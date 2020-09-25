Prep sports wrap: Aly Kinzel leads Waunakee golfers to victory over Edgewood, DeForest

Aly Kinzel shot a 2-over-par 38 at Lake Windsor Country Club in Windsor on Thursday, leading the Waunakee girls golf team to victory in a triangular against Madison Edgewood and DeForest.
The Warriors, ranked fifth in Division 1 in the latest state coaches’ poll, also got a 40 from Sydney Grimm and a 43 from Jordan Shipshock to finish at 165. Edgewood, ranked fourth in Division 2, finished 20 strokes back, led by Caitlyn Hegenbarth’s 44.
DeForest got a 41 from Taryn Endres.
Boys soccer
Sauk Prairie 1, Portage 0
The visiting Eagles won their second 1-0 decision in three days to improve to 4-0 on the season. A penalty kick a minute into the second half, converted by Sam Drescher, made the difference.
Baraboo 8, Reedsburg 0
The host Thunderbirds scored in the opening minute and cruised to victory, allowing the Beavers only one shot on goal. Seven players found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds.
Lake Mills 4,
Watertown Luther Prep 2
Backed by two second-half goals from John Wilke, the visiting L-Cats beat the Phoenix. Luther Prep struck three minutes in, on a goal from Johannes Bourman.
Wisconsin Dells 4,
Lakeside Lutheran 1
The host Chiefs dominated, limiting the Warriors to two shots. A pair of goals in each half, coming from four different players, gave Wisconsin Dells a balanced attack.
Girls volleyball
Reedsburg 3, Baraboo 0
The visiting Beavers took care of business with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 victory. Macie Wieman led the way with 12 kills and 8 digs while Mahra Wieman added 13 assists and two blocks.
Madison Edgewood 3,
Lake Mills 0
Natalie Ring had 14 kills and Ella Foti delivered 29 assists to lead the visiting Crusaders past the L-Cats. Lauren Hazelett had 15 digs and two service aces for Edgewood. Lake Mills got 21 assists, six kills and two aces from Sydney Lewellin.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Watertown 0
The host Warriors took home a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 victory over the Goslings. A one-two punch of Payton Kuepers and Ella DeNoyer added 11 and nine kills, respectively. Kaylee Raymond contributed 33 assists.
Waterloo 3, Marshall 0
The host Pirates cruised to a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Cardinals, getting 16 kills, 14 assists, five service aces and two blocks from Brooke Mosher. Kiana Hellenbrand had eight kills for Marshall.
Girls tennis
Brookfield Academy 4,
Watertown Luther Prep 3
The Patriots handed the Phoenix their first dual-match loss of the season, winning all three doubles matches and the No. 1 singles match. Haley Olson, Abigail Schewe and Katie Schmidt scored victories in singles for Luther Prep.
Cross country
Oakfield triangular
Poynette claimed seven of the top nine places, including junior Tucker Johnson’s winning time of 18 minutes, 31 seconds (5,000 meters). The Pumas totaled 20 points to runner-up North Fond du Lac/Oakfield’s 54.
Poynette scored 23 points to win the girls meet, led by individual champ Katelyn Chadwick’s time of 19:27.
Lodi-Marshall dual
Lodi’s Parker Heintz won the 5,000-meter boys race in 18 minutes, 49 seconds to lead the Blue Devils to a 22-35 victory at home. Lodi’s Connor Pecard was second (19:36) and Marshall’s Jaxon Hornby third (19:50). In the girls meet, Lodi was led by Lauryn Milne’s winning time of 23:13, beating Marshall’s incomplete lineup.
Girls swimming
Baraboo 127,
River Valley/Richland Ctr. 36
The visiting Thunderbirds won all twelve events Thursday night in their win over the Blackhawks. Bailey Sersland won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle for Baraboo.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!