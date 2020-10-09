Prep sports wrap: Baraboo ruins the new state ranking earned by Sauk Prairie's soccer team

The Baraboo boys soccer team apparently took umbrage to Sauk Prairie’s ranking in this season’s first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Eagles earned the No. 9 state ranking, and Baraboo was unranked. But the host Thunderbirds scored two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over Sauk Prairie (5-2-1) on Thursday night, ending a nine-game winless streak against the Eagles.

“(Sauk Prairie) Coach (Drew Kornish) afterwards was like, ‘I wish we could play you guys every game,’” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said of the rivalry that has developed between the neighboring programs. “It’s just so intense. Both teams get up for it and it’s always a back-and-forth contest. It was a great battle.”

Ronaldo Lopez scored in the sixth minute for Baraboo (8-1-1), and after Sauk’s Isaac Homar tied the score in the 32nd minute, Hunter Bielicki delivered the eventual game-winner in the 40th minute.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made 10 saves to make sure the Thunderbids kept their lead.

“Stellar,” Lang said of Huffaker, who notched his second shutout of the season. “Zach has stepped up really nicely and every game makes incredible saves, and every game is gaining more confidence.”