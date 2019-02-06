The January freeze extended to the shooting touch of the Janesville Craig girls basketball team in a 60-34 loss to visiting Madison La Follette on Wednesday night.
The Cougars (9-10 overall, 5-10 Big Eight Conference) went 0-for-29 from the field in the second half and 1-for-21 from 3-point range for the game.
As a result, the Lancers (14-4, 11-4) turned a 29-19 halftime lead into a second-half blowout. La Follette’s defense held Craig to six baskets on the night.
Freshman Demetria Prewitt scored 19 points to lead La Follette. Freshman Malia Green and senior Sydni Olson added 13 each.
Middleton 55, Madison East 39
The host Cardinals (13-5-0, 12-2 Big Eight) stayed one game behind Sun Prairie in the league race with a victory over the Purgolders (12-6, 8-6).
Madison Memorial at Madison West, ppd.
The Spartans' Big Eight game at West was rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Boys hockey
Oregon 5, Monona Grove 3
The host Silver Eagles (8-14-0, 6-6-0 Badger South) took a 3-2 lead late in the second period, but Pat McCormick tied the game soon afterward and the Panthers (11-9-0, 9-3-0) got third-period goals from Zak Roskos and Adam Franken to lock up at least a share of second place in the league.
Franken also scored in the second period. Oregon’s Hogan Schulz scored in the first.
Monona Grove got goals from Dawson Dutcher, Trevor Ogden and Tanner Smith.
Girls hockey
Beaver Dam co-op 5,
Hartland Arrowhead 0
The top-ranked Warbirds (20-2-0, 8-0-0 Eastern Shores) closed out a perfect league season with a shutout of the host Warhawks (9-12-0, 2-6-0).
Maike Zipp scored two goals and Alyssa Heim, Morgan Brown and Tori Schmidt had one each. Abby Okon made 20 saves for the shutout.