Prep sports: WIAA issues lengthy list of guidelines for the July resumption of activities

• Student-athletes are urged to wear face coverings/masks and must be allowed to do so if they wish, even during competitions.

• Each student-athlete is required to bring his/her own water bottle, which must not be shared; hydration stations such as water fountains may not be used.

• All participants, including coaches and officials, are required to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces, and should avoid touching their faces and cough or sneeze only into a tissue or their elbow.

• Handshakes, high-fives and similar contact should not be allowed.

• Any participant with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher is required to stay home, as is anyone with one or more of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection. Also, student-athletes with obesity, asthma, diabetes, heart disorders or other health problems should be watched more closely.

• Nonessential visitors, spectators and volunteers should be limited, the document states, and travel outside the local community should be severely limited.

• Coaches are asked to modify practices so players work on individual skills or work in small groups or pods that remain together and work through stations together. On teams with large rosters, coaches are asked to consider holding multiple practice sessions with fewer athletes present.

