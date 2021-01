Prep sports: Waunakee makes series of big shots to beat Oshkosh West in triple overtime

The big plays came one after the other for the Waunakee boys basketball team on Thursday night.

And the Warriors needed each one to pull out a 65-63 victory in double overtime at Oshkosh West.

First, Casey Fischer hit a 3-point shot with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 49-49. Then, Aidan Driscoll made another 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left in the first overtime to force a second with a 58-58 tie. And finally, Joey Fuhremann grabbed an offensive rebound and made a put-back basket with 1.9 seconds left to lift the Warriors (7-4) past the Wildcats (8-11).

Caden Nelson scored 13 points, Andrew Keller 12 and Jaxson Zibell 10 for Waunakee. West got 19 points from Jacquez Overstreet and 18 from James Bradley.

Sun Prairie 73, Edgerton 71

Ben Olson scored 26 points and propelled the visiting Cardinals (1-1) towards earning their first win over the Crimson Tide (15-3). Down 39-38 at the half, Konner Knauf led Edgerton and scored 27 points. Connor Coombs added 16 for Edgerton.

Reedsburg 64, Baraboo 62