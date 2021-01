Prep sports: Verona girls open their season by throwing a scare into third-ranked Brookfield Central

As luck would have it, the Verona girls basketball team opened its season Thursday night with a trip to one of the state’s top-ranked Division 1 programs, Brookfield Central.

And the Lancers' C.J. Romero welcomed Verona back into the fray with a 25-point performance to lead a 65-61 victory over the battling Wildcats.

Brookfield Central was ranked third this week in Division 1 in The Associated Press state poll, behind top-ranked Kimberly and No. 2 Germantown.

Three other players scored in double figures for Central (16-2), but Verona was able to tighten things up down the stretch after falling behind 34-25 at halftime.

Verona's Megan Murphy led the charge, scoring 18 of her 24 points in the second half and totaling six 3-pointers. Paige Lambe added 10 points.

Beloit Turner 56, Edgerton 54 (OT)

Presley Hasse made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, her fourth of the night, to give the Trojans (9-4) a victory over the Crimson Tide (15-3), the 12th-ranked team in Division 2.

Olivia Tinder scored 16 points to lead Turner. Sylvia Fox scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half to force overtime after Edgerton faced a 10-point halftime deficit.