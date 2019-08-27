A 54-6 victory over Monona Grove in its season opener helped the Waunakee football team claim the No. 3 spot in the first Associated Press large-schools football rankings of the season.
Waunakee earned 51 of a possible 80 points in the vote of state sports reporters. Defending state champion Muskego earned the No. 1 ranking. The No. 2 team was Kimberly, which lost to Muskego in last year’s state final to end a run of four consecutive championships.
Bay Port was ranked fourth, one point behind Waunakee. Madison Memorial, which defeated Sun Prairie in its opener, earned the No. 9 ranking, and Verona and DeForest earned honorable mention among the large schools.
Lakeside Lutheran, Edgerton, Reedsburg, River Valley and Lodi received honorable mention in the rankings for mid-sized schools, with Waukesha Catholic Memorial ranked No. 1.
Racine Lutheran was ranked No. 1 among small schools, with Black Hawk second, Bangor fourth, Mineral Point sixth and Johnson Creek and Lancaster tied for ninth. Potosi and Wauzeka-Steuben earned honorable mention.
Boys soccer
Mount Horeb 2,
Madison Edgewood 0
Tyler Banfield scored the only two goals as the Vikings shut out the Crusaders at home in the season-opening Badger Challenge. Gabriel Guenther and Connor Long each had an assist.
Fort Atkinson 5, Reedsburg 2
Caleb Strayer scored three first-half goals to help the Blackhawks post a road victory over the Beavers. Will Fuhrman scored both of Reedsburg’s goals.
Baraboo 7, Watertown 1
Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored the visiting Thunderbirds’ first two goals, the second on a penalty kick, and added an assist to lead his team past the Goslings.
Monona Grove 4, DeForest 0
Daniel Grady scored twice and Zachary Zielke chipped in a goal and an assist for the visiting Silver Eagles. Goalkeepers Carter Kuhl and Jake Havertape combined for the shutout.
Sauk Prairie 3,
Stoughton 0
The host Eagles scored three first-half goals and got a shutout from goalkeeper Riley Jelinek to beat the Vikings. Simon Enerson and Evan Carlson each had a goal and an assist.
Portage/Poynette 6, Monroe 1
The United scored six goals in the second half, behind two scores from Hunter Collins, to defeat the visiting Cheesemakers.
McFarland 2,
Madison Memorial 1
Jackson Werwinski and Mason Brown scored goals less than three minutes apart in the first half and Matt Schutt made five saves to lift McFarland past visiting Memorial. Tenzin Choesang scored for Memorial.
Hartland Arrowhead 3,
Madison East 2
The Warhawks got a road victory over the Purgolders at Breese Stevens Field. All five goals were scored by five players.
Verona 5,
Brookfield Central 0
Jack Heilman scored early for the host Wildcats, who featured five scorers. Jack Knight led Verona with two assists.
Columbus 3, Campbellsport 2
Sal Genco scored a first-half hat trick, and goalkeeper Quinn Meinholz helped to preserve the lead, as the Cardinals took a non-conference home victory over the Cougars.
Waukesha North 1, Beloit Memorial 0
The Northstars scored in the 65th minute to beat the visiting Purple Knights. James Castellanoa had four saves for Beloit.
Belleville/New Glarus 1,
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0
Breckin Faber scored the game’s only goal in the fifth minute as the Wildcats beat the Dodgers on the road.
Lodi 6, Edgerton 1
Matt Wendorf, Nathaniel Karls and A.J. Karls scored two goals apiece to lead the host Blue Devils past the Crimson Tide. Patrick Treinen paced Lodi with two assists.
Girls volleyball
Madison Abundant Life Quad
The host Challengers swept the four-team tournament, taking a 25-12, 25-12 victory over Madison Country Day and beating Juda and Hartland University Lake in straight sets.
Boys volleyball
Muskego Quad
The Middleton boys, ranked No. 6 in the state coaches’ preseason poll, started the season with a 25-16, 25-23 victory over Burlington in the four-team event.
Girls golf
Baraboo Invitational
Stoughton’s Kotlowski cousins dominated the individual standings, but Reedsburg held off the Vikings in the race for the title in the 12-team event at Baraboo Country Club.
Caylie Kotlowski shot 3-over-par 75 and Myranda Kotlowski shot 77 to lead the Vikings. Reedsburg, led by Anna Krieski’s 85, finished 17 strokes ahead of Stoughton, with DeForest third and Baraboo fourth.
Girls tennis
Madison Edgewood 4, Waunakee 3
The Crusaders narrowly edged the Warriors in the Badger Challenge, getting three-set victories from Kyle Harkin at No. 3 singles and Sydney Raaths and Kelly Smith at No.1 doubles. Baluck Deang of the Crusaders won at No. 1 singles.
Watertown 4, DeForest 3
The Goslings won the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches to help secure a home victory over the Norskies.
Monona Grove 4,
Sauk Prairie 3
The Silver Eagles lost all the doubles matches but swept all four singles matches to beat the Eagles. At No. 4 singles, Payton Lee got a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Stoughton 7, Portage 0
The Vikings won all the matches in two sets to beat the host Warriors. Annika Goetz earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles.
Oregon 4, Beaver Dam 3
The Panthers earned a pair of three-set victories, at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, to pull out a home victory over the Golden Beavers.
Monroe 6, Reedsburg 1
Emma Towne and Bekah Rath did not drop a game at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, to lead the Cheesemakers. Monroe swept the three doubles matches.
McFarland 6, Madison East 1
Amelia Hoffman won at No. 1 singles for the Purgolders, but the Spartans swept the other matches to win in non-conference play. McFarland’s Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes won at No. 1 doubles.
Fort Atkinson 4, Lodi 3
The Blackhawks used a 6-3, 6-4 victory from the No. 2 doubles team of Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate to get the victory over the visiting Blue Devils in a non-conference match.
Lancer Invitational
Madison West lost only one flight in a 6-1 victory over host Brookfield Central, and then swept Sheboygan North 7-0 in the opening rounds of the two-day tournament.
Girls swimming
Monona Grove 105, Monroe/New Glarus 65
Mekenzie Hammer won the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.46), 100 butterfly (1:08.96) and swam a leg in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, but the host Cheesemakers lost to the Silver Eagles. Brianna Back won the 100 freestyle (1:03.21) and 200 free (2:19.18) for MG.
Edgerton 110, Lodi/Wis. Heights 60
The host Crimson Tide swept all 11 events to beat the Blue Devils. Ruby Schieldt and Jenna Schmitt each won two individual events, and they also swam a leg in the winning 200-yard medley (2:00.06) and 400 freestyle relays (3:55.67).