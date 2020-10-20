Prep sports wrap: Edgewood's Leo Richardson a runaway winner at Poynette subsectional

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA RESULTS
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday’s area results
WIAA SUBSECTIONALS
(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)
DIVISION 1
DeFOREST SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: DeForest 54; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 79; Elkhorn 80; Watertown 81; Waunakee 101; Fort Atkinson 138; Beaver Dam 173.
Top five individuals: 1, Czarnecki, BD, 16:44; 2, Aurit, DMP, 16:48; 3, Davey, E, 16:53; 4, Keith, DMP, 16:56; 5, Bauer, DF, 17:00.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Czarnecki, BD, 16:44; 3, Davey, E, 16:53; 6, Kitzhaber, Wtn, 17:01; 8, Buchheit, E, 17:07; 9, Krueger, Wtn, 17:09.
DeForest: 5, I. Bauer 17:00; 7, E. Bauer 17:04; 13, Ekezie 17:35; 14, Eisler 17:36; 15, Grabowski 17:40. Watertown: 6, Kitzhaber 17:01; 9, Kreuger 17:09; 10, Williams 17:10; 24, Heier 18:11; 32, Thielke 18:28. Waunakee: 11, Regnier 17:15; 17, Busse 17:54; 21, Niles 18:03; 23, Kettner 18:10; 29, Smith 18:20. Fort Atkinson: 12, Stricker 17:20; 25, Pfeifer 18:13; 31, E. Larson 18:27; 33, Hartwig 18:28; 37, J. Larson 18:49. Beaver Dam: 1, Czarnecki 16:44; 42, Eberle 19:18; 45, Gochenaur 20:04; 46, Kremsreiter 20:12; 47, Johnson 20:26. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 2
Winneconne sectional
POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 33; Poynette 57; Mauston 80; Lodi 90; Marshall 131; Wautoma/Wild Rose 133; Wisconsin Dells 180, Adams-Friendship incomplete, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 16:13; 2, Boppart, Mau, 16:57; 3, Doherty, WWR, 17:46; 4, Johnson, Poy, 17:50; 5, Schleck, ME, 17:58.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 2, Boppart, Mau, 16:57; 3, Doherty, WWR, 17:46; 9, Heintz. Lo, 18:14; 10, Schwartzman, WWR, 18:19; 12, Lins, Lo, 18:32.
Madison Edgewood: 1, Richardson, 16:13; 5, Schleck, 17:58; 6, Rosemurgy, 17:58; 7, Linderoth, 17:59; 14, Rossow, 18:52. Poynette: 4, Johnson, 17:50; 8, Chadwick, 18:03; 11, Sickenberger, 18:28; 15, Gauer, 18:53; 19, Hansen, 19:02. Lodi: 9, Heintz, 18:14; 12, Lins, 18:32; 13, Pecard, 18:37; 23, Beld, 19:11; 33, Houdek, 20:12. Marshall: 17, Hornby, 19:00; 22, Grady, 19:10; 27, Grossman, 19:38; 31, Kosbau, 20:07; 34, Haberkorn, 20:13. At Shepherds Meadow Golf Course, Poynette, 5,000 meters.
Deerfield sectional
EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 65; Watertown Luther Prep 87; Lakeside Lutheran 106; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 107; East Troy 110; Lake Mills 170; Mayville 245.
Top five individuals: 1, Depuydt, ET, 17:23; 2, Huffman, DC, 17:41; 3, Brown, DC, 18:02; 4,Garcia, LL, 18:02; 5, Giricz, WCM, 18:04.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Depuydt, ET, 17:23; 4, Garcia, LL, 18:02; 6, Weiland, LL, 18:07; 7, Dauenhauer, LCL, 18:11; 8, Heiderich, WLP, 18:14.
Deerfield/Cambridge: 2, Huffman 17:41; 3, Brown 18:02; 9, Nikolay 18:17; 11, Kimmel 18:24; 16, Brown 18:37. Lakeside Lutheran: 4, Garcia 18:02; 6, Weiland 18:07; 23, Ertman 19:53; 32, Gulrud 20:19; 41, Rabehl 21:11. Watertown Luther Prep: 8, Heiderich 18:14; 13, Hutchinson 18:26; 14, Finkbeiner 18:28; 24, Holtz 19:55; 28, Horn 20:04. Lake Mills: 20, Saylor 19:24; 31, Laws 20:18; 34, Hafenstein 20:25; 40, Dierkes 21:02; 45, Giombetti 21:44. At TimberLee Christian Center, East Troy, 5,000 meters.
Westby sectional
WESTBY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 29; West Salem 41; Platteville 95; Westby 108; Viroqua 144; Southwestern co-op 149; River Valley 162; Richland Center/Ithaca 226; Prairie du Chien 248.
Top five individuals: 1, McKinney, WS, 16:30; 2, Skemp, LCA, 16:51; 3, Niemeier, WS, 16:52; 4, Taylor, LCA, 16:58; 5, Ellis, LCA, 17:09.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 6, Wells, Pl, 17:30; 8, Robson, SW, 17:38; 9, Wright, Pl, 17:40; 12, Honer, RC, 17:54; 15, Olson, Wby, 18:03.
River Valley: 20, Ross 18:22; 21, Rhoades 18:33; 47, Johnson 19:25; 41, Wastlick 19:39; 43, Schweitzer 19:49. At Westby HS, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
ALBANY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Albany 45; Horicon 57; Orfordville Parkview 83; Rio/Fall River 111; Waterloo 112; Beaver Dam Wayland 142; Princeton/Green Lake 170; Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Madison St. Ambrose, Markesan, Pardeeville incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Finger, D, 17:32; 2, Crane, OP, 17:51; 3, Zamorano, H, 17:58; 4, Schmick, M, 18:01; 5, Brant, Prd, 18:13.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Finger, D, 17:32; 2, Crane, OP, 17:51; 4, Schmick, M, 18:01; 3, Brant, Prd, 18:13; 6, Highland, BDW, 18:17.
Madison St. Ambrose: 16, Gonnering 19:41; 40, Carrano 21:52. Waterloo: 8, Aguero 19:26; 22, Battenberg 21:08; 23, Fugate 21:24; 26, Schneider 21:37; 33, Tschanz 22:05. At Baertschi Farm, Albany, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday’s area results
WIAA SUBSECTIONALS
(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)
DIVISION 1
DeFOREST SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Waunakee 60; Beaver Dam 67; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 80; Elkhorn 84; Watertown 116; DeForest 138; Fort Atkinson 157.
Top five individuals: 1, Hackbarth, BD, 19:41; 2, Vanderhoef, Wau, 20:16; 3, King, Wau, 20:18; 4, Gilbertsen, Wtn, 20:20; 5, Gritzmacher, BD, 20:27.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 4, Gilbertsen, Wtn, 20:20: 6, Peters, D, 20:31; 7, Thompson, DMP, 20:36; 8, Kearns, DMP, 20:39; 9, Meyers, Wtn, 20:43.
Waunakee: 2, Vanderhoef 20:16; 3, King 20:18; 15, Schwitters 21:03; 18, Branchaw 21:12; 22, Smith 21:20. Beaver Dam: 1, Hackbarth 19:41, 5, Gritzmacher 20:27; 17, Vega 21:11; 21, Czarnecki 21:18; 23, Westra 21:20. Watertown: 4, Gilbertsen 20:20; 9, Meyers 20:43; 29, Fessler 21:31; 33, Tobin 21:43; 41, Roost 22:42. DeForest: 6, Peters 20:31; 26, Roth 21:24; 34, Snow 21:54; 35, Bodden 21:56; 37, Oberg 22:01. Fort Atkinson: 10, Zorn 20:51; 11, Haas 20:57; 44, Cooper 23:24; 45, Burke 23:36; 47, Moran 23:59. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 2
Winneconne sectional
POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Wautoma/Wild Rose 47; Madison Edgewood 47; Wisconsin Dells 72; Poynette 90; Lodi 143; Marshall 155; Mauston 158; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Adams-Friendship incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:27; 2, Bahr, WWR, 21:00; 3, Nemeth, ME, 21:31; 4, Cataldo, ME, 22:10; 5, Cunningham, WD, 22:12.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:27; 5, Cunningham, WD, 22:12; 9, Michalsky, WD, 22:23; 10, Reddeman, P, 22:41; 11, Andrews, Mar, 22:47.
Madison Edgewood: 3, Nemeth 21:31; 4, Cataldo 22:10; 6, Powless 22:19; 16, Gorman 23:12; 19, Canada 23:23. Poynette: 1, Chadwick 19:27; 10, Reddeman 22:41; 14, Tobin 23:08; 33, Pafford 25:20; 39, McGlynn 26:17. Lodi: 12, Endres 22:53; 26, Clepper 24:36; 35, Enders 25:29; 40, Jelinek 26:31; 42, Peterson 26:37. Marshall: 11, Andrews 22:47; 32, Hellenbrand 25:14; 38, Hall 25:51; 41, Antonio Reyes 26:32; 49, Frank 28:01. At Shepherds Meadow Golf Course, Poynette, 5,000 meters.
Deerfield sectional
EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Lake Mills 28; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 56; Watertown Luther Prep 91; Lakeside Lutheran 107; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 123; Deerfield/Cambridge 159; East Troy 179; Mayville 231.
Top five individuals: 1, Erato, WCM, 20:53; 2, Vesperman, LM, 20:58; 3, Winslow, LM, 21:22; 4, Bisswurm, WCM, 21:52; 5, Fair, LM, 21:55.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 7, Brown, DC, 22:34; 8, Mining, LL, 22:37; 9, Mensching, WLP, 22:42; 10, Backus, WLP, 22:47; 11, Krahn, LL, 22:53.
Lake Mills: 2, Vesperman 20:57; 3, Winslow 21:22; 5, Fair 21:55; 6, Klubertanz 22:29; 12, Hosey 22:59. Watertown Luther Prep: 9, Mensching 22:42; 10, Backus 22:47; 21, Sulzle 23:45; 23, Taylor 23:56; 28, Neumann 24:37. Lakeside Lutheran: 8, Mining 22:37; 11, Krahn 22:53; 26, M. Krahn 24:23; 30, Punzel 24:57; 32, Hemling 25:23. Deerfield/Cambridge: 7, Brown 22:34; 24, Schmude 24:08; 40, Meskis 26:04; 42, Lund 26:52; 46, Pollasky 30:03. At TimberLee Christian Center, East Troy, 5,000 meters.
Westby sectional
WESTBY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 57; Platteville 74; Westby 75; Prairie du Chien 81; West Salem 85; Viroqua 158; River Valley 159; Southwestern co-op incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, K. Martensen, SW, 17:34; 2, H. Martensen, SW, 19:21; 3, Meyer, LCA, 19:56; 4, Tauscher, WS, 20:27; 5, Katzung, PdC, 20:30.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, K. Martensen, SW, 17:34; 2, H. Martensen, SW, 19:21; 5, Katzung, PdC, 20:30; 6, Johnson, Wby, 20:38; 8, Koppa, V, 21:42.
River Valley: 9, Krey 21:53; 32, Wastlick 23:32; 44, Cummings 24:59; 45, Camacho 25:00; 46, Johnson 25:01. At Westby HS, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
ALBANY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Albany 45; Dodgeland 39; Orfordville Parkview 74; Madison St. Ambrose 112; Rio/Fall River 130; Horicon 163; Princeton/Green Lake 188; Waterloo 192; Johnson Creek 218; Markesan incomplete..
Top five individuals: 1, Raasch, D, 19:57; 2, Ahnen, Alb, 20:58; 3, Broughton, Alb, 21:02; 4, Blome, D, 21:39; 5, Firari, D, 21:59.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 5, S. Speece, MSA, 22:22; 7, Valley, OP, 22:43; 9, Moore, PGL, 22:53; 14, Thomas, Mar, 23:42; 15, Pautsch, OP, 23:49.
Madison St. Ambrose: 6, S. Speece 22:22; 16, A. Tejeda 3:52; 18, King 23:58; 28, C. Speece 25:49; 51, M. Tejeda 31:12. Waterloo: 29, Asik 26:08; 35, Webster 26:42; 41, Webber 27:54; 46, Sheshina 29:48; 53, Smith 32:39. At Baertschi Farm, Albany, 5,000 meters.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday’s area results
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Oconomowoc sectional
Sussex Hamilton 1, Watertown 0
Hartland Arrowhead 8, Waukesha North 0
Pewaukee 3, Hartford 0
West De Pere 5, West Bend West 2
West Bend West def. Kaukauna, forfeit
Hudson sectional
Baraboo def. Wausau East, forfeit
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Tomah 0
Marshfield 2, Schofield D.C. Everest 0
Menomonie at New Richmond, postponed to Wednesday
Chippewa Falls at Onalaska, postponed to Thursday
DIVISION 2
Mosinee sectional
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, MAUSTON 0
Mauston*0*0*—*0
Sauk Prairie*5*1*—*6
First half: SP — Fishnick (Dominguez), 5:05; Drescher (Baier), 7:49; J. Baumgardt (Dominguez), 20:07; Judge 21:21; Enerson (Drew), 25:27. Second half: SP — Baier (Fishnick), 52:37.
Shots: M 5; SP 14. Saves: M (Gray) 8; SP (L. Baumgardt) 2.
WISCONSIN DELLS 1, MADISON EDGEWOOD 0
Wisconsin Dells*0*1*—*1
Madison Edgewood*0*0*—*0
Second half: WD — Benipal (Perez Ruiz), 73:31.
Shots: WD 7; ME 8. Saves: WD (Salazar) 8; ME (Merckx) 3. At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT 6,
REEDSBURG 1
Reedsburg*1*0*—*1
Dodgeville/Mineral Point*2*4*—*6
First half: DMP — Pipkorn, 16:41; McDonald (Bisbach), 25:06. R — Buelow, 29:23.
Second half: DMP — Strompolis (McDonald), 47:43; Sims (Bisbach), 76:57; Bisbach (pk), 82:28; Bisbach, 83:45.
Shots: R 5; DMP 25. Saves: R (Weix) 6; DMP (Breuer) 4. At Harris Park, Dodgeville.
Portage 3, Platteville/Lancaster 2
Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 4, Adams-Friendship 3
West Salem 4, Berlin 1
Thursday’s schedule
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
Delafield St. John’s NW at River Valley
Richland Center vs. Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills HS
Saturday’s schedule
DIVISION 1
Hudson sectional
Chippewa Falls or Onalaska vs. Hudson, 1 p.m.
New Richmond or Menomonie at River Falls, 1 p.m.
Marshfield at Wausau West, 1 p.m.
Baraboo at Wisconsin Rapids
Oconomowoc sectional
West De Pere at Slinger, 7 p.m.
West Bend West at Hortonville, 1 p.m.
Pewaukee at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.
Sussex Hamilton at Hartland Arrowhead
DIVISION 2
Mosinee sectional
Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at Mosinee, 1 p.m.
West Salem at Wautoma/Wild Rose, 1 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Dodgeville/Mineral Point
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
Delafield St. John’s NW or River Valley at Lake Mills, 6 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran or Richland Center at Watertown Luther Prep, 1 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday’s area results
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown*12*19*23
Sauk Prairie*25*25*25
WATERTOWN (leaders) — Kills: Pugh 5; Assists: Roets 9; Aces: Stas 1, Roets 1, Pugh 1; Digs: Hickey 12; Blocks: Walsh 1.5.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 13; Assists: O. Breunig 13; Aces: Pistono 3; Schlimgen 3; Digs: Schlimgen 12; Blocks: Paukner 1.5.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 3, PORTAGE 0
Portage*10*15*11
Hartland Arrowhead*25*25*25
PORTAGE (leaders) — Kills: Kreuziger 6; Assists: Kratz 8; Aces: Colling 1; Digs: Kratz 3.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Kills: Thompson 9; Assists: Stefan 17; Aces: Tolzman 6; Digs: Lofy 9; Blocks: Wyma 2.
Slinger def. West Bend East, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
RIVER VALLEY 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 0
River Valley*25*25*25
Wisconsin Dells*22*13*23
RIVER VALLEY (leaders) — Kills: Hahn 11; Assists: Anderson 20; Aces: Anderson 3; Digs: Zaemisch 30; Blocks: Kersten 4.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Kills: Venne 9; Assists: Janke 17; Aces: Grant 2; Digs: Hartley 12; Blocks: Wilson 2.
Neillsville def. Arcadia, forfeit
Black River Falls def. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19
Prairie du Chien def. Westby, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12
Richland Center def. Viroqua, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10
Nekoosa def. Adams-Friendship, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Sectional 4
Brown Deer def. Shorewood, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16
Kewaskum def. Sheboygan Falls, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
Oostburg def. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
Greendale Martin Luther def. Racine St. Catherine’s, forfeit
Somers Shoreland Lutheran def. St. Francis, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8
DIVISION 3
Sectional 4
Dodgeland def. Ozaukee, forfeit
Racine Prairie def. New Berlin Heritage Christian, 25-14, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22
Thursday’s schedule
(All matches 7 p.m.)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
Kaukauna def. Plymouth, forfeit
West De Pere at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran
Slinger at West Bend West
Port Washington at Grafton
Baraboo at Onalaska
Tomah at Reedsburg
Sauk Prairie at Oconomowoc
Arrowhead at Hartford
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Neillsville at West Salem
Black River Falls at La Crosse Aquinas
Prairie du Chien at Platteville
Richland Center at Dodgeville
Nekoosa at Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Amherst at Wautoma
River Valley vs. Madison Edgewood at Lake Mills
Marshall at Mauston
Sectional 4
Brown Deer at Waukesha Catholic Memorial
University School of Milwaukee at Whitefish Bay Dominican
Kewaskum at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran
Oostburg at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran
Brookfield Academy at Lakeside Lutheran
Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep
DIVISION 3
Sectional 4
Markesan at Wild Rose
Pardeeville at Westfield
Dodgeland at Randolph
Hartland Living Word Lutheran at Random Lake
Williams Bay at Waterloo
Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek
Racine Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph
Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 98,
BEAVER DAM WAYLAND/BEAVER DAM 69
200-yard medley relay: Beaver Dam, 2:09.34 (Panzer, Seremet, Jaeckel, McGauley) 200 freestyle: Heier, W, 2:15.61. 200 individual medley: Kaczmarek, W, 2:38.03. 50 freestyle: McGauley, BD, :26.19. 100 butterfly: Heier, W, 1:11.31. 100 freestyle: McGauley, BD, :56.39. 500 freestyle: Johnson, W, 6:18.31. 200 freestyle relay: Beaver Dam, 1:51.38 (Seremet, Grenon, Jaeckel, McGauley) 100 backstroke: Vana, W, 1:16.79. 100 breaststroke: Seremet, BD, 1:18.29. 400 freestyle relay: Watertown, 4:20.13 (Kaczmarek, Galecki, Van Zanten, Heier) At Riverside Middle School, Watertown.