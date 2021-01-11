Prep sports: Waunakee girls crank up the defense to shut down Oconomowoc

A lockdown defense helped the Waunakee girls basketball team pick up its first victory Monday night.

The Warriors held host Oconomowoc to five points in the second half — and zero field goals — on their way to a 59-23 victory over the Raccoons.

The defensive stand helped the Warriors (1-2) break away from a 26-18 halftime lead. Oconomowoc (7-5) went 5-for-14 from the line in the second half.

Waunakee got 16 points from Lauren Statz and 11 from Lauren Meudt.

Reedsburg 72, Mineral Point 39

Mahra Wieman scored 28 points, making five of her team’s 11 3-pointers, as the visiting Beavers (7-1) rolled past the Pointers (7-3). Grace Benish added 11 points and Sydney Cherney 10 for Reedsburg. Mineral Point got 11 points from Kennedy Wenger.

Janesville Parker 67, Clinton 65 (OT)

The visiting Vikings (1-6) hit five of their 10 free throws in overtime to topple the Cougars (2-6) for their first win of the season. Alyssa Ayers scored 19 points and Alexys Luek and Paisley Booth scored 14 points each for Parker, and each made three 3-pointers.

DeForest 73, Milton 52