Waterloo clinched the Capitol South Conference girls volleyball championship with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 victory over visiting Cambridge on Monday night.
Brooke Mosher led the attack with 15 kills, 10 digs three blocks and two aces for the Pirates (23-11, 9-0 Capitol South). Katie Kuhl had 15 assists.
Autum Hausz had 10 digs and one ace for the Blue Jays (4-23, 1-7).
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Columbus 0
Megan Riley had 15 kills as the Phoenix (21-9, 5-3 Capitol North) posted a 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 win over the Cardinals (11-11, 3-4).
Grace Kieselhorst contributed 14 assists and two aces, and Marisa Shevey had seven kills and four blocks for Luther Prep.
Columbus’ Taylor Raley had four kills and 14 digs.
Boys soccer
Wisconsin Heights 3,
Lodi 0
Connor Murphy scored a hat trick in the Vanguards’ victory over the host Blue Devils.
Wisconsin Heights stopped six shots. Lodi’s goalkeeper Kyle Mayberry goalie also had six saves. Unplayable field conditions at Lodi caused the match to be played to Waunakee High School.
Madison East 12,
Janesville Parker 0
The Purgolders (9-3-2, 4-2-1 Big Eight) blanked the Vikings.
McFarland 1,
Evansville 0
A late goal from Caleb Blair gave the Spartans (12-4-0, 6-0-0) a shutout victory over the Blue Devils (5-6-3, 1-2-2) in the Rock Valley Conference tournament semifinals.
McFarland outshot Evansville 21-5. Blue Devils goalie Mason Huff recorded 19 saves.
Whitewater 5, Edgerton 0
Edgerton (0-16-1, 0-5-0) defeated host Whitewater (6-7-3, 2-3-2).
East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 2, Jefferson 2 (SO) After finishing regulation time tied 2-2, East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle outscored the Eagles 9-8 on penalty kicks.