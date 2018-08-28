Try 1 month for 99¢
Flooded soccer fields
Heavy rains flooded the West Towne soccer fields, near Madison's Memorial High School, and shut down part of Mineral Point Road on Monday, Aug. 20.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

The threat of inclement weather on Tuesday night led to the postponement of several area varsity high school sports events.

Following is a list of postponements as gathered from official school scheduling websites, Twitter feeds and email, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday:

TUESDAY’S POSTPONEMENTS

BOYS SOCCER

Columbus at Madison Country Day, rescheduled to Sept. 10

Monroe at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to Sept. 14

Wautoma at Wisconsin Dells, rescheduled to Sept. 17

Watertown vs. Portage/Poynette at Poynette High School, rescheduled to Sept. 20

Madison Edgewood at Reedsburg, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Madison Memorial at Mukwonago, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Milton at Beaver Dam, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Prairie du Chien at Mauston, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Edgerton at Lake Mills, canceled

GIRLS GOLF

Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at Glen Erin Golf Club, rescheduled to Sept. 10

GIRLS TENNIS

Baraboo at Waunakee, rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday

Stoughton at Watertown, rescheduled to Sept. 5

Beaver Dam at Reedsburg, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Sun Prairie at Janesville Craig, postponed; no rescheduling date set

GIRLS SWIMMING

Platteville vs. La Crosse Central at UW-La Crosse, canceled

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

