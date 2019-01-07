The unbeaten Madison East boys basketball team earned the No. 1 spot in the first Associated Press Division 1 state rankings of the season, it was announced Monday.
Four other Big Eight Conference boys teams were ranked: Madison Memorial (No. 6), Middleton (No. 12), Madison La Follette (No. 13) and Sun Prairie (No. 14).
New Glarus was tied with Darlington for second in Division 4, before Monday night’s loss to No. 8 Mineral Point.
In the girls rankings, two-time WIAA Division 2 state champ Beaver Dam was ranked No. 1, with Monona Grove fourth and Reedsburg eighth.
Madison Memorial was ranked sixth in Division 1, and Marshall was third and Wisconsin Dells fourth in Division 3.
Boys basketball
Mineral Point 72, New Glarus 57
Isaac Lindsey and Brayden Dailey led the way as the Pointers (7-3) rolled past the Glarner Knights (9-2) in a non-conference battle of ranked teams.
Lindsey scored 18 of his 33 points in the first half, and Dailey scored 20 of his 24 after halftime for the Pointers.
New Glarus’ Jaden Kreklow scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half. Trevor Gassman had 11 points for the Glarner Knights.
Oregon 78, Dodgeville 60
Ethan Victorson scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, and Nolan Look scored eight of his 10 after halftime to lead the Panthers (7-3) past the visiting Dodgers (0-10). Erik Victorson added 13 points for Oregon.
Dodgeville’s Adam Phillips scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half, but Oregon finished with a 39-26 run.
Mount Horeb 67, River Valley 46
The visiting Vikings (9-3) beat the Blackhawks (4-5) as senior guard Gunnar Nortman led the way with 20 points. Taylor Knutson had 13 points for River Valley.
Belleville 78, Parkview 60
The visiting Wildcats (5-4) took a 49-28 halftime lead and got 28 points from Royce Clark n a runaway victory over the Vikings (5-4).
Austin Fahey and Jaydon Winkers scored 14 points each for Belleville. Eli Hotscheit led Parkview with 21 points, making six 3-pointers.
Randolph 75, Waterloo 57
Senior Jake Roberts hit six three-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead the Rockets (9-0) past the Pirates (1-10).
Waterloo senior Aaron Brey and junior Ernest Jiles each scored 14 points.
Pardeeville 74,
Madison Abundant Life 29
The host Bulldogs (4-7) opened a 28-13 halftime lead and got 18 points from J.T. Fitzgibbon to beat the Challengers (1-8). Seth Byington led Abundant Life with 16 points.
Girls basketball
Beaver Dam 74, Reedsburg 36
Sophomore guards Natalie Jens and Matyson Wilke each scored 13 points and the visiting Golden Beavers (13-1, 7-0 Badger North Conference) took a 44-23 halftime lead and beat the eighth-ranked Beavers (9-3, 5-2).
Senior guard Ava Douglas led Reedsburg with eight points.
Whitewater 39, Fort Atkinson 38
Kacie Carollo drove for a layup with 4.7 seconds remaining to give the lead to the Whippets (6-6), who held on to edge the Blackhawks (1-13) at home.
Boys hockey
Monona Grove 6, Stoughton 5
Michael Zande scored a power-play goal with 2 minutes, 48 seconds remaining to cap a four-goal third period that gave the visiting Silver Eagles (5-8-0, 3-3-0 Badger South Conference) a victory over the Vikings (5-10-0, 3-3-0).
Sebastion Bingham had three goals and an assist for Monona Grove. Brody Hlavacek scored a hat trick and added an assist for Stoughton.
Gymnastics
Southwestern co-op 124.375, River Valley/Barneveld 123.725
Freshman Lorisa Shatrawka swept first places in all four events and totaled 35.425 in the all-around for the host Blackhawks, but the Wildcats’ depth made the difference in the team totals in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet.