Sophomore outside hitter Brooke Mosher did it all for the Waterloo girls volleyball team in a 3-1 victory over visiting Marshall on Tuesday night.
The Pirates, ranked fourth in Division 3 by the state coaches, dropped the first set but earned a 17-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 victory in Capitol South Conference play.
Mosher led Waterloo in kills (21), blocks (4) and aces (6) and had 14 assists. Marshall senior outside hitter Bailey Neuberger had 11 kills.
Waunakee 3, Reedsburg 0
Sarah Malone provided 11 digs and Kiana Schmitt had 13 kills to lift the Division 1 sixth-ranked Warriors (19-0) over the visiting Beavers 25-12, 25-21, 25-19 in a Badger North Conference match.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Columbus 0
Kylee Gnabasik had 25 digs and Grace Westrate had 18 assists to lead the host Warriors past the Cardinals 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 in Capitol North play.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Poynette 0
Carly Hirsch’s nine kills and two blocks led the Phoenix to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 win over the Pumas in a Capitol North match on the road.
Cambridge 3, New Glarus 1
Gracie Korth had 20 kills, six digs and two aces as the host Blue Jays defeated the Glarner Knights 27-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-16 in Capitol South play. Lola Gillaspie had eight kills for New Glarus.
East Troy 3, McFarland 1
Emily Wendt recorded 45 assists and Matison Jakscht had 25 digs to push the visiting Trojans past the Spartans 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 in Rock Valley Conference play. McFarland’s Ashley East tallied 15 kills.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 5, Oconomowoc 0
Senior Kyle Hagerman scored two goals and had an assist to lead the No. 8 Cardinals (6-2-0) past the No. 9 Raccoons (3-2-2) in a meeting of top-10 teams in the Division 1 rankings.
Mount Horeb 5, Reedsburg 0
Luke Harvey scored two unassisted goals as the host Vikings (2-6-0, 2-1-0 Badger North) scored five times in the second half to overpower the Beavers (0-5-0, 0-1-0). Reedsburg goaltender Kip Cunningham had 19 saves.
Sauk Prairie 3, Beaver Dam 1
Evan Carlson scored two unassisted goals in the first half to lead the host Eagles (4-3-0, 1-1-0) past the Golden Beavers (3-3-1, 1-1-0).
Monona Grove 2,
Madison Edgewood 1
Joey Byrne and Muhammed Kambi scored goals to lift the host Silver Eagles (3-2-0, 1-1-0 Badger South) over the Crusaders (1-3-1, 0-2-0). Matthew Judy scored in the 87th minute for Edgewood.
Belleville/New Glarus 3,
Lake Mills 1
Jack Gentilli netted a pair of unassisted goals as the visiting Sugar River Raiders (6-0-0, 3-0-0 Capitol) took down the L-Cats (4-1-1, 2-1-0).
Girls golf
Madison Edgewood 163, Watertown 198
Grace Welch posted an even-par 36 to propel the sixth-ranked Crusaders past the visiting Goslings in a Badger South match. Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot a 4-over 40 for Madison Edgewood.
Stoughton 163,
Monona Grove 187
Bre Viken (38) and Caylie Kotlowski (39) recorded sub-40 scores to push the seventh-ranked Vikings past the visiting Silver Eagles in Badger South play. Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye shot a 4-over 39 for Monona Grove.
Verona 358, Janesville Craig 378
Kallie Lux shot a 13-over 85 and Sara Nerad had an 87 as the Cougars topped the Wildcats in Big Eight play. Caitlyn Ott recorded an 87 for Verona.
Cross country
Waddell Invitational
Lake Mills didn’t have a top-five finisher, but placed four scoring runners among the top 16 to win the 11-team meet hosted by Marshall at McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove. Sophomore Brooke Fair led the L-Cats, taking fifth in 20 minutes, 21 seconds (5,000 meters). Waterloo junior Christi Forman was fourth (19:45) and Marshall senior Claire Huggett fifth (20:16).
Senior Peyton Heinberg won the boys race in 16:14 to lead Darlington to the title. Deerfield/Cambridge senior Wills Manning was second (16:39).
Rock Valley Classic
The McFarland boys had the top three finishers in the grade 11-12 race to win with a team score of 33 points. Andrew Pahnke finished first with a time of 16:29 at Edgerton’s 5,000-meter course, followed by Eli Kemna (17:04) and Patrick Fasick (17:12). Evansville won the grade 9-10 race, led by first-place finisher Riley Siltman (16:56).
Girls tennis
Sauk Prairie 4, Waunakee 3
Quinlyn Mack, Katie Mack and Katie Yanke won by straight sets in singles as the host Eagles took down the Warriors in Badger North play.
Madison Edgewood 7, Oregon 0
Kinsey Kessel and Lizzie Drake won the No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 as the host Crusaders (3-0) swept the Panthers (2-2).
Sun Prairie 5, Janesville Craig 2
The Cardinals (3-2) swept the doubles matches, led by No. 1 Grace Hilber and Leah Hamilton’s three-set win, to defeat the host Cougars (2-3). Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
Girls swimming
Waunakee 125,
River Valley/RC 45
Warriors freshman Makenzie Wallace won the 200 individual medley (2:24.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.01) to lead a dominant victory over River Valley/Richland Center in a Badger North dual. Six Warriors won individual events.