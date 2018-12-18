Owen Bieri scored a pair of goals Tuesday night to give the Madison La Follette/East boys hockey team its first victory of the season, a 4-1 decision over Viroqua at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
The Lakers (1-9-0) beat the winless Blackhawks (0-8-0) after Viroqua tied the score at 1-1 in the second period. Bieri scored with less than 7 minutes remaining in the second, and Martin Brusoe and Bieri scored in the third.
Verona 8, Beloit Memorial co-op 1
Junior forward Mack Keryluk scored three times as the Wildcats (8-0-2, 6-0-0 Big Eight Conference) cruised past the host Purple Knights (4-6-0, 1-5-0) to remain undefeated in league play. Senior Ryan Mirwald scored two goals. Sophomore goaltender Aidan Wright made 75 saves for Beloit.
Waunakee 7, Sauk Prairie co-op 4
Senior forwards Mason Ihrke and Keegan Ripley each had two goals and one assist as the Warriors (5-3-0, 2-1-0 Badger North ) beat the visiting Eagles (5-3-0, 1-2-0). Sauk Prairie’s Riley Jelinek scored three goals and had an assist.
Sun Prairie 4, Hartland Arrowhead 2
Travis Kernen and Kyle Hagerman scored third-period goals to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Cardinals (8-1-0) over the host Warhawks (4-4-2) in non-conference play. Benett Halbleib and Carter Watters also scored for Sun Prairie, and Owen Leatherberry made 16 saves.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 4, Middleton co-op 1
The Rock County Fury (5-3-1, 3-0-1 Badger) scored the final four goals to beat the Metro Lynx (2-6-0, 1-3-0). Anika Einbeck scored two goals, and Haley Knauf added a goal and three assists.
Boys swimming
Madison Memorial triple dual
Verona/Mount Horeb freshman Oscar Best won the 50 freestyle (22.41 seconds) and 100 butterfly (:53.53), but Madison Memorial came out on top over the Wildcats and Madison La Follette in a Big Eight triple dual. Three Spartans won individual events: Josh Barth in the 200 freestyle (1:47.24), Joe Jensen in the 100 backstroke (:57.42) and Cole Bell in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.75).
Monona Grove 104, Watertown 66
The second-ranked Silver Eagles swept nine of 11 events and handily defeated the Goslings in a Badger South meet. Senior Josh Douberly won the 500 freestyle (5:17.96) and 100 backstroke (1:03.88), and sophomore Jacob Douberly won the 200 individual medley (2:03.76) and 100 butterfly (:56.45). Both also contributed to the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.10).
For Watertown, Brendan Williams won the 50 freestyle (:24.20) and Nathan Williams won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.59).
Waunakee 86,
DeForest 84
Warriors senior Jason Tuschl took first place in the 100 butterfly (:55.74) and swam the fastest leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay as Waunakee edged the Norskies in a Badger North meet. DeForest junior Ben Ramminger won the 200 freestyle (1:57.04) and 500 freestyle (5:03.66).
Wrestling
Watertown 46, Monroe 28
The host Goslings (2-1 Badger South Conference) won the last three matches of the night by pin to beat the Cheesemakers (1-2).
The pin victories were scored by Owen Zingler at 120 pounds, Walker Wichman at 126 and Edward Wilkowski at 132. Kolten Blome also earned a pin victory at 145 for the Goslings. Monroe got pins from Alex Witt at 170, Bodie Minder at 285, Brady Schuh at 106 and Kyle Haldiman at 113.
Gymnastics
Jefferson 121.25, Markesan 100.8
Kayla Gehrmann won three events and the all-around (33.2 points) as the Eagles defeated the Hornets in non-conference action.