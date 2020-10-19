Prep sports wrap: Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger runs to WIAA subsectional title

Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger ran to the individual championship of Monday's WIAA Division 1 boys cross country subsectional at the Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Boerger covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 26.51 seconds. He'll be joined in Saturday's Portage sectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena by area individual qualifiers Caden Schneider of Reedsburg, Daniel Yosipovich of Baraboo and Ritchie Wolff of Sauk Prairie.
In the girls race, Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg qualified for sectionals with an eighth-place finish in 20:22. She'll be joined by area qualifiers Haylie Weyh of Baraboo (ninth, 20:28) and Jenna McBride of Reedsburg (10th in 20:36).
In the new subsectional format, instituted this year as a way to run races in heats (called "waves") due to COVID-19 restrictions, runners compete in two races, with times combined. The top two teams advance to sectionals along with the top five finishers from non-qualifying teams.
In both the boys and girls races, Onalaska finished first and Holmen second to claim the sectional berths, with the Onalaska girls pitching the cross country version of a shutout. The Hilltoppers won the eight-team girls race by taking each of the top five individual spots for a perfect score of 15. Holmen scored 84 points for second place.
The Onalaska boys weren’t perfect, but they were good enough to score 50 points to top runner-up Holmen’s 62.Sauk Prairie was third in both the boys and girls races.
In the girls race, Onalaska’s Malecek triplets — Kora, Lydia and Amalia — earned the top three places, with Kora winning at 17:56. Onalaska runners claimed six of the top seven places.
The WIAA postseason included sub-sectionals for the first time this year. The field was split into separate races of four teams each to increase social distancing, with times combined to make up the final standings.
Other sub-sectional races involving area teams will be held Tuesday in Wyocena (Division 1); Westby, Poynette and Deerfield (Division 2); and Albany (Division 3).
