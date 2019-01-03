Freshman Eric Horein scored four goals and had an assist Thursday as the Madison West boys hockey team rolled to a 6-1 victory over Madison La Follette/East at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Drake Baldwin scored the other two goals and had an assist for the Regents (10-4-1 overall, 6-3-0 Big Eight Conference). Baldwin ranks fifth in the state with 28 goals and 12 assists for 40 points.
The Lakers (1-11-0, 0-8-0) got a third-period goal from Charlie Collinge.
Waunakee 8, DeForest co-op 1
The Warriors (9-4-0, 3-1-0 Badger North) opened with a 3-0 first period and cruised to victory over the visiting Norskies (1-10-0, 0-5-0). Forwards Steven Pasinato and Jacob Werlein each scored one goal and assisted on two others. Sophomore Drew Christianson scored twice.
For DeForest, goaltenders Joseph Brethouwer and Christian Bault combined for a total of 45 saves.
Stoughton 3, Monroe co-op 0
Carter Hellenbrand was perfect in the net with 26 saves as the host Vikings (5-9-0, 3-2-0) defeated the Cheesemakers (1-10-0, 0-5-0). Brody Hlavacek had an assist in the second period and a goal in the third for Stoughton.
Middleton 7, Oregon 3
The host Cardinals (5-8-0) scored four goals in the third period to pull away against the Panthers (1-8-0) in non-conference play.
Janesville Craig/Parker 5,
Milwaukee Marquette 4 (OT)
Walker Kuals knocked in a shot that caromed off a defender and into the goal with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left in sudden death overtime as the Bluebirds (5-8-0) beat the Hilltoppers (8-6-0) in a non-conference game at Janesville Ice Center.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 9,
Baraboo co-op 0
The host Metro Lynx (5-8-0, 3-3-0 Badger) got four goals from senior Sierra Berg and three from senior Haley Meskin to roll past the Badger Lightning (1-8-0, 0-5-0).
Wrestling
Baraboo 43, Beaver Dam 29
The visiting Thunderbirds (2-1 Badger North) handed the Golden Beavers (4-1) their first conference loss, chaining together five pins between 132 and 160 pounds. The consecutive pins came from Carter Stapleton at 132, Eli Davidson at 138, Carlos Chavez at 145, John Gunderson at 152 and Frankie Van Houten at 160. Joseph Schick also scored a pin at 285 for Baraboo. Beaver Dam got pins from Caleb Frey at 120 and Nima Nafisi Bahabadi at 126.
Edgerton 39, East Troy 36
The visiting Crimson Tide’s Damond Hanson scored a 13-6 decision in the final match of the night at 145 pounds to break a tie and win the Rock Valley match over the Trojans (1-2 Rock Valley). Edgerton (2-0) got pins from Sam Enger at 160, Garrett Ison at 182, Dominic Hogan at 195, Reed Farrington at 285 and Daniel Clark at 132.
Gymnastics
Verona/Madison Edgewood 127.65, Janesville Craig 127.6
The visiting Wildcats edged the Cougars by five-hundredths of a point in a Big Eight dual. Craig’s Olivia Rebout won the all-around (32.85 points) and also won on uneven bars (8.9). The Wildcats’ Hailey Dohnal won on balance beam (8.5) and tied teammate Maggie Veak for first in floor exercise (8.2).
Middleton 130.425, Madison East/La Follette 106.2
Jordan Baggot won the all-around (34.350 points) after taking first in vaulting (9.0) and floor exercise (9.075) for the host Cardinals against United. Middleton’s Taylor Engelkes won on the uneven bars (8.125) and United’s Thea Bender won on balance beam (8.65).
Madison West 122.925,
Janesville Parker 102.725
Alex DeAngeles won the all-around with 32.075 points after taking first on uneven bars (9.1) and floor exercise (8.2) to lead West to victory at Madison Memorial. Also for West, Maggie Lee won vaulting (8.7) and Ava Shager won balance beam (8.1).