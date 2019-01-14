The duo of sophomore Erik Victorson and senior Ethan Victorson once again came up big for the Oregon boys basketball team on Monday night.
Each of the brothers scored 16 points to help the Panthers cruise to a 69-46 victory over Jefferson in non-conference play.
The Panthers (9-3) took a 41-20 halftime lead. Erik Victorson is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, and Ethan is averaging 10.7. Freshman Ryne Panzer had 12 points for Oregon.
The Eagles (9-3) got 11 points each from senior guard Ryan Brost and forward Cory Kaiser.
Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46
The visiting Red Hawks (2-10, 1-6 Badger South) picked up their first conference victory and kept the Blackhawks (0-12, 0-7) winless.
Freshman guard Jack Campion led Milton with 24 points, going 7-for-8 from the line. Greyson Wixom scored 14 points for the Blackhawks.
Girls
Platteville 61,
New Glarus 45
The visiting Hillmen (11-3) took a 26-20 lead at the half and never relinquished it, picking up a victory over the Glarner Knights (6-8). Junior forward Sami Martin made 10 field goals for 20 points for Platteville. Jaylynn Benson scored 16 points for New Glarus.
Markesan 56, Waterloo 43
Alex Dornfeld scored 23 points, and the Hornets (10-2) opened a 26-20 halftime lead and pulled away from a two-point margin over the final 10 minutes to beat the host Pirates (11-4).
Brittney Limoseth scored 18 points for Waterloo, leaving her two points shy of the school scoring record. No other Waterloo player scored more than six points.
Belleville 68, Argyle 44
The host Wildcats (9-4) had five players score in double figures, led by Rachael Heittola with 23 points, and broke open a five-point halftime lead with a 34-15 run to beat the Orioles (10-2).
Ava Foley, Sophia Grady, Jade Halvensleben and Jenna Shrader had 10 points each for Belleville. Argyle got 13 points from Jena Saalsaa.
Fall River 62, Deerfield 28
The Pirates (12-2), ranked fourth in Division 5, jumped out to a 31-10 halftime lead and coasted to victory over the hosting Demons (3-10).
Fall River’s balanced attack was led by junior center Samantha Leisemann’s 13 points. Sophia Cabral had eight points for Deerfield.