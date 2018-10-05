Due to the expectation of inclement weather tonight, some high school administrators have moved up the start time of some events.
The list includes two SWAL football games moved up to 6 p.m. start times: Fennimore at Mineral Point, and Southwestern at Boscobel.
The changes, as posted to official conference scheduling websites as of 1 p.m. Friday:
FRIDAY’S RESCHEDULINGS
FOOTBALL
Fennimore at Mineral Point, 6 p.m.
Southwestern at Boscobel, 6 p.m.
Dodgeland vs. Montello co-op, 7 p.m., relocated to Princeton High School
BOYS SOCCER
Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, time changed to 4 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Oregon, time changed to 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Madison City Meet at Lake Farm County Park, time changed to 3 p.m.
The complete area prep schedule for tonight, as of 1 p.m. Friday:
FOOTBALL
Badger North
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Badger South
Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Madison La Follette's Lussier Stadium, 7 p.m.
Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Big Eight
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Capitol North
Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Capitol South
Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Rock Valley
Whitewater at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Evansville, 7 p.m.
East Troy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin
Dodgeville vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Fennimore at Mineral Point, time changed to 6 p.m.
Trailways Large
Pardeeville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Trailways Small
Deerfield at Rio, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Non-conference (8-player)
Wisconsin Heights at Phillips, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-conference
Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, time changed to 4 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 4:30 p.m.
Edgerton at McFarland, 4:45 p.m.
West Allis Hale at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Oregon, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Madison City Meet at Lake Farm County Park, time changed to 3 p.m. (Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West)
Shorewood Invitational at Lincoln Park Golf Course, Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. (DeForest, Shorewood)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Big Eight Conference
Verona/Mount Horeb at Beloit Memorial, 5 p.m.
Madison West at Janesville Craig, 5 p.m.
Janesville Parker/Evansville at Madison Memorial, 5 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Middleton, 5 p.m.
Glendale Nicolet Invitational, 5 p.m. (Brookfield Central, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee, Cedarburg, Germantown, Glendale Nicolet, Grafton, Kenosha Indian Trail, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mequon Homestead, Middleton, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Milwaukee Pius XI, New Berlin/Green Lake West, Racine Case, Sun Prairie)