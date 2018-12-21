Back and forth, they went at it, trading blows throughout a five-goal third period.
But the Madison West boys hockey team had answers to Madison Memorial’s first two goals of the final period, with Felix Jiang scoring with fewer than 5 minutes remaining to provide a two-goal advantage.
Derek Buckalew scored for Memorial a little more than a minute later, but West held on for a 5-4 victory in a Big Eight Conference game Friday.
West (7-2-1, 5-2-0 Big Eight) got a goal and an assist from both Jiang and Nico Ranabhat. Buckalew produced two goals and assisted on two Jack Faulkner goals for Memorial (4-7-0, 3-4-0).
Sauk Prairie co-op 5, Baraboo/Portage 3
The visiting Thunderbirds (3-8-0, 1-3-0) tied the game on a goal by junior Will Gunnell three minutes into the final period, but the Eagles (6-3-0, 2-2-0) pulled away behind goals from freshman Nick Mast and junior Riley Jelinek.
Jelinek had a hat trick and two assists, and Mast finished with two goals for Sauk Prairie. Seniors Jack Rath and Mike Wech also scored for Baraboo/Portage.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 2, Viroqua co-op 1
The visiting Cap City Cougars (5-2-1, 4-0-1 Badger) pulled out a victory over the Blackhawks (4-3-0, 2-1-0) to add to their league lead.
Beloit Memorial co-op 2,
Cedarburg co-op 0
The host Rock County Fury (6-3-1) beat the Lakeshore Lightning (6-3-0) in a non-conference game.
Wrestling
Beaver Dam 64, Mount Horeb 12
The visiting Golden Beavers improved to 4-0 in Badger North duals with a runaway victory over the Vikings (0-4). Beaver Dam got pins from Ramiro Vazquez (220 pounds), Caleb Fry (120), Nima Nafisi Bahabadi (126), Dakota Brown (145), Parker Posthuma (152), Ian Wendt-Utrie (170) and M.J. Hallman (195).
Portage 46, DeForest 27
The host Warriors (1-1 Badger North) pulled away from the Norskies (0-3) behind pins from Sam Bleich (182), Jovany Angles (195), Jessie Tijerina (132), Logan Arnold (138) and Cole Gray (145). DeForest got pins from Jared Stuttgen (170), Luke Beyer (126) and Brody Hemauer (152).
Fort Atkinson 51,
Monona Grove/McFarland 27
The visiting Blackhawks (1-2 Badger South) earned their first league victory by with three pins and five forfeit victories against the Silver Eagles (0-2). Pins were delivered by Fort Atkinson’s Thomas Witkins (195), Seth Draeger (220) and Vincent Healy (132).
Monroe 58, Oregon 16
Only five matches were contested among the 14 weight classes as the host Cheesemakers (2-2 Badger South) picked up eight forfeit victories against the Panthers (0-3).
Monroe got a pin from Gabe Witt (152). Oregon got pins from Michael Schliem (126), John Ruth (138) and Robbie Ruth (182).