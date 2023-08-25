Maeve Sullivan won both the 100-yard freestyle (58.91 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.17) and swam on the victorious 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay to lead Sun Prairie East past host Janesville Parker 122-47 in girls swimming action Friday.
Both Samantha Camp and Mikaiya Stampf won an individual event and swam on two winning relays for the Cardinals. Camp won the 100 backstroke (1:05.06), while Stampf touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.24).
Muira saves Spartans
Risa Muira’s three-set victory at No. 2 singles helped Madison Memorial sweep the singles matches en route to a 4-3 victory over Wisconsin Rapids. Miura defeated Sydney Holberg 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. Memorial also defeated Chippewa Falls 6-1.
Lagomasino, Bredeson lead Verona
People are also reading…
Verona’s Elijah Lagomasino passed for 105 yards and ran for three touchdowns, Chase Bredeson rushed for two TDs and the Wildcats thumped host Kenosha Indian Trail 42-14. Brett Burrs also returned an interception for a TD.
Kaufman’s legs not enough for SP East
Sun Prairie East’s Brady Kaufman rushed for 139 yards on 11 attempts, including an 80-yard TD run, but host Mukwonago overwhelmed the Cardinals 41-13.
Lindley, Warriors down Notre Dame
Ben Lindley had TD runs of 59, 30 and 4 yards as Waunakee defeated Green Bay Notre Dame 30-7. Lindley finished with 125 yards on six carries.
Trio pace Mount Horeb golf
Emma Olsen shot a 45 to lead Mount Horeb to a dual-meet victory over Baraboo 194-216 at Baraboo Country Club. Delaina Nicewander and Jayden Schellpfeffer carded 48s for the Vikings.
Norskies fall to Menomonie
Isaac Ziegler’s 17-yard TD run was the lone bright spot for host DeForest as the Norskies fell to Menomonie 28-6.
Beloit routs Madison East
Demond Laongoen’s 63-yard TD run gave Madison East an early 7-6 lead, but the Purgolders were no match for Beloit Memorial in a 55-19 loss.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
Mason Keyes
School: Minnesota-Duluth
Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period).
Anna Szepieniec
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Women's track and field
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Sam Klestinski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Devin Coyle
School: St. Mary's.
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Jackson Hewitt
School: St. Mary's
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Maddie Hogan
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Women's track and field
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
Mac Vesperman
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball (December period)
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
December 21
Mateo Alvarado Venegas
School: Minnesota
Sport: Cross country and track and field
Grace Kline
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Cross country and tack and field
Josie Langhans
School: Eastern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
Lily Rimrodt
School: University of Dubuque
Sport: Soccer
Cassie Siegel
School: University of Findlay
Sport: Track and field
Ellianna Trilling
School: Wartburg
Sport: Soccer
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
April, 2023 signings/commitments
Devin Johnson
School: UW-La Crosse
Sport: Football
Alex Knapp
School: Aurora University
Sport: Lacrosse
Cole Meyers
School: UW-Eau Claire
Sport: Football
McKenna Nachreiner
School: Augsburg
Sport: Women's soccer
Drew Regnier
School: North Carolina
Sport: Men's track and field
Jack Shepski
School: Milwaukee School of Engineering
Sport: Baseball
Andrew Zimmerman
School: UW-Platteville
Sport: Men's track and field
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving
LODI
Zane Licht
School: North Dakota State
Sport: Wrestling (November).
Lily Strong
School: Minnesota State-Mankato
Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21)
Kaelyn Tatro
School: Viterbo University
Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21)
Raegan Zastrow
School: Bryant & Stratton
Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21)
SUN PRAIRIE EAST
Logan Cunningham
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21)
Jerry Kaminski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21)
Kenzie Longley
Sport: Softball
School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21)
Ruth Pavelski
School: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21)
Taylor Schick
School: Lake Forest
Sport: Golf (Dec. 21)
Reagan Schwartzer
School: Bemidji State
Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21)
Jonathan VandeWalle
School: Iowa State University
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
April, 2023 signings/commitments
Jarett Brunson
School: Illinois Wesleyan
Sport: Lacrosse
Jerzey Ladwig
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Women's soccer
Tyler Rauls
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Football