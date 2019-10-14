The Lake Mills girls cross country team claimed four of the top five places Monday to win the rain-shortened Columbus Invitational.
Stacie Dressel won the individual title in 12 minutes, 42 seconds to lead the L-Cats. Also for Lake Mills, Lauren Winslow finished second (12:53), Reese Willie fourth (13:13) and Brooke Fair fifth (13:21).
Columbus took second with 58 points and Lodi was third with 62.
Waterloo’s Christi Forman finished third individually (12:59).
Lodi won the boys meet with 34 points, with Portage second with 91.
Horicon’s Logan McDonald won the individual title (11:08), followed by Lake Mills’ Quentin Saylor (11:17) and Lodi’s Parker Heintz (11:19).
Boys soccer
Oregon 4, Milton 0
Jaison Fishwild had two assists to help the host Panthers (9-6-1 overall), ranked ninth in Division 2 by state coaches, take a Badger South Conference victory over the Red Hawks.
McFarland 4, East Troy co-op 0
In the Rock Valley Conference tournament, Zach Nichols scored in the 11th minute and Ethan Nichols scored in the 52nd minute to help lead the Spartans (10-2-4), the state’s top-ranked Division 3 team, past the Trojans (8-4-1).
Belleville/New Glarus 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 2
Ben Incha scored two goals on penalty kicks to help the Blue Jays earn a draw with the host United in a Capitol Conference match.
Beloit Memorial 4, Sycamore (Ill.) 1
James Castellanos had two goals, in the 60th and 65th minutes, to lead the Purple Knights to a non-conference victory.
Mauston 3, Reedsburg 2
The Golden Eagles scored the first three goals of the game to defeat the host Beavers. The second goal was a penalty kick by Roman Martinez.