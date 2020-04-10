Prep sports: With the spring season on the brink, area schools consider their shrinking options

For good reason, the only high school sport in full swing this spring season is thumb-twiddling.
Administrators of schools in the Big Eight and Badger conferences, like all others in Wisconsin, remain in a firm holding pattern as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.
The local administrators still hold out hope some sort of spring season can be offered to Wisconsin high school student-athletes, and have been considering what sort of season — if any — that might be possible.
But it could be more than a week before the schools, coaches and spring student-athletes learn of their fate. So, for now, all the athletic directors can do is make a lot of contingency plans.
One thing was made certain Friday afternoon: The WIAA announced it will not be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it does hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.
With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at campus sites was wiped out. So, even if the WIAA is allowed to and decides to hold its spring tournaments, it will have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.
The WIAA has a regularly scheduled Board of Control meeting set for April 21, at which a statewide decision (at least a tentative one) could be reached on the status of the spring sports regular season and WIAA tournament series.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ current order has closed schools through at least April 24. That order superseded a previous closing order that had been set to expire on April 7.
If the governor decides to extend his school-closure order before the Board of Control meeting, the WIAA may make a final decision on the spring season prior to its April 21 meeting.
“We … are in alliance with the directives from the governor’s office in relation to the closure or reopening of schools,” WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email. “Interscholastic activities … do not operate independently from the school.
“Therefore, there may be a decision prior to the 21st if new information becomes available on the status of school closing or reopening.”
Under WIAA regulations, school teams must hold seven separate days of practice before holding their first competition, and teams must have four competitions before becoming eligible for the tournament series.
Track and field teams got in as many as four practices before the school shutdown, but no other spring sports teams had started practice.
Under the current WIAA calendar, dates for the first round of tournament play are:
• Softball, May 21 (state tournament, June 11-13).
• Boys/girls track and field, May 26 (state meet, June 5-6)
• Boys tennis, May 26 (individual state, June 4-6; team state, June 12-13).
• Baseball, May 28 (state tournament, June 16-18).
• Girls soccer, June 2 (state tournament, June 18-20).
• Boys golf, June 2 (state tournament, June 15-16).
If schools reopen April 27 — the earliest possible and a highly optimistic date — and are followed by seven separate days of practice (assuming Sundays off), then schools could begin competition May 5.
That would leave programs until May 20 (softball) and June 1 (golf and soccer) to pack in their regular seasons, if the WIAA Board of Control does not delay its postseason schedule, structure and locations — which Clark said, it has the authority to adjust.
However, the WIAA likely will not consider shortening its requirements on the number of practices and regular-season competitions.
Clark said that’s based on recommendations of the Sports Medical Advisory Committee, promoting the safety and wellness of student-athletes.
The Badger Conference’s athletic directors held a virtual meeting Wednesday, and the Big Eight Conference’s leaders held theirs Thursday. Both meetings, by necessity, involved little concrete planning and a lot of contingency work.
“We’re using the word ‘hope’ and encouraging our kids to have hope that the season will resume,” Madison Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler said Friday. “If our kids are allowed to resume practice in May, at least they’ll come in as physically prepared as possible.”
With schools closed and social distancing guidelines in place, coach-and-athlete contact must be one-on-one and conducted by phone, email or Internet.
According to the Big Eight meeting report: “(T)he earliest we would return to practice is on April 27. At the earliest, Big 8 Conference competitions would begin on May 7, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference competition may vary. ... We will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA."
Zwettler said: "All of us (Badger Conference athletic directors) have been having daily meetings with our spring coaches. All of our coaches are having (at least) weekly virtual contact with their players.
“Softball and baseball coaches are going over signs and situational stuff, and sending out situations to their players and asking them to answer the questions.
“Track coaches are sending out their workouts and videos to people, both motivational (videos) and technical. Some are sending clips from old movies and performances by their athletes in previous years.”
Big Eight coaches also have been using Zoom, Google Classroom and other online tools, in accordance with WIAA coaching contact rules, to keep communication lines open with their student-athletes, sharing individual workout plans and results and other motivational information.
Zwettler said the Badger Conference athletic directors have considered multiple scenarios. Their thinking goes beyond the schedule paradigm of conference and non-conference games followed by a tournament series.
“We’re talking about jamborees (with multiple teams meeting to play multiple games on the same day or days), quads in baseball or softball, mini-meets in golf, etc.,” Zwettler said.
“From the informal discussion among the Badger Conference, we don’t necessarily care about a conference championship or even a state championship. We just want to see the kids have a chance to compete again.”
Zwettler also said most Badger schools are planning to pay their spring coaches “partially or fully” even if no events are held, and discussions will continue on whether to award letters to spring athletes even if no games are played.
