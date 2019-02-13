A five-goal second period carried the Waunakee boys hockey team to a 9-1 victory over Monona Grove in a WIAA regional semifinal on Wednesday night at the Ice Pond of Waunakee, as part of the Madison sectional.
Keegan Ripley scored a goal in each period for a hat trick, and Tyler Hoffman scored two goals for Waunakee (17-7). For Monona Grove (9-16-0), Tanner Smith scored a first-period goal, but Waunakee goaltender Hunter Beck made 19 saves.
Waunakee will visit Sun Prairie in a regional final tonight at 7 p.m.
McFarland 3, Oregon 2
In another regional final of the Madison sectional, the Spartans (17-5-1) took an early lead over the Panthers (11-11-0) in the first minute with a power-play goal scored by Simeon Pommerening. With less than three minutes remaining in the game, Grant Newcomer knocked in the deciding goal for McFarland.
DeForest 8, Black River Falls 2
In the Onalaska sectional, the Norskies (5-18-0) advanced with a runaway victory over the Tigers (6-19-0). and will visit the top-seeded Onalaska co-op tonight at 5 p.m. at the Omni Center in Onalaska
Beloit Memorial co-op 3,
Kenosha Bradford co-op 2
Freshman Alec Bishop and sophomore Aden Cobbs connected twice for two goals to lead the Purple Knights (6-17-0) past the Thunder (1-19-1) as part of the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional. Jonah Rivera scored both goals for Kenosha.
Greendale co-op 2,
Monroe co-op 1
The Ice Force (7-17-0) beat the Cheesemakers (8-16-0) behind goals from Brady Dardis and Graham Lemke. Luke Kuberski scored Monroe’s goal.
WIAA wrestling
Holmen 39, Waunakee 19
The eighth-ranked Warriors won six of the 14 matches in a Division 1 team sectional final, but could not record a pin in their loss to the third-ranked Vikings in Tomah.
Reed Ryan scored a major decision at 220 pounds, and each of the other five Waunakee victories were decisions scored by Sam Lorenz (120), Berhett Statz (126), Ty Miller (145), Golton Grindle (182) and Zachary Marek (195).
River Valley sectional
Fifth-ranked Gale-Ettrick- Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro defeated fourth-ranked Prairie du Chien 45-31 in a Division 2 sectional final. The Red Hawks earned five pins and earned two forfeits.
In an earlier sectional semifinal, the Red Hawks beat Lodi 40-31, locking up the victory when Bryce Blaken scored a pin in the final match, at 138 pounds.
Lodi got pins from Chandler Curtis (113), Zach Potter (145) and Wyatt Ripp (285).
In the other semifinal, Prairie du Chien beat Evansville/Albany 51-30. The Blue Devils got pins from Gunner Katzenmeyer (106), Austin Scofield (126), Matt Kostroun (132) and Adam Adkins (182).
Gymnastics
Middleton triple dual
Led by Jaya Carlson, winner in the all-around (34.225 points), Madison Memorial scored 134.625 points to beat Verona/Madison Edgewood’s 130.550 and Middleton’s 130.325 in a Big Eight Conference triple dual.
Middleton’s Jordan Baggot won on the balance beam (8.8) and floor exercise (9.15). Memorial’s Alyssa Rios won on uneven bars (8.35), and Verona/Edgewood’s Dohnal won vaulting (9.0).