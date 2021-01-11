Prep sports: Waunakee girls crank up the defense to shut down Oconomowoc

A lockdown defense helped the Waunakee girls basketball team pick up its first victory Monday night.
The Warriors held host Oconomowoc to five points in the second half — and zero field goals — on their way to a 59-23 victory over the Raccoons.
The defensive stand helped the Warriors (1-2) break away from a 26-18 halftime lead. Oconomowoc (7-5) went 5-for-14 from the line in the second half.
Waunakee got 16 points from Lauren Statz and 11 from Lauren Meudt.
Reedsburg 72, Mineral Point 39
Mahra Wieman scored 28 points, making five of her team’s 11 3-pointers, as the visiting Beavers (7-1) rolled past the Pointers (7-3). Grace Benish added 11 points and Sydney Cherney 10 for Reedsburg. Mineral Point got 11 points from Kennedy Wenger.
Janesville Parker 67, Clinton 65 (OT)
The visiting Vikings (1-6) hit five of their 10 free throws in overtime to topple the Cougars (2-6) for their first win of the season. Alyssa Ayers scored 19 points and Alexys Luek and Paisley Booth scored 14 points each for Parker, and each made three 3-pointers.
DeForest 73, Milton 52
Grace Roth scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half to give the visiting Norskies (4-1) a 13-point lead over the Red Hawks (0-2). DeForest’s Aspen Kellier added 10 second-half points to seal the win. Saige Radke led Milton with 14 points.
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Oregon 33
The host Lions (12-3) took a 31-19 halftime lead over the Panthers (0-2) and held Oregon to 14 second-half points. Eisenhower’s Cameron Hoffman scored nine of her 15 points after halftime. Oregon got nine points from Emily Mortenson.
Wisconsin Dells 60, River Valley 35
Falling behind by 17 points at halftime, the host Blackhawks (1-11) fell to the Chiefs (7-1). Five players finished with at least nine points for Wisconsin Dells, led by Hailey Anchor with 13. Charlotte Ferstl led River Valley with 10 points.
Fort Atkinson 67, Johnson Creek 35
Behind an 18-point effort from Elly Kohl, the host Blackhawks (3-10) rolled past the Bluejays (2-7) to halt a three-game losing streak.
Boys basketball
Lake Mills 58, Sauk Prairie 47
Charlie Bender scored 27 points to lead the L-Cats (8-4) past the host Eagles (5-2). Lake Mills broke open a two-point game with a 33-point second half. Adam Moen added 12 points for Lake Mills. Sauk Prairie got 11 points from Clayton Uselman.
Edgerton 68, Beloit Turner 61
Backed by a 21-point game from senior Clayton Jenny, the visiting Crimson Tide (13-0) remained perfect with a win over the Trojans (2-7). Jenny made 13 of 17 free throws to lead Edgerton, which made 25 free throws as a team.
New Glarus 63, Dodgeville 48
The host Glarner Knights (8-4) got 18 points from Mason Martinson and 15 from Dain Walker, and rolled past the Dodgers (4-5) after opening a 31-21 halftime lead. Carter Siegenthaler added 11 points for New Glarus. Dillon Garthwaite led Dodgeville with 13 points.
McFarland 77, Jefferson 68
Pete Pavelic and Jackson Werwinski scored 23 points each and gave the Spartans (2-0) a comeback victory over the host Eagles (2-11). Haygen Miller scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, and Braden Miller scored 14 of his 16 after the break.
Rio 48, Waterloo 42
Jacob Rowe scored 22 points for the visiting Vikings (6-5), despite going 4-for-14 from the free-throw line, in a victory over the Pirates (1-8). Rio got another 15 points from Pierson Schneider, who put up three 3-pointers. Eugene Wolff scored 10 points to lead Waterloo.
Sparta 56, Baraboo 38
Brian Sanchez scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half and went 8-for-8 from the line to lead the visiting Spartans (2-8) past the Thunderbirds (1-10). Sparta went on a 32-20 scoring run in the second half to pull away. Baraboo got 12 points from Justin Philipp and 11 from Gabe McReynolds.
Poynette 53, Westfield 34
A 31-16 run in the second half carried the Pumas (5-3) past the Pioneers (4-3). Poynette got 15 points from Jaden McCormick and 13 from Aiden Klosky. Westfield got 14 points from Weston Hoffa.
Monticello 65, Belleville 54
Peter Gustafson scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half to help the Poines (9-2) turn a two-point halftime lead into a nine-point victory over the visiting Wildcats (2-7). Trevor Syse kept Belleville alive by scoring 15 of his 23 points in the second half.
Ripon 75, Watertown Luther Prep 63
Tom Balge scored 17 of his team-high 27 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Phoenix (3-5) as they fell to the Tigers (8-2). A 32-point night from Riley Brooks and 22 points from Grant Schneider helped Ripon made the difference.
Boys hockey
Janesville Craig/Parker 5, Waupun 2
The visiting Bluebirds (1-9-0) scored three goals in the third period to break a 2-2 tie against the Warriors (2-7-0) and lock in their first victory of the season. Lucas Vogt scored two goals and Jake Schaffner had a goal and an assist for the Bluebirds. Cayden Erickson and Tyler Steuck also scored for the winners.
Girls hockey
Baraboo co-op 3, Viroqua co-op 1
Cadece Dehlin scored twice and Kayla Capener once to lead the Blackhawks (5-2-0) to a victory over the visiting Badger Lightning (2-7-0).
Gymnastics
River Valley/Barneveld 126.125,
Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 121.025
The Blackhawks won a Southwest Wisconsin Conference dual as Sofia Sanftleben won on balance beam (8.625 points) and McKenzie Kruse won vaulting (9.2). Prairie du Chien’s Madilyn Fisher won the other two events and the all-around (32.925).