Led by a pair of individual champions, the Middleton boys track and field team earned second place among a 15-team field in the Large Schools division of the Ripon College Showcase Meet on Saturday.
The Cardinals scored 68 points, finishing 20 points behind champion Mukwonago. Mequon Homestead was third and Sun Prairie finished 11th.
Middleton’s Egan Johnson won the 3,200-meter run (10:01.98), and junior Joey Kean won the 60-meter dash in 7.08 seconds.
Also for Middleton, senior Michael Madoch finished second in the 800, finishing in 1:59.37, and teammate Braedon Gilles was fourth (2:02.26).
In the 1,600, Middleton senior Caleb Easton was second (4:16.80).
Middleton’s Quinn Calvin took third in the long jump (21-½) and seventh in the 200 (:24.24).
For Sun Prairie, Ryan Traut was fifth in the pole vault (12-0), and Julien Walker took sixth in the shot put (46-1).
In the large-schools girls meet, Sun Prairie finished fourth with 55 points, behind champion Franklin’s 85. Verona finished seventh, Middleton eighth and Beaver Dam 13th.
Middleton’s 800 relay team won in 1:52.26, with Sun Prairie second (1:52.57). Sun Prairie also took second in the 1,600 relay (4:14.62), and had Kate Kopotic take second in the 1,600 (5:19.48) and Brooke Crosby second in the 60 hurdles (:09.67).
Verona’s Leah Remiker ran to second in the 800 (2:27.39), and Beaver Dam’s Tara Stauffacher was second in the triple jump (34-2).
Baraboo took seventh among 15 teams in the Small Schools Boys division, won by Freedom. Baraboo’s Josh Hackbarth won the 400 (:53.34) and Jake Schaefer won the shot put (45-10). Lodi’s Owen Jelinek was second in the 800 (2:05.86) and triple jump (40-9½).
In the girls small-school meet, Baraboo finished second behind Freedom as Shelby Marquardt won the triple jump (32-9) and the 800 relay won in 1:53.9. Lodi’s Mackenzie Heyroth won the 60 hurdles (:9.38) and long jump (17-9).
Watertown Indoor Relays
The host Lady Goslings scored 118 points to win the title by nine points over Slinger. Watertown winners were senior Sheridan Dettmann in the 1,600 (5:47.82), senior Daijah Bolden in the 55 hurdles (:9.69), freshman Alli Frommgen in the 200 hurdles (:34.16)and Rachel Moldenhauer in the shot put (36-11). Fort Atkinson’s Madelyn Hansen won the high jump (5-0).
Slinger won the boys title, with Watertown third and Monroe fifth among seven teams. Monroe’s Lucas Flom won the 55 dash (:7.13), and teammate Jason Carpenter won the 200 hurdles (:29.41). Fort Atkinson won the 960 relay (2:09.62) and the 1,600 relay (3:55.33), and junior Kraymer Gladem won the long jump (20-6½).