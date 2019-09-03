The Madison Edgewood girls swimming team took early control of the Badger South Conference race with a 95-75 home victory over McFarland on Tuesday night.
The same teams finished first and second in the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year, Edgewood’s fourth consecutive title.
Anna teDuits won the 100-yard backstroke in 58.62 seconds and 200 individual medley in 2:16.43. She swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
McFarland’s Emily Landwehr won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.62) and 100 butterfly (1:00.56).
Boys soccer
Middleton 4, Waunakee 3
The Cardinals, ranked third in the state, got two second-half goals from Ben Tutewohl and held off the Warriors in a non-conference game at Waunakee.
Monona Grove 5, McFarland 1
The host Silver Eagles (2-1-0) led 2-0 at the half and cruised to a huge non-conference upset against the Spartans (1-1-1), second-ranked in Division 3. Isaac Becker and Zach Zielke each had one goal and one assist for the winners. Jake Havertape also recorded four saves on seven shots on goal. Mason Brown scored McFarland’s lone goal.
Madison East 3, Oconomowoc 0
Richard Hernandez recorded nine saves, Josh Cervantes scored twice and Ben Bauman got two assists as the visiting Purgolders beat the Raccoons in non-conference play.
Girls volleyball
Wisconsin Heights 3, New Glarus 1
The Vanguards (7-0), ranked fifth in the season’s first Division 3 state coaches’ rankings, dropped the first set but won the next three to secure a Capitol South victory. Liz Strait and Ashlee Adler each had nine digs.
Baraboo 3, Madison East 2
The host Thunderbirds won the final set 15-8 to take a best-of-five victory at home. McKenzie Gruner led Baraboo with 19 kills, and Jordan Beulow had 38 assists. East got 19 kills from Mary Fadele.
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Fort Atkinson 1
Senior Ethan Moll-Hind had 16 kills and senior Drew Collins had 45 assists for the host Spartans (5-0) in the Big Eight match. Cooper Lundal led the Spartans with three blocks.
Girls golf
Rock Valley mini-meet
Maya Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran shot 5-over-par 41 to share medalist honors, but Cambridge carded a four-player total of 191 to win the nine-team meet at Jefferson Golf Club. It was the Blue Jays’ third win in three Rock Valley Conference mini-meets. Mary Hommen led Cambridge with a 46.
Cross country
Bruess Invitational
The New Glarus/Monticello boys cross country team earned the team championship in the 11-team Bruess Invitational at Twining Park in Monroe, led by senior Adam Nelson’s runner-up finish (18 minutes for 5,000 meters) and junior Joe Quaglia’s fourth-place time (18:11).
Mount Horeb senior Noah Ollendick won the race in 17:55, leading the Vikings to a third-place finish. Monroe junior Alex Henry finished sixth (18:19).
In the girls race, Lake Mills senior Stacie Dressel won in 20:07, but Dubuque Wahlert placed its top five runners among the top seven overall to win the team title with 23 points. Mount Horeb finished third. Monroe junior Jacie Hayes took fourth individually (21:05).
Girls tennis
Beaver Dam 4, Waunakee 3
the No. 2 doubles team Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon won a three-set match to help the Golden Beavers get a Badger North Conference victory against the Warriors.
Sauk Prairie 7, Portage 0
No. 2 singles Jordan O’Connor and No. 4 singles Taylor Haas each won their matches without dropping a set as the host Eagles swept the Warriors for a Badger North victory.
Baraboo 5, Reedsburg 2
No. 4 singles Gabby Weis and No. 3 doubles team Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood notched victories for the host Beavers, but the Thunderbirds came out with the Badger North victory.
Monona Grove 6, Oregon 1
No. 1 doubles team Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz won a two set match for the visiting Panthers’ only victory on the day, as the Silver Eagles got a decisive Badger South win.
Stoughton 7, Fort Atkinson 0
The Vikings swept all matches against the Blackhawks for a Badger South Conference road victory.
Monroe 5, Milton 2
No. 1 singles player Emma Towne won her match 6-1, 6-0 to help lead Cheesemakers to Badger South victory over Red Hawks.
Madison West 4, Middleton 3
Abby Bremel won at No. 1 singles and Maddy Bremel won at No. 2 to lead the state fourth-ranked Regents past the 11th-ranked Cardinals in a Big Eight dual match at Middleton.
Verona 6, Janesville Craig 1
Meredith Conley, Mary Saley and Meghan Sam led the host Wildcats at No.1, No. 2 and No.3 singles, dropping a total of six games combined in the Big Eight dual.
Madison La Follette 7, Beloit Memorial 0
No. 1 singles player Minami Rikimaru won 6-0, 6-1 and the host Lancers swept all matches to notch a Big Eight victory over the Purple Knights.
Sun Prairie 5, Janesville Parker 2
Lauren Hope Bruemmer, Kanitta Fakthong, and Lauren Schmitz led the Cardinals at No. 1, No. 3, and No. 4 singles without dropping a match to get the Big Eight victory over the host Vikings.
Madison Memorial 6, Madison East 1
No. 2 singles player Jessica Jiang won her match, 6-0, 6-0, as the Spartans defeated the Purgolders in a home Big Eight match.