Prep sports wrap: Aly Kinzel leads Waunakee golfers to victory over Edgewood, DeForest

Aly Kinzel shot a 2-over-par 38 at Lake Windsor Country Club in Windsor on Thursday, leading the Waunakee girls golf team to victory in a triangular against Madison Edgewood and DeForest.

The Warriors, ranked fifth in Division 1 in the latest state coaches’ poll, also got a 40 from Sydney Grimm and a 43 from Jordan Shipshock to finish at 165. Edgewood, ranked fourth in Division 2, finished 20 strokes back, led by Caitlyn Hegenbarth’s 44.

DeForest got a 41 from Taryn Endres.

Boys soccer

Sauk Prairie 1, Portage 0

The visiting Eagles won their second 1-0 decision in three days to improve to 4-0 on the season. A penalty kick a minute into the second half, converted by Sam Drescher, made the difference.

Baraboo 8, Reedsburg 0

The host Thunderbirds scored in the opening minute and cruised to victory, allowing the Beavers only one shot on goal. Seven players found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds.

Lake Mills 4,

Watertown Luther Prep 2