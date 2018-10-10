The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team clinched the Big Eight Conference dual-meet championship for the third consecutive year on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (31-8, 9-0 Big Eight) posted a 25-22, 25-11, 25-12 victory over Madison West (5-19, 0-9). Last year, the Cardinals shared the dual-meet title with Middleton and Verona.
Karlie McNabb finished with 16 kills and Josie Halbleib contributed 17 assists and seven digs for Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie will be seeded No. 1 in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference tournament at Madison La Follette, where the overall conference champion will be determined.
Verona 3, Madison East 0
Emma Frahm had 21 assists as the host Wildcats (7-1 Big Eight) posted a 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 victory over the Purgolders (3-6). Amelia Hust contributed 16 digs and Sophie Alexander finished with eight kills for Verona.
Janesville Craig 3, Madison Memorial 0
Amanda Carlson led all players with 17 kills as the Cougars earned a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 victory against the Spartans in Big Eight play. Setter Taylor Salmon added 31 assists in the win. Abby Maier led Memorial with 12 kills.
Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 0
Hannah Flottmeyer totaled eight kills and 2.5 blocks for the Cardinals (5-3 Big Eight) in a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 road victory over the Lancers (2-6). La Follette was led by Ayona Johnson’s six kills, two blocks and two aces.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Columbus 0
Kylee Gnabasik had 20 digs and eight aces for the 10th-ranked Division 2 Warriors (26-10, 9-0 Capital North) in their 26-24, 25-23, 26-24 victory over the host Cardinals (11-12, 3-6 Capital North).
For Columbus, Hannah Fox contributed 21 digs and four aces, and McKenzye Bruss had 16 assists.
Waterloo 3, Marshall 0
Brooke Mosher had 19 kills and Joslyn Wolff had 19 digs for the fifth-ranked Pirates in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 Capitol South road victory over the Cardinals.
Boys soccer
Waunakee 3, DeForest 2
Cole Kettner scored the go-ahead goal for the Warriors (9-2-4, 5-0-1 Badger North) in the 70th minute to hand the 10th-ranked Norskies (7-3-3, 5-1-0) their first conference loss. DeForest goalkeeper Austin Westra recorded 12 saves.
Madison Edgewood 2, Milton 0
Joseph Illgen contributed a goal and an assist as the Crusaders (8-5-2, 4-2-1 Badger South) defeated the Red Hawks (7-6-3, 3-3-1). Edgewood has won five of its past six matches.
Madison East 1, Verona 1
The host Wildcats (11-1-3, 6-0-2 Big Eight) maintained their undefeated conference record with a draw against the Purgolders (9-3-3, 4-2-2). Jordy Foueppe scored in the 30th minute for East. Verona’s Eliot Popkewitz got the equalizer in the 84th minute.
Middleton 4,
Madison La Follette 2
Ezra Joseph recorded a goal and an assist as the host Cardinals (8-6-2, 5-2-1 Big Eight) held on to defeat the Lancers (2-10-1, 1-7-0). Middleton sophomore Luis Martinez had two assists.
Madison Memorial 3,
Janesville Craig 0
Dominic Ramirez scored twice to lead the visiting Spartans (8-4-3, 2-2-3 Big Eight) past the Cougars (7-9-1, 2-6-0). Janesville Craig goalkeeper Ty Bienema finished with 10 saves.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 1
Matt Ballweg recorded 24 assists and eight aces to lead the host Cardinals (6-0 Big Eight) to a 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-8 victory over the Purple Knights (2-1). Dylan Griffith contributed 14 digs and three aces for Middleton. Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Moore had 11 assists.
Madison West 3, Madison East 1
James Alvin had 18 assists to lead the visiting Regents (3-2 Big Eight) to a 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory over the Purgolders (3-2). Sam Heiman finished with 17 kills, eight digs and five blocks for East.
Girls swimming
Madison Edgewood 123,
Monona Grove 47
The top-ranked Crusaders swept all 11 events to put away the No. 8 Silver Eagles in Badger South Conference action. DeeDee Walker took both the 200 freestyle (2:00.07) and 500 freestyle (5:23.99), and Kaitlyn Barth won the 50 freestyle (25.41) and 100 butterfly (59.91).