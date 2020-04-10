Prep sports: With the spring season on the brink, area schools consider their shrinking options

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For good reason, the only high school sport in full swing this spring season is thumb-twiddling.

Administrators of schools in the Big Eight and Badger conferences, like all others in Wisconsin, remain in a firm holding pattern as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

The local administrators still hold out hope some sort of spring season can be offered to Wisconsin high school student-athletes, and have been considering what sort of season — if any — that might be possible.

But it could be more than a week before the schools, coaches and spring student-athletes learn of their fate. So, for now, all the athletic directors can do is make a lot of contingency plans.

One thing was made certain Friday afternoon: The WIAA announced it will not be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it does hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.

With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at campus sites was wiped out. So, even if the WIAA is allowed to and decides to hold its spring tournaments, it will have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.