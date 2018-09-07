Wisconsin Heights girls volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen earned her 600th career victory Thursday night, leading the Zephyrs to a 3-0 victory over Cambridge in a Capitol South Conference match.
Waterloo 3, New Glarus 0
Sophomore outside hitter Brooke Mosher registered 11 kills, nine assists and two blocks as the third-ranked Pirates swept the Glarner Knights 25-7, 25-15, 25-12. Senior setter Katie Kuhl had 16 assists and four aces.
Belleville 3, Marshall 0
Senior outside hitter Jade Halvensleben registered nine kills as the Wildcats swept the Cardinals (25-11, 25-15, 25-18) in a Capitol South conference match. Sophomore outside hitter Kiana Hellenbrand led Marshall with five kills.
Verona 3, Middleton 0
Amelia Hust had 22 digs and two aces as the host Wildcats (1-0) got a 27-25, 25-12, 26-24 victory over the Cardinals (1-1). Lily Welti finished with 10 digs and five kills for Middleton.
Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Karlie McNabb and Mia Lubahn each had three aces for the Cardinals (1-0) in their home win over the Purple Knights (0-1)
Madison Memorial 3,
Madison La Follette 1
Abbey Maier had 14 assists, 11 kills and four aces as the host Spartans (1-0) defeated the Lancers (1-1). Ayona Johnson had 10 kills, four blocks and five digs for La Follette.
Madison East 3, Madison West 2
Lea Krasnigi had 20 kills and Paige Buske provided 42 assists as the host Purgolders held on for a 25-19, 15-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-9 win over the Regents. Abby Hoke totaled 14 kills, four aces and three blocks to lead West.
Janesville Craig 3,
Janesville Parker 0
Amanda Carlson had 19 kills and set a school record in career kills as the host Cougars (1-0) beat the Vikings (0-1) 25-10, 25-15, 25-15.
Reedsburg 3, Sauk Prairie 1
Mahra Wieman and Alyssa Straka posted nine kills apiece as the Beavers overwhelmed the Eagles 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-13 in Badger North action. Aida Shadewald led Sauk Prairie with 10 kills.
Baraboo 3, Beaver Dam 2
Lia Kieck had 12 kills, seven blocks and three aces as the host Thunderbirds (1-1) rebounded after dropping the third and fourth sets to pick up a 25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 21-25, 15-11 victory over the Golden Beavers (1-1).
Madison Edgewood 3, Monroe 0
Caroline Craig had 30 assists for the Crusaders (1-2) as they defeated the Cheesemakers (1-2) 25-13, 25-14, 25-23. Natalie Ring and Ally Barth each had eight kills for Edgewood.
Milton 3, Monona Grove 0
Chloe Buescher and Ashley Didelot each had eight kills and Skyler Salter had 26 assists as the visiting Red Hawks (1-1 Badger South) earned a 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 win over the Silver Eagles (1-2). Lydia Kneubuehl had 10 kills and 15 digs to lead Monona Grove.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 0
Kylee Gnabasik had 23 digs and three aces to lead the visiting Warriors past the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.
Lake Mills 3, Poynette 0
Tatum Riggleman notched five aces and 24 digs as the Lady L-Cats took a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 victory over the Pumas at home.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Columbus 0
Ally Goba had 37 digs, while Carly Hirsch and Megan Riley each recorded 13 kills for the Phoenix in their 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 win over the visiting Cardinals.
River Valley 3, Lancaster 0
Ali Hoffman recorded 18 digs, 23 assists and three aces to lead the visiting Blackhawks past the Flying Arrows. Emily Brighl finished with 19 kills for River Valley.
Mineral Point 3, Boscobel 0
Nicole Johnson led the Pointers with two aces and 14 kills to take a 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 road victory over the Bulldogs.
Johnson Creek 3, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Kittana Kulig, Maiya Benner and Rylie Thomas each had six kills as the Bluejays topped the Eagles 25-14, 25-11, 26-24.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 5, Beloit Memorial 2
Kyle Hagerman recorded a second-half hat trick to help the Cardinals pull away from the visiting Purple Knights.
Stoughton 1,
Madison Edgewood 0
Jason Johnson scored the only goal in the 19th minute off an assist from Ethan Wright in the 19th minute, and the visiting Vikings held off the host Crusaders in the Badger South Conference opener for both teams.
Oregon 2, Monona Grove 1
Zac Schultz scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute off a goalkeeper rebound as the host Panthers (1-0) beat the Silver Eagles (0-1) in Badger South play.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 3, Beaver Dam 0
Aiden Doran, Mason Buttner and Caleb Guenther each scored as the visiting Vikings (1-0 Badger North) blanked the Golden Beavers (0-1) in a game that was played at Beaver Dam Wayland due to poor field conditions.
McFarland 9,
Walworth Big Foot 0
Caleb Blair, Ethan Nichols and Jackson Werwinski each scored two goals as the host Spartans cruised past the Chiefs in Rock Valley play.
Lake Mills 4, Columbus 0
John Wilke put up three goals, including two scored within two minutes of each other in the second half, as the Cardinals dominated the L-Cats in Capitol action.
Belleville/New Glarus 10, Hustisford/Dodgeland 0
Charlie Douma scored a hat trick and six different Sugar River Raiders found the back of the net in a home blowout of Hustisford/Dodgeland.
Cross country
Hartland Arrowhead Invitational
The Middleton girls placed five runners among the top 25 to win the Hartland Arrowhead Invitational with team score of 78. Elizabeth Pansegrau placed second overall, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 3 seconds. Madison Memorial’s Gabri Gaines placed seventh (19:34) and Janesville Craig’s Madalyn Arrowood was ninth (19:52).
Junior Zach Leffel finished ninth (16:10) and senior Michael Madoch placed 11th (16:26) to lead the Middleton boys to a team victory. The Cardinals had five runners in the top 20 and tallied 68 points. Janesville Craig sophomore Bryan Bloomquist placed sixth (15:59).
Poynette Invitational
The Watertown Luther Prep girls placed four of its runners in the top 10, led by Maya Habben in second (21:26), to win the Large Schools division of the meet with 42 points. Lodi’s Isabelle Clary earned individual honors (21:24).
On the boys side, Portage’s Tyler Jones completed the race in 17:18, 32 seconds ahead of runner-up Elias Ritzke of Poynette. Waterloo won the Small Schools division.
East Troy Invitational
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys had three runners in the top 15 to place third with a team score of 101. Evansville sophomore Riley Siltman finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 16 seconds to place third overall.
Mariah Linse won the girls individual race in 19:38 as Jefferson placed second with a team score of 86. Fort Atkinson junior Jenna Lovejoy was the individual runner-up (19:57).
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3, Madison West 0
Senior outsider hitter Eagan Peters-Michaud led the seventh-ranked Cardinals (1-0) with 12 kills and two blocks in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Regents (0-2). Senior outside hitter Wes Jekel led West with nine kills.
Beloit Memorial 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
Jakob Patch and Brett Kiger both registered eight kills as the Purple Knights (2-0) defeated the Crusaders (0-1) 25-6, 25-16, 25-17).
Girls golf
Waunakee 179, Beaver Dam 201
Reigning Badger North Conference player of the year Sam Soulier shot 44 to help the Warriors beat the Golden Beavers.
Girls tennis
Sun Prairie 5, Madison East 2
The Cardinals (2-2) dropped only four doubles sets to defeat the visiting Purgolders (0-3). Sun Prairie was led by the No. 1 doubles team of Grace Hilber and Leah Hamilton, who won 6-0, 6-2.
Verona 7, Madison LaFollette 0
Kasie Keyes and Sydney Breitbach led the Wildcats (4-1) at No. 1 doubles in their road sweep of the Lancers (1-3).
Madison Memorial 7, Beloit Memorial 0
The Spartans surrendered a total of six service games across their seven matches as they overpowered the Purple Knights.
Middleton 7, Janesville Craig 0
Abby Lynn won the No. 3 singles match, 6-0, 6-0, as the host Cardinals (4-0) swept the Cougars (2-2).
Waunakee 7, Portage 0
No. 3 singles player Jadyn Statz turned in a 6-0, 6-0 to lead Waunakee as they blanked Portage in a Badger North conference match.
DeForest 6, Baraboo 0
Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Cecile and Samantha Fuchs both turned in two 6-0 sets apiece as the Norskies dominated the Thunderbirds in Badger North action.
Sauk Prairie 7, Reedsburg 0
Top two singles players Quinlyn and Katie Mack produced 6-0, 6-0 matches as the Eagles (2-1) swept the overmatched Beavers (0-2).
Monona Grove 6, Stoughton 1
The Silver Eagles (3-0) only lost three singles sets to defeat the host Vikings (0-2). Monona Grove’s Hailey Munz won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Madison Edgewood 7, Monroe 0
No. 1 and No. 2 doubles went to three sets, but the Crusaders (2-0) escaped unscathed with the sweep of the host Cheesemakers (0-4).
Milton 4, Oregon 3
Red Hawks senior Rachel Depuydt won a tight No. 4 singles match, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, to help push Milton (1-1) past the Panthers (2-1).
Watertown 7, Fort Atkinson 0
Aubrey Schmatzler blanked Olivia Granec in No. 1 singles to lead the Goslings (3-0) past the host Black Hawks (0-3).
Lake Mills 6, Lodi 1
Jena Smith won her No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-3, to lead the visiting L-Cats past the Blue Devils. Leah Beyer and Adriana Lee won the No. 1 doubles match for Lodi’s lone victory.