The Verona boys hockey team clinched a third consecutive Big Eight Conference championship in the last game of the regular season Monday, taking a 6-2 victory over host Middleton at Capitol Ice Arena.
The Wildcats (17-4-2, 13-1-0 Big Eight) had their chance for a perfect conference season spoiled by Madison West on Friday, but bounced back to lock second-place Sun Prairie out of a chance to catch Verona in the league race.
Mack Keryluk and Walker Haessig scored Verona’s first two goals.
Sun Prairie 6,
Madison Memorial 2
Senior forward Benett Halbleib delivered a hat trick, scoring a goal in each period, as the Cardinals (18-4-0, 10-2-0 Big Eight) beat the Spartans (12-11-0, 7-8-0). Jack Helle and Tyler Nelson each scored a goal for Memorial.
Madison Edgewood 5,
Milton/Fort Atkinson 1
Junior forward Thomas Weis had two goals and an assist, pushing the Crusaders (15-7-0, 10-1-0 Badger South) to victory over the Red Hawks (6-14-0, 0-9-0) and giving Edgewood the conference title.
Sophomore Luke Hessenauer scored Milton’s lone goal.
Boys basketball
Monroe 67, Oregon 50
The Cheesemakers (9-8, 7-3 Badger South) overcame a 31-30 halftime deficit to knock the Panthers (10-6, 7-3) out of their share of the league lead. Senior Michael Lange and sophomore Cade Meyer led Monroe with 15 points apiece. Ethan Victorson and Adam Yates each scored 11 apiece for Oregon.
New Glarus 93, Marshall 76
The host Glarner Knights (16-2, 7-0 Capitol South) erased a 48-47 halftime deficit with a 46-point second half to beat the Cardinals (8-7, 3-3). For the winners, Mason Martinson scored 33 points and Zach Feller had 24. Marshall got 24 points from Tyler Chadwick.
Wisconsin Heights 61,
Cambridge 42
Camden Brown scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help the Vanguards (12-4, 6-1 Capitol South) take a 39-26 lead on their way past the Blue Jays (3-14, 0-6). Brown made all four of his 3-pointers in the first half. Cambridge scoring leader Drew Jeffery scored all 12 of his points after halftime. Clayton Caminiti added 12 points for Heights.
Lakeside Lutheran 68,
Poynette 34
Senior Jack Monis scored 14 points and the visiting Warriors (12-3, 6-1 Capitol North) opened a 30-9 halftime lead and doubled up the Pumas (3-12, 0-7) to hold on to the league lead. Senior Garrett Bruchs scored 15 points to lead Poynette.
Baraboo 49,
Fort Atkinson 46 (OT)
In a makeup of the eighth-place pairing in the Badger Challenge, the Thunderbirds (1-15) scored six points in overtime to pick up their first victory, beating the Blackhawks (1-15). Caden Blum scored 17 points for Baraboo. Fort Atkinson got 13 points from Jordan Flodin and 12 from Carson Baker.
DeForest 66,
Lodi 59
The visiting Norskies (14-3) received 14 points apiece from senior Cody Riggs and junior Trey Schroeder, pulling out a non-conference victory over the Blue Devils (7-9). Lodi’s Max Hamilton scored 22 points before fouling out.
Girls basketball
Reedsburg 46, DeForest 44
With four minutes remaining, the Beavers (14-4, 8-2 Badger North) took the lead for the first time and held on to beat the Norskies (12-7, 4-4). DeForest had an opportunity to take the lead on a last-second 3-point try, but the shot missed. Ava Douglas scored 14 points to lead Reedsburg. Aleah Grundahl had 14 points for the Norskies.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie 134.475,
Madison Memorial 134.175
Senior Abby Nowicki led the way on Senior Night, winning the all-around with 34.45 points and taking first in vaulting (9.25) as the Cardinals (5-0 in Big Eight duals) edged the visiting Spartans.
Verona/Madison Edgewood 132.625,
Madison West 132.225
The Wildcats’ Hailey Dohnal won the all-around (33.7 points) to lead her team to a narrow Big Eigtht victory over the Regents at Madison Memorial. Dohnal also won on balance beam (8.5) and floor exercise (8.9).
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 132.6,
Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 105.55
Miah Lemanski won the all-around for Dodge-Point (36.05 points), adding first places on balance beam (9.325), floor exercise (9.0) and vault (9.0), in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory at home.