.
McFarland 3,
DeForest co-op 0
Senior forward Tyson Laux scored a pair of goals as the host Spartans (4-2-0) blanked the Norskies (0-5-0) in non-conference play. Junior forward Jack Bartzen had a goal and an assist. DeForest got 29 saves from junior goaltender Joseph Brethouwer.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 7, Baraboo co-op 0
The host Fury (4-3, 2-0 Badger Conference) opened a 5-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a victory over the Badger Lightning (1-5-0, 0-3-0) at Edwards Ice Arena. Junior forward Haley Knauf notched a hat trick and freshman forward Sarah Edler added two more goals. Beloit Memorial co-op got 30 saves from goaltender Natalie Buss.
Boys swimming
Madison Edgewood 103,
Monona Grove 67
Crusaders junior Truman teDuits won the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.84) and 100 butterfly (54.88) as Madison Edgewood handily defeated the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs in Badger South action.
Silver Eagles senior Josh Douberly took first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.07) and tied for first with Edgewood’s Alex Moen in the 100 freestyle (51.26).
Sauk Prairie co-op 88, DeForest 82
Senior and University of Minnesota recruit Desmon Sachtjen took first place in the 200 freestyle (1:50.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.68) as the Eagles edged the host Norskies in a Badger North dual meet. DeForest junior Ben Ramminger won the 200 individual medley (2:01.89) and 100 backstroke (55.36).
Elkhorn 130, Fort Atkinson 40
Junior Jeremiah Mansavage won the 50 freestyle (22.08), the only event win for the Blackhawks as the state top-ranked Elks took home a victory in non-conference action. Elkhorn junior Hunter Johnson took first in the 200 freestyle (1:50.19) and 100 butterfly (55.75).
Lake Geneva Badger triple dual
Benton Greenberg took first place in the 200 individual medley (2:18.05) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.24) as Lake Geneva Badger swept all 11 varsity events to take first in a non-conference triple dual with a 146-16 victory over Racine Prairie and a 137-32 win over Jefferson/Cambridge. Jefferson/Cambridge beat Prairie, 117-34.