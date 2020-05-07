Prep swimming: Middleton's pool to be renamed in honor of longtime coach, athletic director Bob Joers

The indoor pool at Middleton Cross Plains Area Indoor Pool will be renamed in honor of longtime athletic director Bob Joers, in honor of Joers’ lifelong commitment to swimming and Middleton athletics.
“It is only fitting that we name the indoor pool after Bob,’’ Middleton Cross Plains Area School District superintendent Dana Monogue said. “Bob is an icon in the community. He has done so much for our students, coaches and families over the years. He has always put people first. He has also built one of the top athletic departments in the state. On top of all that, Bob is a great person.’’
Joers, 55, continued to work on a limited basis through the winter sports season despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer. He is currently at home with his wife, Cindy, and the MCPA School Board approved his retirement at its last meeting.
Joers was a swimmer at the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1986. He then joined the YMCA, served as race director of the Madison Triathlon and coached in the Middleton Gators youth program.
He coached the Middleton boys and girls swimming and diving teams for more than a decade, starting in 1988. He coached the Cardinals to a WIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2000, and three consecutive third-place finishes from 2002 to 2004. He was named state boys coach of the year three times by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
Joers also founded the Mad-Town Aquatic swim team in 1990, serving as a coach until 2005. He was the first director of Middleton’s indoor pool when it opened in 1990.
His first stint as Middleton’s athletic director ran from 1995 to 2004, when he and his wife, Cindy, purchased The Little Gym, a Madison-based gymnasium tailored to children. He returned to Middleton High School as athletic director in 2011.
The Cardinals have earned the WIAA’s Award of Excellence twice over the past three years, and won the 2019 WSN Cup for overall program success in WIAA competition. Since 1997, Middleton’s 28 varsity athletic teams have won 18 WIAA state championships and earned more than 30 runner-up finishes.
In 2018, Joers helped the school district negotiate a five-year contract with BSN Sports that outfitted all Middleton athletic teams with Nike gear and netted the district more than $100,000 in its first year. He also played an instrumental role in having several Middleton student-athletes participate in the WIAA’s annual Sportsmanship Summit.
The high school currently is undergoing a two-phase rebuilding and expansion program, with a targeted completion date of fall 2022. Changes to the exterior of the indoor pool will be part of the first phase, with signage reflecting the facility’s new name added at that time.
“That pool was always his vision and is there because of him and his desire to bring the sport of swimming into our community for thousands of children to grow up knowing and loving,’’ Middleton girls swimming and diving coach Lauren Cabalka said. “He was the only coach I ever knew, from age 6 through my years at Middleton.
“He was the first person to believe in me as a coach and is the reason I am able to coach in the program he started from scratch.’’
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!