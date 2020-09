Prep sports: Watertown Luther Prep tennis unseats Lake Mills as Capitol Conference champs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Mills’ two-year run as Capitol Conference champs came to an end Saturday, as host Watertown Luther Prep beat the L-Cats and Mayville in the abbreviated version of the conference tournament.

Luther Prep’s Alethia Schmidt, Haley Olson and Abigail Schewe went 2-0 in the top three singles slots.

The L-Cats’ three doubles teams each went 2-0: Katrina Breaker and Gabby Mahr at No. 1, Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer at No. 2 and Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke at No. 3.

Girls volleyball

Lake Country Invitational

Howards Grove went 4-0, including a 25-22, 21-25, 15-7 victory over runner-up Waterloo and a 25-22 win over third-place Lake Mills, to take the five-team tournament at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.

Waterloo beat Lake Mills, Lake country Lutheran and Cedar Grove-Belgium to earn its runner-up finish.

Richland Center triangular