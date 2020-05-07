Prep swimming: Middleton's pool to be renamed in honor of longtime coach, athletic director Bob Joers

Joers also founded the Mad-Town Aquatic swim team in 1990, serving as a coach until 2005. He was the first director of Middleton’s indoor pool when it opened in 1990.

His first stint as Middleton’s athletic director ran from 1995 to 2004, when he and his wife, Cindy, purchased The Little Gym, a Madison-based gymnasium tailored to children. He returned to Middleton High School as athletic director in 2011.

The Cardinals have earned the WIAA’s Award of Excellence twice over the past three years, and won the 2019 WSN Cup for overall program success in WIAA competition. Since 1997, Middleton’s 28 varsity athletic teams have won 18 WIAA state championships and earned more than 30 runner-up finishes.

In 2018, Joers helped the school district negotiate a five-year contract with BSN Sports that outfitted all Middleton athletic teams with Nike gear and netted the district more than $100,000 in its first year. He also played an instrumental role in having several Middleton student-athletes participate in the WIAA’s annual Sportsmanship Summit.

The high school currently is undergoing a two-phase rebuilding and expansion program, with a targeted completion date of fall 2022. Changes to the exterior of the indoor pool will be part of the first phase, with signage reflecting the facility’s new name added at that time.