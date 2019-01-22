Try 1 month for 99¢
STEVE APPS

Tuesday's expected snowstorm prompted many area schools to call off classes or close early, and led to the postponement of every sporting event scheduled for tonight.

The complete list of area and region sports postponements, with rescheduling dates listed when provided by official conference scheduling websites:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverdale at Cuba City, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Wisconsin Dells at Reedsburg, rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Clinton at Brodhead, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

McFarland at Edgerton, rescheduled to Jan. 29

Potosi at River Ridge, rescheduled to Feb. 1

Westfield at Pardeeville, rescheduled to Feb. 4

Darlington at Platteville, rescheduled to Feb. 5

Cassville at Belmont, rescheduled to Feb. 7

Pecatonica at Juda, rescheduled to Feb. 7

DeForest at Lodi, rescheduled to Feb. 9

Jefferson at Evansville, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Barneveld at Black Hawk, no rescheduling date set

Prairie du Chien at Westby, rescheduled to Feb. 18

Boscobel at De Soto, no rescheduling date set

Fort Atkinson at Delavan-Darien, no rescheduling date set

Madison Country Day at Cambria-Friesland, no rescheduling date set

Monona Grove at Lakeside Lutheran, no rescheduling date set

Oconomowoc at Watertown, no rescheduling date set

Viroqua at Mauston, no rescheduling date set

Wisconsin Heights at Dodgeville, no reschedule date set

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beaver Dam at DeForest, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

Belmont at Warren (Ill.), rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

Edgerton at Elkhorn, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

Darlington at Riverdale, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

Lakeside Lutheran at Poynette, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

Watertown at Milton, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 28

Fort Atkinson at Monroe, rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 29

Cuba City at Southwestern, rescheduled to Feb. 2

Columbus at Lake Mills, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Pardeeville at Randolph, rescheduled to Feb. 2

Adams-Friendship at Omro, rescheduled to Feb. 4

Markesan at Montello, rescheduled to Feb. 4

Reedsburg at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Boscobel at Fennimore, no rescheduling date set

Cambria-Friesland at Rio, no rescheduling date set

Cambridge at Wisconsin Heights, no rescheduling date set

Fall River vs. Green Lake/Princeton at Princeton, no rescheduling date set

Oconomowoc at Janesville Craig, no rescheduling date set

Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, no rescheduling date set

Lodi at Watertown Luther Prep, no rescheduling date set

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set

Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, no rescheduling date set

Mauston at Necedah, no rescheduling date set

Middleton at Madison East, 7:15 p.m.

Mineral Point at Iowa-Grant, no rescheduling date set

Mount Horeb at Portage, no rescheduling date set

Oregon at Monona Grove, no reschedule date set

Oshkosh Lourdes at Dodgeland, no rescheduling date set

New Glarus at Belleville, no rescheduling date set

Stoughton at Madison Edgewood, no rescheduling date set

Stratford at Nekoosa, no rescheduling date set

Waterloo at Marshall, no rescheduling date set

Waunakee at Baraboo, no rescheduling date set

BOYS HOCKEY

Baraboo/Portage vs. DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond at Waunakee, no rescheduling date set

Janesville Craig/Parker vs. West Bend West/East at Kettle Moraine Ice Center, no rescheduling date set

Madison Edgewood vs. Milton at Mandt Community Center, Stoughton, no rescheduling date set

Monroe co-op vs. Monona Grove at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, no rescheduling date set

Reedsburg co-op vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Ice Center, no rescheduling date set

Stoughton vs. Oregon at Oregon Ice Arena, no rescheduling date set

Waunakee vs. Sauk Prairie at SPARC Ice Arena, Sauk City, no rescheduling date set

GIRLS HOCKEY

Beaver Dam co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op, no rescheduling date set

WRESTLING

East Troy at Beloit Turner, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Madison West at Pecatonica, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Belleville co-op vs. Brodhead/Juda at Juda, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday

Darlington/Black Hawk at Boscobel, rescheduled to Jan. 29

Edgerton at Jefferson, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Jan. 29

Ithaca at Boscobel, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Markesan at Laconia, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Jan. 31

Deerfield at Cambridge, no rescheduling date set

Iowa-Grant Highland at Mineral Point, no rescheduling date set

Waterloo at Oakfield, no rescheduling date set

GYMNASTICS

Baraboo at Waunakee, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Watertown at Mount Horeb, no rescheduling date set

BOYS SWIMMING

Delavan-Darien, Platteville vs. Jefferson/Cambridge at Jefferson, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday

Fort Atkinson at Watertown, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday

Monona Grove at Milton, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday

Sauk Prairie co-op at McFarland, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday

Waunakee vs. Baraboo at Jack Young Middle School, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday

DeForest at Oregon, no rescheduling date set

Elkhorn at Whitewater, no rescheduling date set

Madison Edgewood at Stoughton, 6 p.m.

Kiel vs. Beaver Dam Wayland/Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam YMCA, no rescheduling date set

