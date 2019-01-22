Tuesday's expected snowstorm prompted many area schools to call off classes or close early, and led to the postponement of every sporting event scheduled for tonight.
The complete list of area and region sports postponements, with rescheduling dates listed when provided by official conference scheduling websites:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverdale at Cuba City, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Friday
Wisconsin Dells at Reedsburg, rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Clinton at Brodhead, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
McFarland at Edgerton, rescheduled to Jan. 29
Potosi at River Ridge, rescheduled to Feb. 1
Westfield at Pardeeville, rescheduled to Feb. 4
Darlington at Platteville, rescheduled to Feb. 5
Cassville at Belmont, rescheduled to Feb. 7
Pecatonica at Juda, rescheduled to Feb. 7
DeForest at Lodi, rescheduled to Feb. 9
Jefferson at Evansville, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Barneveld at Black Hawk, no rescheduling date set
Prairie du Chien at Westby, rescheduled to Feb. 18
Boscobel at De Soto, no rescheduling date set
Fort Atkinson at Delavan-Darien, no rescheduling date set
Madison Country Day at Cambria-Friesland, no rescheduling date set
Monona Grove at Lakeside Lutheran, no rescheduling date set
Oconomowoc at Watertown, no rescheduling date set
Viroqua at Mauston, no rescheduling date set
Wisconsin Heights at Dodgeville, no reschedule date set
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaver Dam at DeForest, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
Belmont at Warren (Ill.), rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
Edgerton at Elkhorn, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
Darlington at Riverdale, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
Lakeside Lutheran at Poynette, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
Watertown at Milton, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28
Fort Atkinson at Monroe, rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 29
Cuba City at Southwestern, rescheduled to Feb. 2
Columbus at Lake Mills, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Pardeeville at Randolph, rescheduled to Feb. 2
Adams-Friendship at Omro, rescheduled to Feb. 4
Markesan at Montello, rescheduled to Feb. 4
Reedsburg at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Boscobel at Fennimore, no rescheduling date set
Cambria-Friesland at Rio, no rescheduling date set
Cambridge at Wisconsin Heights, no rescheduling date set
Fall River vs. Green Lake/Princeton at Princeton, no rescheduling date set
Oconomowoc at Janesville Craig, no rescheduling date set
Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, no rescheduling date set
Lodi at Watertown Luther Prep, no rescheduling date set
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set
Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, no rescheduling date set
Mauston at Necedah, no rescheduling date set
Middleton at Madison East, 7:15 p.m.
Mineral Point at Iowa-Grant, no rescheduling date set
Mount Horeb at Portage, no rescheduling date set
Oregon at Monona Grove, no reschedule date set
Oshkosh Lourdes at Dodgeland, no rescheduling date set
New Glarus at Belleville, no rescheduling date set
Stoughton at Madison Edgewood, no rescheduling date set
Stratford at Nekoosa, no rescheduling date set
Waterloo at Marshall, no rescheduling date set
Waunakee at Baraboo, no rescheduling date set
BOYS HOCKEY
Baraboo/Portage vs. DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond at Waunakee, no rescheduling date set
Janesville Craig/Parker vs. West Bend West/East at Kettle Moraine Ice Center, no rescheduling date set
Madison Edgewood vs. Milton at Mandt Community Center, Stoughton, no rescheduling date set
Monroe co-op vs. Monona Grove at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, no rescheduling date set
Reedsburg co-op vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Ice Center, no rescheduling date set
Stoughton vs. Oregon at Oregon Ice Arena, no rescheduling date set
Waunakee vs. Sauk Prairie at SPARC Ice Arena, Sauk City, no rescheduling date set
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beaver Dam co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op, no rescheduling date set
WRESTLING
East Troy at Beloit Turner, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Madison West at Pecatonica, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Belleville co-op vs. Brodhead/Juda at Juda, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday
Darlington/Black Hawk at Boscobel, rescheduled to Jan. 29
Edgerton at Jefferson, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Jan. 29
Ithaca at Boscobel, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Markesan at Laconia, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Jan. 31
Deerfield at Cambridge, no rescheduling date set
Iowa-Grant Highland at Mineral Point, no rescheduling date set
Waterloo at Oakfield, no rescheduling date set
GYMNASTICS
Baraboo at Waunakee, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Watertown at Mount Horeb, no rescheduling date set
BOYS SWIMMING
Delavan-Darien, Platteville vs. Jefferson/Cambridge at Jefferson, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday
Fort Atkinson at Watertown, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday
Monona Grove at Milton, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday
Sauk Prairie co-op at McFarland, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday
Waunakee vs. Baraboo at Jack Young Middle School, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday
DeForest at Oregon, no rescheduling date set
Elkhorn at Whitewater, no rescheduling date set
Madison Edgewood at Stoughton, 6 p.m.
Kiel vs. Beaver Dam Wayland/Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam YMCA, no rescheduling date set