The Watertown girls volleyball team captured the championship of the Cardinal Invitational on Friday with a three-set victory over host Sun Prairie in the championship match.
The Goslings beat the Cardinals, 25-17, 11-25, 15-13 in the final, getting eight kills from Allie Stair, 19 assists from Izzy Schauer and 12 digs from Cani Weissenrieder. Sun Prairie got 13 kills from K.J. McNabb and 23 assists from Josie Halbleib.
Third place went to Madison Edgewood with a 25-20, 16-25, 16-14 victory over Beaver Dam. DeForest finished fifth in the 12-team field.
Friendship Invitational
The Waunakee girls volleyball team won a three-set match with Lake Mills on Friday, 25-12, 24-26, 15-12, to capture the championship of the 24-team Friendship Tournament at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
It was the third consecutive year the Warriors won the tournament.
The Warriors went 7-0 over the two-day tournament, beating Green Bay Preble in a semifinal and La Crosse Aquinas in a quarterfinal. Lake Mills beat Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a semifinal and Sevastopol in a quarterfinal.
Janesville Craig/Parker Invitational
Sauk Prairie went 6-0 on the day to win its seven-team pool in the two-day, 14-team tournament. Madison Memorial finished second and Edgerton third in the same pool.
In the other pool, Janesville Parker went 5-1 and won the pool by virtue of a victory over Elkhorn, which also went 5-1.
Boys soccer
Oregon Quad
Pewaukee got a first-half goal from Josh Terrian and made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Oregon in an opening match of the two-day event.
Also, Sun Prairie played to a 1-1 tie with De Pere but won the shootout, 4-2. Both goals during regulation also were scored on penalty kicks, including one in the 83rd minute by John Trilling.
Madison West Quad
Madison West took a 3-1 victory over Wales Kettle Moraine in a first-round match, getting a goal and an assist from Konde Gwo.
Also, Sauk Prairie earned a 7-0 victory over Lodi, as Simon Enerson scored three goals and Evan Carlson had two, including one on a penalty kick.
Waunakee Quad
Host Waunakee beat Henry Sibley of St. Paul, Minn., by a 3-1 score. The Warriors allowed a goal in the 13th minute, but a penalty kick by Jacob Mouille in the 43rd minute evened the score and second-half tallies by Noah Jakel and Brad Li put the Warriors over the top.
Cross country
Appleton Terror Invitational
The Madison Memorial girls dominated a 15-team field to win the team title, scoring 39 points to runner-up Kaukauna’s 86. Oregon finished fifth.
Spartans sophomore Annika Cutforth finished second in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 21 seconds, with Natalie Rhodes finishing sixth, Gabri Gaines 11th and Katrina Brunner 12th.
Oregon was led by senior Zoe Frank, who finished 35th.
Girls swimming
Middleton 98, Verona/Mount Horeb 72
The host Cardinals won an early Big Eight Conference showdown over the Wildcats as Gabriela Pierobon Mays took part in four victories and Ally Silvestri contributed to three.
Pierobon Mays won the 50-yard freestyle (24.20 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (:57.53) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.26) and 400 freestyle relay (3:40.59). Silvestri swam on the medley relay and won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.82) and the 200 individual medley (2:11.65).
Sun Prairie 137, Beloit Memorial 33
The visiting Cardinals won against Big Eight conference foe, the Purple Knights. Sophie Fiske won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Fiske also contributed to the Sun Prairie victories in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Girls tennis
Wausau West Invitational
Madison Memorial earned a 5-2 victory over Antigo and a 6-1 victory over the host Warriors on the opening day of the tournament. Jessica Jiang and Janna Liu won both matches at No. 1 doubles.