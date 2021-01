Prep sports: Top-ranked Kimberly girls edge fourth-ranked Beaver Dam

In a clash of titans in WIAA Division 1 girls basketball, No. 1-ranked Kimberly duked it out with No. 4-ranked Beaver Dam from start to finish before pulling out a 53-50 victory at home Saturday.

Beaver Dam (18-2) is the three-time defending Division 2 state champion but will play in Division 1 when the postseason begins Feb. 9. The Golden Beavers lost University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke to a knee injury in December and have had to deal with other injuries.

Natalie Jens led the way for Beaver Dam, scoring 18 points. Paige Yagodinski had 11 and Kylie Wittnebel 10. For Kimberly, sophomore MaKenzie Drout scored 14 points and Maddy Schreiber had 12.

Lake Mills 52,

Lakeside Lutheran 36

Taylor Roughen scored 13 points and led the L-Cats (18-1, 8-0 Capitol North), ranked second in Division 3, over the visiting Warriors (9-9, 3-4) to clinch the outright league title. Vivian Guerrero scored 11 points and Julianna Wagner had 10 for Lake Mills. Lily Schuetz led Lakeside Lutheran with nine.

Reedsburg 77, La Crosse Logan 29