The start was slow, but the finish was fast for the Stoughton football team during its 21-14 victory over Baraboo in a Badger Conference crossover game Thursday night.
The visiting Thunderbirds (0-2) took a 14-0 lead over the Vikings (2-0) in the second quarter, but Stoughton junior Alex Hobson threw three touchdown passes — two to Nathan Hutcherson — and the Vikings' defense held tough the rest of the way.
The game date was changed from Thursday due to the expectation of thunderstorms in the area on Friday night.
Hobson threw a 10-yard TD pass to Hutcherson with 15 seconds left before halftime, making it 14-8 on Dwight Walker's two-point conversion run. Hutcherson caught another TD pass in the third quarter for a 15-14 Stoughton lead.
With 3 minutes, 42 seconds to play, Hobson hit Zak Finholt for an 8-yard score with 3:42 left. On Baraboo's next possession, Owen Chase intercepted a Brock Turkington pass on a third-and-20 play. Hobson broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-one play with less than 2 minutes to play, and Chase made another interception in the closing seconds.
Wisconsin Heights 70, Port Edwards 34
Thomas Muschitz did it all for the Vanguards (1-1) in their home win over the Blackhawks (0-2). The senior quarterback rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two more scores.
Heights rushed for 395 yards on 53 carries, with Payton Flamme and Caden Eichorst combining for 179 yards out of the backfield. Eichorst added an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter, the Vanguards' second special-teams score of the season.
The Blackhawks’ Addison Gibbs caught all 11 of Logan Gessert's completions for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Girls tennis
Middleton 4, Madison West 3
Anchored by dominant performances from Nos. 3 and 4 singles players Michelle Chi and Kayla Wiegand, the Cardinals edged the host Regents. West got victories from its top two singles players, Maddie Bremel and Abby Bremel.
Madison Memorial 7, Madison East 0
The Spartans’ top three singles players lost only one game combined as Memorial dismantled the host Purgolders.
Sun Prairie 6, Janesville Parker 1
Lauren Bruemmer and Emma Dorn led the way as the Cardinals cruised past the Vikings. No. 4 singles player McKenna Kellogg picked up Parker’s lone victory.
Verona 5, Janesville Craig 2
Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes won No. 1 doubles in three sets to lead the Wildcats to victory. Allison Grund and Bethany Laatsch picked up singles wins for the Cougars.
Madison Edgewood 6, Kenosha St. Joseph 1
The Crusaders’ Julia Hess, Morgan Merckx and Aliyah Macdonald won their singles matches to lead the Crusaders past the host Lancers.
Watertown 5, Slinger 2
Taylor Adams and Alayna Clark won their matches in two sets to help the host Goslings hold off the Owls in non-conference action. Adams beat MacKenzie Schaefer 6-4, 6-4 and Clark defeated Anna Richardson 6-1, 6-2.
Girls volleyball
Monona Grove 3, Monroe 0
McKenna Warnock had nine kills, nine digs and four aces as the Silver Eagles won in straight sets against the visiting Cheesemakers in a Badger South Conference opener. Monona Grove’s Alysa Runhaar finished with 14 assists. Zoee Pond led Monroe with eight kills and four aces.
DeForest 3, Reedsburg 0
The host Norskies took the match in straight sets against the Beavers to earn their first conference victory in Badger North action. Sophee Mink led the offensive attack for DeForest with 11 kills, and Chloe Bernards had 17 assists.
Boys soccer
Madison La Follette 1, Lake Mills 1
Brayden Ciesiolka scored in the 60th minute as the L-Cats tied the Lancers. Angel Arriaga-Ramirez scored La Follette’s lone goal in the first half.
Watertown Luther Prep 6, East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 0
Xander Heiman scored four goals and Lucas Martin finished with five assists to lead the host Phoenix past the Trojans. Gideon Kroll and Paul Frick each scored their first varsity goals.
Mauston 2, Wisconsin Dells 0
Carter Messer scored twice in the first half to push the visiting Golden Eagles past the Chiefs.
Lodi 10, Adams-Friendship 1
Patrick Treinen scored four goals and had one assist as the host Blue Devils trounced the Green Devils.
Mitch Figi added a hat trick for Lodi, and Nathaniel Karls finished with two goals.
Girls golf
Middleton triangular
Led by a 79 from junior Katie Meier, Middleton scored 342 to beat Sun Prairie with 409 and Madison East with an incomplete lineup in a Big Eight Conference triangular. Olivia Oehrlein led Sun Prairie with 95.
Verona triangular
Angelina Myhr had the score of the day with an 89 for the Lancers, but Madison LaFollette and Beloit Memorial couldn’t field full teams, ceding the match to Verona. Caitlyn Ott led the Wildcats with a 90.
Janesville Parker triangular
Sophia Dooman shot 76 to lead Janesville Parker to victory at Riverside Golf Course with a score of 363, followed by Madison West with 371 and Madison Memorial with 390. Lillian Kretter led the second-place Regents with an 80, and Ana Kielley led the Spartans with a 93.
Girls swimming
Southern Lakes Relays
Burlington edged Lake Geneva Badger 402-400 to win the eight-team Southern Lakes Conference relays-only meet. Edgerton and Jefferson/Cambridge tied for fourth.
Jefferson/Cambridge’s 200-yard freestyle relay of Josie Peterson, Sophie Peterson, Halle Peterson and Megan Duffy won in 1:45.61, and Duffy, Brooke Whiting, Olivia Gallardo and Halle Peterson won the 200 medley relay (1:37.73).
Cross country
Palmyra-Eagle Invitational
Jefferson’s Mariah Linse won the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 58 seconds, to lead the Eagles to second place in the eight-team field. East Troy won with 52 points and Jefferson scored 82. Lake Mills finished third with 85 points.
For the Jefferson boys, Ryan Nelson and Alex Marin finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to help the Eagles finish second to East Troy in the eight-team field with 55 points. Deerfield scored 60 points for third.
Pioneer Invitational
Wisconsin Dells won the 10-team girls meet, followed by Reedsburg and Lodi. Chiefs sophomore Laura Beghin took second with a 5,000-meter time of 21:18. Lodi’s Isabelle Clary was third (21:40) and Reedsburg’s Caylee Fry ninth (23:42). Portage senior Tyler Jones won the boys race in 17:34, followed by the Dells’ Pablito Schulz (18:09). Tomah won the team title, with Portage third.
Milwaukee King Invitational
DeForest placed two runners in the top 10, but still came in seventh in the 21-team field with a score of 174. Whitefish Bay won with a score of 83 points. The DeForest girls finished 14th of 17 teams.