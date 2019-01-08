Ryan Mirwald scored his second goal of the night with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left to keep the Verona boys hockey team unbeaten in Big Eight Conference play with a 6-5 victory over host Janesville on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (13-1-2, 9-0-0 Big Eight), ranked third in the latest state poll, also got two goals from Mack Keryluk.
Janesville’s Ben Coulter scored two goals and Charlie DeGarmo tied the score with his second goal of the game with 6 minutes, 14 seconds to play.
Middleton 8, Madison La Follette/East 1
The visiting Cardinals (8-7-1, 3-6-0) rolled to victory over the Lakers (1-13-0, 0-10-0) at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Reedsburg co-op 6, DeForest co-op 0
Derek Pawlak scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Cheavers (11-3-1, 5-0-0 Badger North) past the visiting Norskies. DeForest managed nine shots on goal, all turned back by Cooper Oakes. Thomas Pfaff and Jonathan Zobel added three assists each.
Waunakee 7, Beaver Dam co-op 4
Mason Ihrke scored a pair of goals in the third period to help the host Warriors (9-4-0, 3-3-0 Badger North) pull away against the Golden Beavers (9-6-0, 3-3-0).
Waunakee took a 5-1 lead by scoring four consecutive goals over the first 12 minutes of the second period, but Beaver Dam answered with three straight scores to make it 5-4.
McFarland 10, Milton/Fort Atkinson 2
The host Spartans (9-4-0, 3-3-0 Badger South Conference) got four goals and an assist from Grant Newcomer and two goals and two assists from Tyson Laux to beat the Red Hawks (3-10-0, 0-6-0).
Onalaska co-op 5, Baraboo/Portage 1
The eighth-ranked Hilltoppers (12-2-0) scored three goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Thunderbirds (4-11-0). C.J. Lass had a hat trick for Onalaska. For Baraboo/Portage, senior Joe Zemanovic scored the lone goal and junior Dane Hinz recorded 38 saves.
University School 9, Madison Edgewood 1
The state top-ranked Wildcats (13-1-0) pummeled the host Crusaders (11-4-0) with three goals in the second period and four in the third. Tyler Herzberg had a hat trick and an assist for University School. Thomas Weis scored Edgewood’s goal in the second period.
Sauk Prairie co-op 7, Monroe co-op 0
Camden Desroches, Riley Jelinek and Nick Mast scored two goals apiece to lead the visiting Eagles (8-4-0) past the Cheesemakers (5-9-0).
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 10, Baraboo co-op 1
The Rock County Fury (10-5-1, 5-0-1 Badger Conference) opened a 4-0 lead after one period, thanks to a 25-3 shot advantage, and cruised to a victory over the host Badger Lightning (1-9-0, 0-6-0).
Stoughton co-op 2, Viroqua co-op 1
Aeryn Olson and Brynn Weaver scored first-period goals, both on assists from Shannon Gibbons, to lift the Icebergs (5-10-0, 2-5-0 Badger) over the visiting Blackhawks (6-7-0, 3-3-0).
Wrestling
Janesville Parker 42, Beloit Turner 38
Each team won seven weight classes and recorded five pins, but the Vikings picked up two six-point forfeits to the Trojans’ four-point major decisions to give Janesville Parker a narrow non-conference victory. Parker’s Jakob Williams picked up his team-leading 26th victory of the season by pinning Turner’s Johnson Moran.
Edgerton 60, Cambridge 18
The Crimson Tide rode four forfeits to victory against the Blue Jays. Edgerton also earned three pins. Cambridge had two pins and won two decisions.
Johnson Creek triple dual
The host Bluejays swept their way to three victories, beating Milwaukee Marshall, 42-36; Clinton, 54-30; and Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, 72-6.
Boys swimming
Monona Grove 107, Stoughton 63
The Silver Eagles swept eight of 11 events and defeated the Vikings in a Badger South Conference dual.
Jacob Douberly won the 100-yard butterfly (:55.72), 100-yard backstroke (:57.06) and participated in the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:33.55). Stoughton’s Conner Clark won the 500-yard freestyle relay (5:18.59), 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.36), and was apart of the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:46.60).
Gymnastics
Mount Horeb 138.000, Monona Grove 125.15
The host Vikings’ Drea O’Connell swept all four individual events and scored 36.675 points to win the all-around in the Badger Conference dual. Mount Horeb’s Elisa Weier took second in two events and the all-around.