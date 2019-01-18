Friday’s Big Eight Wrestling Showcase wasn’t as showy as it set out to be, but the Madison La Follette and Madison East teams didn’t mind.
La Follette took a 54-22 victory over Madison West and East earned a 51-25 victory over Verona in the two matches that were held during the event at East.
However, the three other scheduled matches were postponed due to inclement weather: Middleton vs. Janesville Parker, Janesville Craig vs. Sun Prairie and Beloit Memorial vs. Madison Memorial.
La Follette rolled with help from pins by Sean Fahey at 106 pounds, Dominic Flores (113), Edward Pazdziora (126), James Lacey (138), Kyle Smith (145) and Jacobie Bonds (182).
East’s victory was helped along by pins by Illia Nepomnyashchikh, Yanzong Xiong, Kenny Ramirez and Xavier Solache.
Stoughton 61,
Monona Grove 15
The host Vikings (5-0) remained unbeaten in Badger South Conference duals with a victory over the Silver Eagles (0-5).
Scoring pins for the Vikings were Ethan Devore at 132 pounds, Gavin Model (152), Rudy Detweiler (182), Brooks Empey (195) and Kristian Schlicht (285).
Waunakee 51, DeForest 22
The visiting Warriors completed a 7-0 run through the Badger North Conference dual-meet season with a runaway victory over the Norskies (1-4).
The Warriors got pins from Berhett Statz at 126 pounds, Braysen Ellis (132), Kaden Hooker (145), Colton Grindle (170), Hernan Salto (182) and Zachary Marek (195).
Reedsburg 36, Portage 33
The Beavers (3-3 Badger North duals) got a victory from 126-pounder Ryan Schneider in the next-to-last match of the night to lock in a victory over the visiting Warriors (2-4).
Reedsburg got pins from Garrett Schinker (145), Noah Klingbeil (152), Bailey McGlynn (195), Joe Statz (220).
Boys hockey
Verona 9,
Madison East/La Follette 0
Sophomore Leo Renlund had two goals and an assist as the Wildcats (14-2-2, 10-0-0 Big Eight Conference) downed the Lakers (1-15-0, 0-11-0).
Junior Cale Rufenacht also recorded two goals for Verona.