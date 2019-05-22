Verona’s Will Tennison, who advanced to the quarterfinals of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament before suffering an injury, will return to try to top that finish in his senior season.
Tennison improved to 23-0 this season with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Middleton senior Ryan Gold in the No. 1 singles final of the Madison Memorial sectional Wednesday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Monona Grove senior Cole Lindwall finished third and Madison La Follette sophomore Tyger Yang fourth at No. 1 singles. All earned guaranteed spots in next week’s state tournament at the same site.
Also clinching a state berth was Verona senior Kevin Fan, who took a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Monona Grove freshman Chase Lindwall in the No. 2 singles final.
At No. 1 doubles, Middleton seniors Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak won the sectional title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Monona Grove senior Caden Nelson and junior Jacob Munz. Dettman advanced to the state quarterfinals last year with a different doubles partner.
Madison West senior Felix Beilin and junior Matthew Ruggiero beat Madison Memorial’s Ryan Weinbach and Santiago Barquin in the third-place match.
The No. 2 doubles winners were Middleton senior Alton Yan and sophomore Gene Kim.
Middleton scored 42 points to win the team championship and lock in a berth at the June 7-8 state tournament. Verona finished second and Milton third. It will be Middleton’s 12th state team berth and first since 2016.
East Troy sectional
Madison Edgewood’s string of 15 consecutive WIAA state berths came to an end when it finished second behind Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the sectional standings.
Catholic Memorial swept all three doubles flights and scored 48 points to top Edgewood’s 46 in the team standings. McFarland finished a distant third with 21 points.
Edgewood sophomore Alex Sviatoslavsky (19-4) won the No. 1 singles title, beating Carter Johnson (19-4) of McFarland 6-2, 6-3. Also for Edgewood, senior Chris Boll (20-1) won at No. 2 singles and sophomore Donovan Pfaff (20-0) won at No. 3 singles.
Eau Claire Regis sectional
The Sauk Prairie doubles pair of juniors Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl improved to 13-1 at No. 1 by winning the championship of the Division 2 sectional at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
Sauk Prairie senior Chris Leatherberry (20-6) won the title at No. 3 singles and junior Taren Nimmow (17-8 at No. 1 singles) lost his quarterfinal match 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 to Noah Rademacher of Amery.
Sauk Prairie just missed out on a team state berth, scoring 30 points to champion La Crosse Logan’s 32.
WIAA boys golf
Cambridge regional
The host Blue Jays won their own Division 3 regional at Lake Ripley Country Club as juniors Drew Jeffery and Ryan Janson each shot 80 to lead a team score of 338, 15 strokes ahead of Palmyra-Eagle.
Last year’s state runner-up, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day, took third at 367, led by senior Boomer Zierath’s medalist score of 8-over-par 78. Pardeeville also qualified as a team for next Tuesday’s Abundant Life sectional at The Oaks of Cottage Grove.
River Valley regional
Platteville shot 328 for a 47-stroke victory over River Valley in an eight-team tournament at the House on the Rock Resort course in Spring Green. Junior Luke Aron shot 91 and freshman Eli Johnson 92 to lead River Valley.
Also advancing to next Tuesday’s Prairie du Chien sectional were Dodgeville senior Eli Hardy and freshman Tyler Bradley, who each shot 92.
Baseball
Milton 10, Edgerton 2
Fvve pitchers combined on a three-hitter and the Red Hawks produced 13 hits to beat the Crimson Tide at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
Milton scored five runs in the third inning and four in the sixth. Caleb Dammen doubled twice and Keegan Knutson and Hunter Pernot doubled and singled for the Red Hawks.
Edgerton scored its runs in the bottom of the sixth behind triples from Mason Simmons and Brian Rusch.