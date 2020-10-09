Prep sports wrap: Baraboo ruins the new state ranking earned by Sauk Prairie's soccer team

The Baraboo boys soccer team apparently took umbrage to Sauk Prairie’s ranking in this season’s first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
The Eagles earned the No. 9 state ranking, and Baraboo was unranked. But the host Thunderbirds scored two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over Sauk Prairie (5-2-1) on Thursday night, ending a nine-game winless streak against the Eagles.
“(Sauk Prairie) Coach (Drew Kornish) afterwards was like, ‘I wish we could play you guys every game,’” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said of the rivalry that has developed between the neighboring programs. “It’s just so intense. Both teams get up for it and it’s always a back-and-forth contest. It was a great battle.”
Ronaldo Lopez scored in the sixth minute for Baraboo (8-1-1), and after Sauk’s Isaac Homar tied the score in the 32nd minute, Hunter Bielicki delivered the eventual game-winner in the 40th minute.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made 10 saves to make sure the Thunderbids kept their lead.
“Stellar,” Lang said of Huffaker, who notched his second shutout of the season. “Zach has stepped up really nicely and every game makes incredible saves, and every game is gaining more confidence.”
In the state rankings, Sauk Prairie trailed No. 7 Dodgeville/Mineral Point (6-0-0), and both were behind top-ranked Delavan-Darien (5-1-0).
Lake Mills (3-3-0) was ranked sixth in Division 3, trailing top-ranked Racine Prairie (7-1-0). Whitefish Bay (7-0-0) held the No. 1 ranking in Division 1.
Madison Edgewood 2, Portage 0
Two first-half goals carried the Crusaders to a road victory. Andre Myklebust knocked in the first goal nine minutes into the match and Jonathan Snell provided an insurance goal on a penalty kick.
Watertown 4, Reedsburg 0
The host Goslings held the Beavers without a shot on goal and scored three times in the first half to win. Freshman Owen Backus scored Watertown’s first two goals, and junior Jacob Narkis scored the other first-half goal.
Watertown Luther Prep 8, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
The visiting Phoenix took home a wire-to-wire victory, as Owen Ernest scored three goals in the first half and Adair Pineda added a hat trick of his own in the second half.
Girls volleyball
Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 1
The visiting Eagles cruised to a 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12 victory.
Aida Shadewald led the team with 28 kills and Maggie Hartwig added eight blocks.
Waterloo 3, Marshall 0
The host Pirates (17-1), ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches, dominated en route to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 win over the Cardinals (9-7).
Brooke Mosher led the winners with 17 kills, 12 assists and 12 digs. Kiana Hellenbrand led Marshall in blocks, aces and digs.
