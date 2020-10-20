Prep sports wrap: Edgewood's Leo Richardson a runaway winner at Poynette subsectional

DeForest subsectional

In Division 1, the host DeForest boys qualified for Saturday’s Portage sectional, winning the seven-team subsectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena. Dodgeville/Mineral Point also advanced with a second-place finish.

Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki won the individual title in 16:44, followed by Will Aurit of Dodge-Point at 16;49. DeForest was led by Elijah Bauer, seventh in 17:04. Other area individual sectional qualifiers were Christopher Kitzhaber and Joshua Krueger of Watertown.

The Waunakee girls won the sectional title with 60 points, seven ahead of Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers’ Kylie Hackbarth was the individual champ (19:41), followed by Waunakee's Anna Vanderhoef (20:16) and Kelsey King (20:18). Individual qualifiers were Logan Peters of DeForest and Emma Gilbertsen and Autumn Meyers of Watertown.

East Troy subsectional