With victories in three weight classes, the Edgerton wrestling team finished second in the 16-team Mount Horeb Invitational tournament on Saturday.
Stoughton’s reserve squad finished third, Mount Horeb fifth and Madison Memorial sixth.
Edgerton senior Daniel Clark won at 132 pounds, junior Cole Bavery won at 145 to improve to 14-0 on the year and junior Reed Farrington won at 285.
For Stoughton, Ethan DeVore won at 138 and Drew Pasold won at 220. Mount Horeb freshman Jackson Pernot won at 106, and Memorial got championships from senior Guillermo Tellez at 113 and junior Kaden Reetz at 160.
For Poynette, freshman Cash Stewart won at 120 and senior Justin Taylor won at 170. Oregon freshman Michael Schliem won at 126, and senior teammate Robbie Ruth won at 182. Dodgeville senior Joey Recob won at 195.
Wickersham Memorial Classic
Host Beaver Dam finished fourth among 15 teams, trailing Cedar Grove-Belgium in a tight field at the top. DeForest finished 11th.
The Golden Beavers’ Dietrich Jaeckel won the title at 132 pounds. Third places went to Ian Wendt-Utrie at 170 and Ramiro Vazquez at 220. DeForest’s Chase Shortreed took second at 106 and Jared Stuttgen was third at 160.
Richland Center Invitational
Baraboo junior Tyson Fry pinned Monroe junior Bodie Minder in the final at 220 pounds, helping the Thunderbirds edge the Cheesemakers for third place in the 16-team tournament. Baraboo also got runner-up finishes from Carlos Chavez at 152 and Joseph Schick at 285.
Monroe also got runner-up finishes from Patrick Rielly at 160 and Alex Witt at 170.
Cardinal Invitational
Lodi did not crown an individual champion but earned two runner-up finishes and three third places to take third in the 22-team tournament at Fond du Lac, won by Burlington.
Garrett Moll (12-1 overall) suffered his first loss of the season, to Burlington’s unbeaten Zach Weiler, and finished second at 132. The Blue Devils’ Sawyer Helmbrecht was second at 170.
Middleton senior Kevin Meicher (12-0) won the championship at 160.
Ed Stech Invitational
Senior Keeanu Benton improved to 13-0 with a championship at 285 pounds, helping Janesville Craig finish eighth in a 25-team field at West Allis Central. Craig’s Mayson MacLennan took third at 126.
Watertown finished fifth behind champion Coleman, getting runner-up finishes from Edward Wilkowski at 132 and Matt Brewster at 220.
Boys hockey
Verona 2, Madison Memorial 1
For the Wildcats (7-0-2, 5-0-0 Big Eight), Jake Osiecki scored in the second period and Cale Rufenacht had a goal in the third. The insurance goal paid off when Parker Lindauer scored for the Spartans (4-6-0, 3-3-0) with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Sun Prairie 4, Madison West 3
Senior Roger Schoenicke scored a tiebreaking goal on an assist from senior Travis Kernen 3½ minutes into the third period, and the Cardinals (7-1-0, 7-1-0 Big Eight) held on to beat the Regents (6-2-1, 4-2-0).
Reedsburg co-op 6, Sauk Prairie co-op 4
Both teams scored four goals in the third period, but Reedsburg’s Derek Pawlak tallied his second and third goals in the final six minutes to break a tie and lift the Cheavers (4-2-1, 2-0-0 Badger North) past the Eagles (5-2-0, 1-1-0). Three of Reedsburg’s third-period goals came shorthanded.
Boys swimming
Beloit Memorial Invitational
Junior Shane Rozeboom took first place in the 100 freestyle (47.74) and participated in two winning relays as Verona/Mount Horeb took a commanding first place in the Beloit Memorial Invitational, finishing 250 points ahead of second-place Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial. Host Beloit Memorial finished fourth, with Sauk Prairie co-op notching one more point to slot into third.
Watertown Invitational
Senior Brendan Williams won the 50 freestyle (23.66) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams as the host Goslings surged ahead of the six-team field to take first place. Kiel took second place, finishing 147.5 points behind Watertown.
Gymnastics
Highlander Invitational
Glendale Nicolet scored 136.3 points to earn team honors in the 11-team meet, with Sun Prairie seventh and Janesville Craig eighth.
Craig senior Olivia Rebout took 12th in all-around (32.775 points) after finishing third on uneven bars (8.775) and fifth in vaulting (8.525). Sun Prairie sophomore Elena Studier tied for sixth in vaulting (8.5).