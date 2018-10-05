Try 1 month for 99¢

Due to the expectation of inclement weather tonight, some high school administrators have moved up the start time of some events.

The list includes two SWAL football games moved up to 6 p.m. start times: Fennimore at Mineral Point, and Southwestern at Boscobel.

The changes, as posted to official conference scheduling websites as of 1 p.m. Friday:

FRIDAY’S RESCHEDULINGS

FOOTBALL

Fennimore at Mineral Point, 6 p.m.

Southwestern at Boscobel, 6 p.m.

Dodgeland vs. Montello co-op, 7 p.m., relocated to Princeton High School

BOYS SOCCER

Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, time changed to 4 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Oregon, time changed to 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Madison City Meet at Lake Farm County Park, time changed to 3 p.m.

The complete area prep schedule for tonight, as of 1 p.m. Friday:

FOOTBALL

Badger North

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Baraboo at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Badger South

Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Madison La Follette's Lussier Stadium, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Big Eight

Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Capitol North

Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Lodi, 7 p.m.

Capitol South

Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Rock Valley

Whitewater at Edgerton, 7 p.m.

McFarland at Evansville, 7 p.m.

East Troy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

South Central

Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Southwest Wisconsin

Dodgeville vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Fennimore at Mineral Point, time changed to 6 p.m.

Trailways Large

Pardeeville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.

Trailways Small

Deerfield at Rio, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Non-conference (8-player)

Wisconsin Heights at Phillips, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Non-conference

Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, time changed to 4 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Edgerton at McFarland, 4:45 p.m.

West Allis Hale at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Oregon, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Madison City Meet at Lake Farm County Park, time changed to 3 p.m. (Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West)

Shorewood Invitational at Lincoln Park Golf Course, Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. (DeForest, Shorewood)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Big Eight Conference

Verona/Mount Horeb at Beloit Memorial, 5 p.m.

Madison West at Janesville Craig, 5 p.m.

Janesville Parker/Evansville at Madison Memorial, 5 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Middleton, 5 p.m.

Glendale Nicolet Invitational, 5 p.m. (Brookfield Central, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee, Cedarburg, Germantown, Glendale Nicolet, Grafton, Kenosha Indian Trail, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mequon Homestead, Middleton, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Milwaukee Pius XI, New Berlin/Green Lake West, Racine Case, Sun Prairie)

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

