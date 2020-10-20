 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports wrap: Edgewood's Leo Richardson a runaway winner at Poynette subsectional
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports wrap: Edgewood's Leo Richardson a runaway winner at Poynette subsectional

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Drescher

A shot by Sauk Prairie's Sam Drescher is forced wide by Mauston goalkeeper Reece Gray during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, took the first step toward a return to the big race with a championship performance in Tuesday’s Poynette subsectional at Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course.

Richardson completed the 5,000-meter course in a sizzling 16 minutes, 13 seconds, finishing 45 seconds ahead of the runner-up and leading a crew of four Crusaders finishing among the top seven overall. As a result, the Crusaders won the subsectional team title and will join runner-up Poynette in Saturday’s Winneconne sectional.

Edgewood sophomore Leo Schleck was fifth (17:58), sophomore Will Rosemurgy was sixth (17:58) and senior Jacob Linderoth was seventh (18:00).

Five individuals also qualified for the sectional, including two from Lodi: junior Parker Heintz (18:14) and sophomore Paul Lins (12th, 18:32).

Edgewood also advanced to the girls sectional, finishing second as a team behind Wautoma/Wild Rose. For the Crusaders, senior Grace Nemeth took third (21:31), freshman Elise Cataldo was fourth (22:10) and junior Clara Powless was sixth (22:19).

Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick won the individual title (19:27) and earned a sectional spot, along with senior teammate Megan Reddeman (22:41, 10th) and Marshall senior Mya Andrews (22:47).

DeForest subsectional

In Division 1, the host DeForest boys qualified for Saturday’s Portage sectional, winning the seven-team subsectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena. Dodgeville/Mineral Point also advanced with a second-place finish.

Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki won the individual title in 16:44, followed by Will Aurit of Dodge-Point at 16;49. DeForest was led by Elijah Bauer, seventh in 17:04. Other area individual sectional qualifiers were Christopher Kitzhaber and Joshua Krueger of Watertown.

The Waunakee girls won the sectional title with 60 points, seven ahead of Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers’ Kylie Hackbarth was the individual champ (19:41), followed by Waunakee's Anna Vanderhoef (20:16) and Kelsey King (20:18). Individual qualifiers were Logan Peters of DeForest and Emma Gilbertsen and Autumn Meyers of Watertown.

East Troy subsectional

In Division 2, the Lake Mills girls placed their five scoring runners among the top 12, including four of the first six, to win the team title and join Waukesha Catholic Memorial in Saturday’s Deerfield sectional. For the L-Cats, freshman Ava Vesperman (20:57) and senior Lauren Winslow (21:22) took second and third, respectively. Advancing to sectionals as individuals were Mara Brown of Deerfield/Cambridge, Abigail Minning and Paige Krahn of Lakeside Lutheran and Katelyn Mensching and Ellie Backus of Watertown Luther Prep.

Deerfield/Cambridge won the boys team title, followed by Waukesha Catholic Memorial. For the United, junior Zach Huffman was second (17:41) and senior Liam Brown third (18:02). Area individual sectional qualifiers were freshmen Mark Garcia and Cameron Weiland of Lakeside Lutheran and freshman Elliott Heiderich of Watertown Luther Prep.

Westby subsectional

In Division 2, River Valley junior Madison Krey came within less than 12 seconds of qualifying for an individual sectional berth, running to ninth place in the subsectional at Westby High School in 21:53. Her River Valley team took last among seven complete teams, with La Crosse Aquinas and Platteville claiming the top two spots and advancing to Saturday’s Westby sectional.

The River Valley boys took seventh among nine teams, led by junior Julius Ross, 20th in 18:22. La Crosse Aquinas and West Salem earned the team sectional berths.

Albany subsectional

In Division 3, Madison St. Ambrose senior Sophia Speece earned an individual berth in Saturday’s Racine Prairie girls sectional, running to sixth place in 22:22. Albany and Dodgeland earned the sectional team berths. Albany and Horicon earned sectional berths by claiming the top two spots in the boys race.

WIAA boys soccer

Sussex Hamilton 1, Watertown 0

In a Division 1 regional semifinal as part of the Oconomowoc sectional, the host Chargers made a single tally hold up in a victory over the visiting Goslings.

Also in Division 1, Baraboo earned a forfeit victory over Wausau West as part of the Hudson sectional.

Wisconsin Dells 1,
Madison Edgewood 0

In a Division 2 regional semifinal as part of the Mosinee sectional, the host Chiefs got a goal from Manroop Benipal in the 74th minute to narrowly get by the Crusaders (6-4-1) at the Woodside Complex in Wisconsin Dells. All eight Madison Edgewood shots were turned away by Alejandro Salazar as Wisconsin Dells put up a clean sheet.

Sauk Prairie 6, Mauston 0

The host Eagles were backed by five goals in the first 26 minutes to beat the Golden Eagles. Quinn Baier scored and assisted on goals and Misael Dominguez assisted on a pair of scores.

Portage 3, Platteville/Lancaster 2

The visiting Warriors knocked off the host Hillmen in a Division 2 regional opener.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point 6, Reedsburg 1

At Harris Park in Dodgeville, DMP ousted the Beavers in a Division 2 regional game. Reedsburg’s Eli Buelow scored before halftime to make it 2-1, but Dodge-Point scored four second-half goals.

WIAA volleyball

Sauk Prairie 3, Watertown 0

In a Division 1 regional semifinal, the host Eagles (19-5) swept the Goslings, 25-12, 25-19, 25-23, as junior Alia Schlimgen delivered 12 digs and three service aces and junior Aida Schadewald had 13 kills, eclipsing the 1,000-kill mark for her career. Payton Roets had nine assists and a service ace for Watertown.

Sauk Prairie was coached by usual junior varsity coach Ryan Ruhland, helping out because coach Amy Schlimgen is being required to quarantine after an assistant varsity coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Hartland Arrowhead 3, Portage 0

Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Arrowhead (12-8), ranked second, beat the visiting Warriors. Portage got six kills from Emma Kreuziger and eight assists and three digs from junior Sydni Kratz.

River Valley 3, Wisconsin Dells 0

In a Division 2 regional opener, the visiting Blackhawks handled the Chiefs 25-22, 25-13, 25-23. Brooke Anderson led the way for River Valley with 20 assists and three aces. Sophie Venne contributed nine kills and Bryn Janke added 17 assists.

Girls swimming

Watertown 98,
Beaver Dam Wayland/Beaver Dam 69

Though the visiting Thunderbirds won five of 11 events, the Goslings came away with the victory. Rae Heier won both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly for Watertown.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA RESULTS

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s area results

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)

DIVISION 1

DeFOREST SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: DeForest 54; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 79; Elkhorn 80; Watertown 81; Waunakee 101; Fort Atkinson 138; Beaver Dam 173.

Top five individuals: 1, Czarnecki, BD, 16:44; 2, Aurit, DMP, 16:48; 3, Davey, E, 16:53; 4, Keith, DMP, 16:56; 5, Bauer, DF, 17:00.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Czarnecki, BD, 16:44; 3, Davey, E, 16:53; 6, Kitzhaber, Wtn, 17:01; 8, Buchheit, E, 17:07; 9, Krueger, Wtn, 17:09.

DeForest: 5, I. Bauer 17:00; 7, E. Bauer 17:04; 13, Ekezie 17:35; 14, Eisler 17:36; 15, Grabowski 17:40. Watertown: 6, Kitzhaber 17:01; 9, Kreuger 17:09; 10, Williams 17:10; 24, Heier 18:11; 32, Thielke 18:28. Waunakee: 11, Regnier 17:15; 17, Busse 17:54; 21, Niles 18:03; 23, Kettner 18:10; 29, Smith 18:20. Fort Atkinson: 12, Stricker 17:20; 25, Pfeifer 18:13; 31, E. Larson 18:27; 33, Hartwig 18:28; 37, J. Larson 18:49. Beaver Dam: 1, Czarnecki 16:44; 42, Eberle 19:18; 45, Gochenaur 20:04; 46, Kremsreiter 20:12; 47, Johnson 20:26. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 2

Winneconne sectional

POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 33; Poynette 57; Mauston 80; Lodi 90; Marshall 131; Wautoma/Wild Rose 133; Wisconsin Dells 180, Adams-Friendship incomplete, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland incomplete.

Top five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 16:13; 2, Boppart, Mau, 16:57; 3, Doherty, WWR, 17:46; 4, Johnson, Poy, 17:50; 5, Schleck, ME, 17:58.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 2, Boppart, Mau, 16:57; 3, Doherty, WWR, 17:46; 9, Heintz. Lo, 18:14; 10, Schwartzman, WWR, 18:19; 12, Lins, Lo, 18:32.

Madison Edgewood: 1, Richardson, 16:13; 5, Schleck, 17:58; 6, Rosemurgy, 17:58; 7, Linderoth, 17:59; 14, Rossow, 18:52. Poynette: 4, Johnson, 17:50; 8, Chadwick, 18:03; 11, Sickenberger, 18:28; 15, Gauer, 18:53; 19, Hansen, 19:02. Lodi: 9, Heintz, 18:14; 12, Lins, 18:32; 13, Pecard, 18:37; 23, Beld, 19:11; 33, Houdek, 20:12. Marshall: 17, Hornby, 19:00; 22, Grady, 19:10; 27, Grossman, 19:38; 31, Kosbau, 20:07; 34, Haberkorn, 20:13. At Shepherds Meadow Golf Course, Poynette, 5,000 meters.

Deerfield sectional

EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 65; Watertown Luther Prep 87; Lakeside Lutheran 106; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 107; East Troy 110; Lake Mills 170; Mayville 245.

Top five individuals: 1, Depuydt, ET, 17:23; 2, Huffman, DC, 17:41; 3, Brown, DC, 18:02; 4,Garcia, LL, 18:02; 5, Giricz, WCM, 18:04.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Depuydt, ET, 17:23; 4, Garcia, LL, 18:02; 6, Weiland, LL, 18:07; 7, Dauenhauer, LCL, 18:11; 8, Heiderich, WLP, 18:14.

Deerfield/Cambridge: 2, Huffman 17:41; 3, Brown 18:02; 9, Nikolay 18:17; 11, Kimmel 18:24; 16, Brown 18:37. Lakeside Lutheran: 4, Garcia 18:02; 6, Weiland 18:07; 23, Ertman 19:53; 32, Gulrud 20:19; 41, Rabehl 21:11. Watertown Luther Prep: 8, Heiderich 18:14; 13, Hutchinson 18:26; 14, Finkbeiner 18:28; 24, Holtz 19:55; 28, Horn 20:04. Lake Mills: 20, Saylor 19:24; 31, Laws 20:18; 34, Hafenstein 20:25; 40, Dierkes 21:02; 45, Giombetti 21:44. At TimberLee Christian Center, East Troy, 5,000 meters.

Westby sectional

WESTBY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 29; West Salem 41; Platteville 95; Westby 108; Viroqua 144; Southwestern co-op 149; River Valley 162; Richland Center/Ithaca 226; Prairie du Chien 248.

Top five individuals: 1, McKinney, WS, 16:30; 2, Skemp, LCA, 16:51; 3, Niemeier, WS, 16:52; 4, Taylor, LCA, 16:58; 5, Ellis, LCA, 17:09.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 6, Wells, Pl, 17:30; 8, Robson, SW, 17:38; 9, Wright, Pl, 17:40; 12, Honer, RC, 17:54; 15, Olson, Wby, 18:03.

River Valley: 20, Ross 18:22; 21, Rhoades 18:33; 47, Johnson 19:25; 41, Wastlick 19:39; 43, Schweitzer 19:49. At Westby HS, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

ALBANY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Albany 45; Horicon 57; Orfordville Parkview 83; Rio/Fall River 111; Waterloo 112; Beaver Dam Wayland 142; Princeton/Green Lake 170; Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Madison St. Ambrose, Markesan, Pardeeville incomplete.

Top five individuals: 1, Finger, D, 17:32; 2, Crane, OP, 17:51; 3, Zamorano, H, 17:58; 4, Schmick, M, 18:01; 5, Brant, Prd, 18:13.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Finger, D, 17:32; 2, Crane, OP, 17:51; 4, Schmick, M, 18:01; 3, Brant, Prd, 18:13; 6, Highland, BDW, 18:17.

Madison St. Ambrose: 16, Gonnering 19:41; 40, Carrano 21:52. Waterloo: 8, Aguero 19:26; 22, Battenberg 21:08; 23, Fugate 21:24; 26, Schneider 21:37; 33, Tschanz 22:05. At Baertschi Farm, Albany, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s area results

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)

DIVISION 1

DeFOREST SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Waunakee 60; Beaver Dam 67; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 80; Elkhorn 84; Watertown 116; DeForest 138; Fort Atkinson 157.

Top five individuals: 1, Hackbarth, BD, 19:41; 2, Vanderhoef, Wau, 20:16; 3, King, Wau, 20:18; 4, Gilbertsen, Wtn, 20:20; 5, Gritzmacher, BD, 20:27.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 4, Gilbertsen, Wtn, 20:20: 6, Peters, D, 20:31; 7, Thompson, DMP, 20:36; 8, Kearns, DMP, 20:39; 9, Meyers, Wtn, 20:43.

Waunakee: 2, Vanderhoef 20:16; 3, King 20:18; 15, Schwitters 21:03; 18, Branchaw 21:12; 22, Smith 21:20. Beaver Dam: 1, Hackbarth 19:41, 5, Gritzmacher 20:27; 17, Vega 21:11; 21, Czarnecki 21:18; 23, Westra 21:20. Watertown: 4, Gilbertsen 20:20; 9, Meyers 20:43; 29, Fessler 21:31; 33, Tobin 21:43; 41, Roost 22:42. DeForest: 6, Peters 20:31; 26, Roth 21:24; 34, Snow 21:54; 35, Bodden 21:56; 37, Oberg 22:01. Fort Atkinson: 10, Zorn 20:51; 11, Haas 20:57; 44, Cooper 23:24; 45, Burke 23:36; 47, Moran 23:59. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 2

Winneconne sectional

POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Wautoma/Wild Rose 47; Madison Edgewood 47; Wisconsin Dells 72; Poynette 90; Lodi 143; Marshall 155; Mauston 158; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Adams-Friendship incomplete.

Top five individuals: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:27; 2, Bahr, WWR, 21:00; 3, Nemeth, ME, 21:31; 4, Cataldo, ME, 22:10; 5, Cunningham, WD, 22:12.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:27; 5, Cunningham, WD, 22:12; 9, Michalsky, WD, 22:23; 10, Reddeman, P, 22:41; 11, Andrews, Mar, 22:47.

Madison Edgewood: 3, Nemeth 21:31; 4, Cataldo 22:10; 6, Powless 22:19; 16, Gorman 23:12; 19, Canada 23:23. Poynette: 1, Chadwick 19:27; 10, Reddeman 22:41; 14, Tobin 23:08; 33, Pafford 25:20; 39, McGlynn 26:17. Lodi: 12, Endres 22:53; 26, Clepper 24:36; 35, Enders 25:29; 40, Jelinek 26:31; 42, Peterson 26:37. Marshall: 11, Andrews 22:47; 32, Hellenbrand 25:14; 38, Hall 25:51; 41, Antonio Reyes 26:32; 49, Frank 28:01. At Shepherds Meadow Golf Course, Poynette, 5,000 meters.

Deerfield sectional

EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Lake Mills 28; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 56; Watertown Luther Prep 91; Lakeside Lutheran 107; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 123; Deerfield/Cambridge 159; East Troy 179; Mayville 231.

Top five individuals: 1, Erato, WCM, 20:53; 2, Vesperman, LM, 20:58; 3, Winslow, LM, 21:22; 4, Bisswurm, WCM, 21:52; 5, Fair, LM, 21:55.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 7, Brown, DC, 22:34; 8, Mining, LL, 22:37; 9, Mensching, WLP, 22:42; 10, Backus, WLP, 22:47; 11, Krahn, LL, 22:53.

Lake Mills: 2, Vesperman 20:57; 3, Winslow 21:22; 5, Fair 21:55; 6, Klubertanz 22:29; 12, Hosey 22:59. Watertown Luther Prep: 9, Mensching 22:42; 10, Backus 22:47; 21, Sulzle 23:45; 23, Taylor 23:56; 28, Neumann 24:37. Lakeside Lutheran: 8, Mining 22:37; 11, Krahn 22:53; 26, M. Krahn 24:23; 30, Punzel 24:57; 32, Hemling 25:23. Deerfield/Cambridge: 7, Brown 22:34; 24, Schmude 24:08; 40, Meskis 26:04; 42, Lund 26:52; 46, Pollasky 30:03. At TimberLee Christian Center, East Troy, 5,000 meters.

Westby sectional

WESTBY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 57; Platteville 74; Westby 75; Prairie du Chien 81; West Salem 85; Viroqua 158; River Valley 159; Southwestern co-op incomplete.

Top five individuals: 1, K. Martensen, SW, 17:34; 2, H. Martensen, SW, 19:21; 3, Meyer, LCA, 19:56; 4, Tauscher, WS, 20:27; 5, Katzung, PdC, 20:30.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, K. Martensen, SW, 17:34; 2, H. Martensen, SW, 19:21; 5, Katzung, PdC, 20:30; 6, Johnson, Wby, 20:38; 8, Koppa, V, 21:42.

River Valley: 9, Krey 21:53; 32, Wastlick 23:32; 44, Cummings 24:59; 45, Camacho 25:00; 46, Johnson 25:01. At Westby HS, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

ALBANY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: Albany 45; Dodgeland 39; Orfordville Parkview 74; Madison St. Ambrose 112; Rio/Fall River 130; Horicon 163; Princeton/Green Lake 188; Waterloo 192; Johnson Creek 218; Markesan incomplete..

Top five individuals: 1, Raasch, D, 19:57; 2, Ahnen, Alb, 20:58; 3, Broughton, Alb, 21:02; 4, Blome, D, 21:39; 5, Firari, D, 21:59.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 5, S. Speece, MSA, 22:22; 7, Valley, OP, 22:43; 9, Moore, PGL, 22:53; 14, Thomas, Mar, 23:42; 15, Pautsch, OP, 23:49.

Madison St. Ambrose: 6, S. Speece 22:22; 16, A. Tejeda 3:52; 18, King 23:58; 28, C. Speece 25:49; 51, M. Tejeda 31:12. Waterloo: 29, Asik 26:08; 35, Webster 26:42; 41, Webber 27:54; 46, Sheshina 29:48; 53, Smith 32:39. At Baertschi Farm, Albany, 5,000 meters.

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s area results

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Oconomowoc sectional

Sussex Hamilton 1, Watertown 0

Hartland Arrowhead 8, Waukesha North 0

Pewaukee 3, Hartford 0

West De Pere 5, West Bend West 2

West Bend West def. Kaukauna, forfeit

Hudson sectional

Baraboo def. Wausau East, forfeit

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Tomah 0

Marshfield 2, Schofield D.C. Everest 0

Menomonie at New Richmond, postponed to Wednesday

Chippewa Falls at Onalaska, postponed to Thursday

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional

SAUK PRAIRIE 6, MAUSTON 0

Mauston*0*0*—*0

Sauk Prairie*5*1*—*6

First half: SP — Fishnick (Dominguez), 5:05; Drescher (Baier), 7:49; J. Baumgardt (Dominguez), 20:07; Judge 21:21; Enerson (Drew), 25:27. Second half: SP — Baier (Fishnick), 52:37.

Shots: M 5; SP 14. Saves: M (Gray) 8; SP (L. Baumgardt) 2.

WISCONSIN DELLS 1, MADISON EDGEWOOD 0

Wisconsin Dells*0*1*—*1

Madison Edgewood*0*0*—*0

Second half: WD — Benipal (Perez Ruiz), 73:31.

Shots: WD 7; ME 8. Saves: WD (Salazar) 8; ME (Merckx) 3. At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.

DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT 6,

REEDSBURG 1

Reedsburg*1*0*—*1

Dodgeville/Mineral Point*2*4*—*6

First half: DMP — Pipkorn, 16:41; McDonald (Bisbach), 25:06. R — Buelow, 29:23.

Second half: DMP — Strompolis (McDonald), 47:43; Sims (Bisbach), 76:57; Bisbach (pk), 82:28; Bisbach, 83:45.

Shots: R 5; DMP 25. Saves: R (Weix) 6; DMP (Breuer) 4. At Harris Park, Dodgeville.

Portage 3, Platteville/Lancaster 2

Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 4, Adams-Friendship 3

West Salem 4, Berlin 1

Thursday’s schedule

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Delafield St. John’s NW at River Valley

Richland Center vs. Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills HS

Saturday’s schedule

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional

Chippewa Falls or Onalaska vs. Hudson, 1 p.m.

New Richmond or Menomonie at River Falls, 1 p.m.

Marshfield at Wausau West, 1 p.m.

Baraboo at Wisconsin Rapids

Oconomowoc sectional

West De Pere at Slinger, 7 p.m.

West Bend West at Hortonville, 1 p.m.

Pewaukee at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.

Sussex Hamilton at Hartland Arrowhead

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional

Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at Mosinee, 1 p.m.

West Salem at Wautoma/Wild Rose, 1 p.m.

Portage at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Dodgeville/Mineral Point

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Delafield St. John’s NW or River Valley at Lake Mills, 6 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran or Richland Center at Watertown Luther Prep, 1 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s area results

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, WATERTOWN 0

Watertown*12*19*23

Sauk Prairie*25*25*25

WATERTOWN (leaders) — Kills: Pugh 5; Assists: Roets 9; Aces: Stas 1, Roets 1, Pugh 1; Digs: Hickey 12; Blocks: Walsh 1.5.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 13; Assists: O. Breunig 13; Aces: Pistono 3; Schlimgen 3; Digs: Schlimgen 12; Blocks: Paukner 1.5.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 3, PORTAGE 0

Portage*10*15*11

Hartland Arrowhead*25*25*25

PORTAGE (leaders) — Kills: Kreuziger 6; Assists: Kratz 8; Aces: Colling 1; Digs: Kratz 3.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Kills: Thompson 9; Assists: Stefan 17; Aces: Tolzman 6; Digs: Lofy 9; Blocks: Wyma 2.

Slinger def. West Bend East, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

RIVER VALLEY 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 0

River Valley*25*25*25

Wisconsin Dells*22*13*23

RIVER VALLEY (leaders) — Kills: Hahn 11; Assists: Anderson 20; Aces: Anderson 3; Digs: Zaemisch 30; Blocks: Kersten 4.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Kills: Venne 9; Assists: Janke 17; Aces: Grant 2; Digs: Hartley 12; Blocks: Wilson 2.

Neillsville def. Arcadia, forfeit

Black River Falls def. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19

Prairie du Chien def. Westby, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12

Richland Center def. Viroqua, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Nekoosa def. Adams-Friendship, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Sectional 4

Brown Deer def. Shorewood, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16

Kewaskum def. Sheboygan Falls, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

Oostburg def. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

Greendale Martin Luther def. Racine St. Catherine’s, forfeit

Somers Shoreland Lutheran def. St. Francis, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

Dodgeland def. Ozaukee, forfeit

Racine Prairie def. New Berlin Heritage Christian, 25-14, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22

Thursday’s schedule

(All matches 7 p.m.)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

Kaukauna def. Plymouth, forfeit

West De Pere at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran

Slinger at West Bend West

Port Washington at Grafton

Baraboo at Onalaska

Tomah at Reedsburg

Sauk Prairie at Oconomowoc

Arrowhead at Hartford

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Neillsville at West Salem

Black River Falls at La Crosse Aquinas

Prairie du Chien at Platteville

Richland Center at Dodgeville

Nekoosa at Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Amherst at Wautoma

River Valley vs. Madison Edgewood at Lake Mills

Marshall at Mauston

Sectional 4

Brown Deer at Waukesha Catholic Memorial

University School of Milwaukee at Whitefish Bay Dominican

Kewaskum at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Oostburg at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran

Brookfield Academy at Lakeside Lutheran

Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

Markesan at Wild Rose

Pardeeville at Westfield

Dodgeland at Randolph

Hartland Living Word Lutheran at Random Lake

Williams Bay at Waterloo

Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek

Racine Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph

Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life

GIRLS SWIMMING

WATERTOWN 98,

BEAVER DAM WAYLAND/BEAVER DAM 69

200-yard medley relay: Beaver Dam, 2:09.34 (Panzer, Seremet, Jaeckel, McGauley) 200 freestyle: Heier, W, 2:15.61. 200 individual medley: Kaczmarek, W, 2:38.03. 50 freestyle: McGauley, BD, :26.19. 100 butterfly: Heier, W, 1:11.31. 100 freestyle: McGauley, BD, :56.39. 500 freestyle: Johnson, W, 6:18.31. 200 freestyle relay: Beaver Dam, 1:51.38 (Seremet, Grenon, Jaeckel, McGauley) 100 backstroke: Vana, W, 1:16.79. 100 breaststroke: Seremet, BD, 1:18.29. 400 freestyle relay: Watertown, 4:20.13 (Kaczmarek, Galecki, Van Zanten, Heier) At Riverside Middle School, Watertown.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics