Prep sports wrap: Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger runs to WIAA subsectional title

Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger ran to the individual championship of Monday's WIAA Division 1 boys cross country subsectional at the Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

Boerger covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 26.51 seconds. He'll be joined in Saturday's Portage sectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena by area individual qualifiers Caden Schneider of Reedsburg, Daniel Yosipovich of Baraboo and Ritchie Wolff of Sauk Prairie.

In the girls race, Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg qualified for sectionals with an eighth-place finish in 20:22. She'll be joined by area qualifiers Haylie Weyh of Baraboo (ninth, 20:28) and Jenna McBride of Reedsburg (10th in 20:36).

In the new subsectional format, instituted this year as a way to run races in heats (called "waves") due to COVID-19 restrictions, runners compete in two races, with times combined. The top two teams advance to sectionals along with the top five finishers from non-qualifying teams.

In both the boys and girls races, Onalaska finished first and Holmen second to claim the sectional berths, with the Onalaska girls pitching the cross country version of a shutout. The Hilltoppers won the eight-team girls race by taking each of the top five individual spots for a perfect score of 15. Holmen scored 84 points for second place.