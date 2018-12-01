The defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Stoughton wrestling team went 5-0 on Saturday to keep the championship trophy of the Pieper Invitational at home.
Stoughton took a 41-28 victory over Marshfield in the decisive match to win the six-team tournament.
Going undefeated for the Vikings were Nicolar Rivera at 113 pounds, Hunter Lewis at 138, Luke Mechler at 145, Gavin Model at 152 and Tony Hohol at 285.
Evansville finished fourth, led by Jared Miller, who went 5-0 at 120. Madison La Follette went 0-5.
Creek Classic
Host Johnson Creek finished third behind Wales Kettle Moraine and Milwaukee Marquette in the 13-team field, getting championships from Anthony Purpi at 170 pounds and Lucas Sullivan at 195. Creek also had two runner-up finishes.
Waterloo got championships at Carlos Garcia at 132 and Jordi Aguero at 152. Jefferson’s Dean Neff won at 160.
Cougar Invitational
Waunakee won six individual championships and totaled 216.5 points to hold off runner-up Neenah atop a 10-team field at Campbellsport. Columbus finished seventh.
Waunakee’s champions were Kolby Heinz at 113 pounds, Nick Schweitzer at 120, Braysen Ellis at 145, Ty Miller at 152, Colton Grindle at 170 and Reed Ryan at 220.
McGarvie Scramble
Mineral Point scored 469 points to come out atop a 16-team field at Watertown, claiming a pair of individual championships and three runner-up finishes. Schofield D.C. Everest finished second and Middleton third. The Pointers’ winners were Danny Pittz at 132 pounds and Caden Carey at 138.
Middleton’s Kevin Meicher won at 160 pounds, and teammate Gavin Adler won at 220. Fifth-place Watertown had three individual champs: Walker Wichman at 120, Edward Wilkowski at 126 and Nick Logan at 152. Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci won at 195.
Cross country
Nike NXN Nationals
In Portland, Oregon, Middleton scored 474 points for 21st place in the 22-team national meet. Purcellville won with 77 points. Liam Anderson of Larkspur, California, won the 5,000-meter race in 14 minutes, 58 seconds. Caleb Easton led Middleton, finishing 80th in 16:03.
Boys swimming
Boys hockey
Waunakee 3, Oregon 2
Senior forward Keegan Ripley scored a third-period goal that proved to be the decider as the host Warriors (3-1-0) held off the Panthers (2-2-0) in non-conference play. Sophomore goalie Nick Summers recorded 22 saves for Waunakee.
Madison West 9,
Beloit Memorial 0
Drake Baldwin needed less than 20 minutes to score a hat trick, and six other players scored as the Regents (3-0-1, 2-0-0 Big Eight) rolled past the Purple Knights (2-3-0, 0-2-0) at Edwards Ice Arena. Ian Hedican had 13 saves in the shutout.
Monroe co-op 5, Greendale co-op 3
The Cheesemakers (2-2-0) rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a three-goal second period and held off the Ice Force (0-5-0) at Wilson Park in Milwaukee. Colton O’Connor, Hayden Roth and Kaiden Klitzke scored second-period goals in a span of less than 12 minutes.