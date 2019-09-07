Jordan Armstrong delivered 70 assists and nine service aces, leading the Verona girls volleyball team to the championship of Saturday’s eight-team Monona Grove Invitational.
The Wildcats (12-3 overall) beat the Silver Eagles in the final 25-16, 25-23 after beating Tomah in a semifinal and Oregon, Madison East and Ripon in pool play. Claudia Bobb totaled 28 kills for Verona.
Monona Grove beat Ripon in a semifinal and swept Madison La Follette, Wisconsin Rapids and Tomah in pool matches. The Silver Eagles got 27 kills from Jadee Christiansen and 21 from Alyssa Majewski, along with 76 assists from Jada Braun and 59 digs from Annika Rasmussen.
Brodhead Invitational
Lake Mills took a 25-19, 25-21 victory over the host Cardinals in the championship match of the 12-team tournament. The L-Cats defeated third-place Dodgeville in a semifinal after beating New Glarus and Argyle in pool play.
New Glarus won the silver bracket, beating Monticello in the final. Monroe finished eighth in the field.
Wilmot Invitational
Stoughton defeated Racine Prairie and Zion-Benton (Illinois) but lost to tri-champions Wilmot, Lake Geneva Badger and Racine Horlick in the six-team, round-robin tournament. The Vikings got 27 kills from Kat Eugster, 58 assists from Greta Nashold and 38 digs from Aspen Alexander.
Boys soccer
Fridley (Minn.)
Totino-Grace 4, Oregon 2
The visiting Eagles (1-1), ranked fifth in Minnesota’s largest division, scored three second-half goals — two on penalty kicks — to earn a comeback victory over the Panthers, ranked seventh in Division 2. Steevenson LaMarre scored Totino-Grace’s first three goals. Sophomore Alex Rodriguez scored both Oregon goals.
Verona 1, Union Grove 1
Sam Lynch of the host Wildcats scored with seven minutes remaining, but’ Logan Farrington of the Broncos answered four minutes later to tie the non-conference game. Nate Hanson made two saves for Verona.
Milton 6, Reedsburg 0
The host Red Hawks scored five second-half goals to earn a non-conference victory. Joey Leverenz and Aiden Conger each scored a pair of goals for Milton.
Girls golf
Cardinal Invitational
Middleton dominated a strong, 21-team field at Pleasant View Golf Course, posting a four-player total of 27-over-par 315 to beat runner-up Green Bay Notre Dame by 33 strokes. Waunakee took third at 352, followed by Madison Edgewood at 355, Milton at 361 and Janesville Craig at 362.
The Cardinals’ Ellie Frisch and Kate Meier each shot 2-over 74 to tie for medalist honors. Grace Welch led Edgewood with a 79, and Milton’s Hannah Dunk and Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt each shot 81.
Cross country
Darlington Invitational
The Mount Horeb girls placed their top five runners in the top 20 to win the championship of the 16-team tournament. Sophomore Rhya Brandemuehl led the Vikings, taking eighth in 21:38. The Vikings boys finished second to Dodgeville/Mineral Point, as senior Noah Ollendick finished second in 17:27.
Lodi Invitational
The Milton girls won the six-team event, scoring 41 points to top Jefferson’s 49. Mara Talabac led the Red Hawks, finishing fourth in 21:18. Jefferson beat Milton for the boys title, with Lodi fourth and Janesville Parker fifth. The Red Hawks’ Devin Woodcock took third (18:09)
Freedom Irish Invitational
Lake Mills’ Stacie Dressel finished third to lead the L-Cats to fourth place in the 14-team standings at Irish Waters Golf Course in Kaukauna. Kaukauna won the girls team title and Freedom took the boys race. Lake Mills finished 15th of 17 boys teams.