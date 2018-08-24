The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team opened its season Friday by sweeping through five pool matches on the first day of its two-day Cardinal Invitational tournament.
The Cardinals were stretched to three sets by DeForest before winning 25-27, 25-20, 15-10 and swept two-set matches from Luxemburg-Casco, Wrightstown, Hortonville and Beaver Dam.
Watertown won the other pool with a 5-0 day that included two-set sweeps of Madison Edgewood, De Pere, Marshfield, Waupun and Manitowoc.
The tournament now shifts into bracket play, with the championship match set for about 2 p.m. today.
Optimist Invitational
Brodhead went 5-1 in its pool at Janesville Parker to earn the pool championship in the two-day tournament held at Parker and Janesville Craig.
Baraboo took second in the Parker pool, taking three-set victories over Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker and two-set wins over Edgerton, Delavan-Darien and Portage. Parker was third in the pool and Memorial fourth.
The tournament concludes today at both schools.
Poynette Quad
The Pumas won all three of their matches in their quad, defeating Montello (25-13, 25-12), Westfield (25-19, 25-18), and Johnson Creek (25-22, 18-25, 15-8).
Girls tennis
Brookfield Central Invitational
Led by strong performances from top two singles players Maddi Bremel and Abby Bremel, Madison West won both of its matches on the first day of the Brookfield Central Invitational, taking a 5-2 win over Waukesha South and a 4-3 decision over Brookfield Central.
West’s top doubles team of Katie Goetz and Spencer Harrison won both of its matches.
Jefferson 7,
Watertown Luther Prep 0
The Eagles cruised to an easy victory over the Phoenix, not dropping a single set over seven matches.
Boys soccer
Madison Edgewood 3,
Green Bay Notre Dame 3
The host Crusaders dug out of a 3-1 hole in the second half to salvage a draw against the Tritons. Joseph Illgen scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute.
Sauk Prairie 3, Henry Sibley (Minn.) 1
Evan Carlson and Aaron Frey netted first half goals as the Eagles took down the Warriors in the Waunakee Invitational.
Beloit Memorial 2, Menomonee Falls 1
Aldo Torres scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute and Steven Thomas had a first-half score as the visiting Purple Knights defeated the Indians.
Cross country
Terror Invitational
The Madison Memorial girls led the field at Appleton West with a team score of 98 points. Gabri Gaines finished fourth overall with a time of 20 minutes, 13 seconds (5,000 meters), followed by Alice House in 10th (20:53).
Girls swimming
Madison Memorial 125,
Madison La Follette 45
Anchored by a strong all-around performance that saw six Spartans win individual events, Memorial cruised past the Lancers. La Follette sophomore Zaria Terry delivered her team’s only event wins in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
Middleton 106,
Verona/Mount Horeb 64
Cardinals sophomore Gabriela Pierobon Mays led the way with two individual wins and legs on two winning relays as defending state champion Middleton sped past Verona/Mount Horeb. Verona/Mount Horeb senior Grace Bennin won two individual events.
Sun Prairie 136,
Beloit Memorial 36
Cardinals sophomore Sophie Fiske had a hand in breaking five Sun Prairie pool records as her team soundly defeated the Purple Knights. The host Cardinals swept first places in all 11 events.
Girls golf
Portage 187, DeForest 192
Sophie Denure shot a 4-over-par 40 to lead Portage to a five-stroke victory in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Lake Windsor Country Club. Cassidy Schnell shot 43 to lead DeForest.
Baraboo 187, Mount Horeb 200
Carly Moon shot a 6-over-par 36 to finish first and help the Thunderbirds top the Vikings at Fairfield Hills. Ellie Lombardo shot a 39 for Mount Horeb.
Waunakee 175, Reedsburg 213
Sam Soulier shot 42 to lead the Warriors to a Badger North dual victory over the Beavers. Waunakee’s top four golfers shot a score of 45 or better. Anna Krieski shot 45 to lead Reedsburg.