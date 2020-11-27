Prep talk: WIAA needs to cut TV ties if FOX Sports Wisconsin takes on sports book as partner

The WIAA has more than enough on its plate right now, to be sure. For eight months and with no end in sight, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked long-term havoc with its schools, athletes, tournaments and bottom line.
Now, an issue has come up that the WIAA, even in its current state, can’t push to the back burner.
A tough decision — albeit an obvious one — is called for. The WIAA must eventually break its ties with the cable television network soon to be previously known as FOX Sports Wisconsin.
For many years, the WIAA has had an agreement to carry almost all its state tournaments on FOX Sports Wisconsin, the cable sports network that’s part of a group of 18 FOX-branded RSNs (regional sports networks).
It’s the channel that brings you most of your Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks telecasts, along with most of the WIAA’s televised state tournaments. And it's done a fine job with them all.
But now, the owner of these RSNs — Sinclair Broadcast Group — has announced a 10-year, $85 million deal to rename those RSNs after the Bally's sports book. Goodbye, FOX Sports Wisconsin; hello, Bally's Sports Wisconsin (or something similar).
It’s clear Sinclair has to do something about its FOX-branded RSNs, which it purchased from Disney for $9.6 billion in 2019. Sinclair’s third-quarter financial statement showed the company took a $4.23 billion charge-off “related mostly to the regional sports networks business.”
In other words, that purchase has been a bad bet for Sinclair.
As part of the Bally's deal, Sinclair takes at least a 15 percent interest in Bally's, which could grow to 30 percent if incentives are met. And Bally's, which recently spent $125 million to buy the company Bet.Works and its sports gambling software, has said it would like to offer interactive gambling during events being shown on the Bally's-branded RSNs.
Hmmm. I've always wondered what that bottom button on the Roku remote control was for. ...
To be clear, interactive betting won’t be allowed anytime soon in Wisconsin, where sports gambling remains mostly illegal. But that law just means Wisconsin-based users won’t be able to log in and bet. The ads likely will still appear, especially if they run as in-game announcements, and savvy gamblers still can find ways to place their online wagers.
It’s also true that before Bally's can put its name on the networks, and before it can advertise its casinos or online gaming during Brewers and Bucks games, etc., approval must be received from the NBA, MLB and NHL. (FOX Sports North also carries Minnesota Wild hockey games, and other RSNs in the chain carry games of local MLB, NBA and NHL franchises).
The WIAA is very clear about its rules. From its Media Policies and Guidelines publication for advertising during its event broadcasts:
“(T)he WIAA strictly prohibits the sponsorship, advertising, selling, encouraging, promoting or condoning of tobacco products, lottery/gambling, alcoholic beverages, mood-altering substances, lewd subject matter, activities that are illegal for minors to engage in. …”
To carry a WIAA tournament event on something called “Bally's Sports Wisconsin” would seem to violate at least the spirit of that policy before the first pitch.
Reached by email last weekend with a link to a Madison.com story announcing the deal, WIAA director of communications Todd Clark wrote in an email on Sunday:
"This is the first we're hearing of this, and we don't have any of the details other than what is shared in the story; so it would be premature to comment without more of the details and discussing with all those involved.”
Without question, the WIAA faces a decision — one that could cost it even more money in this second school year of no high-ticket-sales state tournaments and many low-ticket-sales “culminating events.”
The WIAA must decide what’s more important, the money and exposure that comes from having its tournaments (and its required public-service announcements) carried on FOX Sports Wisconsin, or its stance against promotion of gambling.
Of course, in a normal world the answer would be obvious. Even today, it should be. The WIAA should start looking for another outlet and break ties with FOX Sports Wisconsin, no later than the day the network officially takes the Bally's name.
