Prep sports: Verona/Mount Horeb beats Middleton in "virtual" swimming meet held at both schools

The road team definitely did not win this weekend’s boys swimming meet between Verona/Mount Horeb and Middleton.

The meet was held in “virtual” fashion on Friday and Saturday, with each program’s swimmers competing in their own pools, under the supervision of meet officials. No relay events took place. Times were then compared to determine final scores.

The Verona/Mount Horeb varsity won six of the eight events and scored 76 points to top Middleton’s 52.

Wildcats junior Oscar Best won the 100-yard butterfly (51.33 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (:55.09). Middleton’s only event winner was sophomore Jack Madoch, in the 50 freestyle (:22.54) and 100 freestyle (:49.64).

Boys basketball

McFarland 61, Beloit Turner 59 (OT)

After letting a 38-28 lead slip away midway through the second half, the visiting Spartans came back and won their season opener in overtime against the Trojans (2-6). Jackson Werwinski led McFarland with 18 points, and Garrett Larson and Dadon Gillen added 11 each.

Columbus 64, Marshall 60