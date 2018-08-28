The threat of inclement weather on Tuesday night led to the postponement of several area varsity high school sports events.
Following is a list of postponements as gathered from official school scheduling websites, Twitter feeds and email, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday:
TUESDAY’S POSTPONEMENTS
BOYS SOCCER
Columbus at Madison Country Day, rescheduled to Sept. 10
Monroe at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to Sept. 14
Wautoma at Wisconsin Dells, rescheduled to Sept. 17
Watertown vs. Portage/Poynette at Poynette High School, rescheduled to Sept. 20
Madison Edgewood at Reedsburg, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Madison Memorial at Mukwonago, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Milton at Beaver Dam, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Prairie du Chien at Mauston, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Edgerton at Lake Mills, canceled
GIRLS GOLF
Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at Glen Erin Golf Club, rescheduled to Sept. 10
GIRLS TENNIS
Baraboo at Waunakee, rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday
Stoughton at Watertown, rescheduled to Sept. 5
Beaver Dam at Reedsburg, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Sun Prairie at Janesville Craig, postponed; no rescheduling date set
GIRLS SWIMMING
Platteville vs. La Crosse Central at UW-La Crosse, canceled