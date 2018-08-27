Every shot mattered — and so did every dollar — during Madison Edgewood’s ninth annual Crusade Fore A Cure girls golf tournament, held Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club.
Waunakee’s Sam Soulier shot a 3-over-par 77 to tie Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port for medalist honors. In the team race, Middleton (358) finished one stroke ahead of Waunakee, followed by Madison Edgewood (366) and Milton (368).
And then came the all-important, off-the-course business — the fundraising efforts put in by each of the 19 teams for the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Center to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer and melanoma.
According to event organizer and Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart, more than $17,000 was raised.
Middleton was led by Kate Meier’s 12-over 86.
Edgewood’s Grace Welch and Monona Grove’s Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye each shot 82, Madison West’s Lillian Knetter shot 84, Milton’s Taylor Hakala shot 85 and Jefferson’s Bri Deblare shot 86.
Beaver Dam 185, Portage 195
The Golden Beavers had four players break 50 in a victory at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam. Portage’s Sophie Denure earned medalist honors with a 3-over-par 39.
Cross country
Monroe Bruess Invitational
Monroe’s boys team placed three runners among the top 11 to help the Cheesemakers earn runner-up status in their Bruess Invitational at Twining Park.
Senior Kyle Legler covered the weather-shortened, 3,600-meter course in 12 minutes, 55 seconds to place second overall.
Wahlert Catholic from Dubuque, Iowa, won the invitational with 59 points; Monroe scored 85.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld junior Christian Patzka won with a time of 12:46.
In the girls race, senior Stacie Dressel and sophomore Jade Pitta placed fifth and sixth, respectively, as the Lake Mills girls took second.
The L-Cats totaled 50 points as their top five runners placed within the top 15 overall.
Wahlert Catholic swept the top three places and totaled 21 points.
Boys soccer
Middleton 5, Appleton North 2
Ben Tutewohl scored two goals in the first half to lead the host Cardinals past the Lightning.
Greg Pauley added a goal and an assist for Middleton and goalkeeper Ben Scher finished with seven saves.
Girls volleyball
Baraboo 3, Madison East 0
The Thunderbirds beat the host Purgolders 25-20, 25-5, 25-19. Baraboo senior Lia Kieck tallied seven kills, three blocks, three aces and 11 digs. Paige Buske had 15 assists for East.
Girls tennis
Jefferson 5, Whitewater 2
The Eagles (1-0) defeated the Whippets (0-1) in the first Rock Valley North Conference dual match for both teams. Jefferson’s Morgan Graf won both sets (6-1, 6-1) in the No. 1 singles match and Karyn Duddeck and Shampaine Wilson came back to secure a victory in the No.1 doubles match (4-6, 6-3, 10-3).