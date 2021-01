Prep sports : Stoughton rallies to beat Evansville in top 5 prep wrestling battle

The visiting Stoughton Vikings (1-0) won the last two matches of the night, with Trenton Dow scoring a decision at 152 pounds and Luke Mechler a major decision at 160, to help the four-time defending WIAA Division 1 state team champions wipe out a 33-28 deficit and beat the Blue Devils (4-1) 35-33.

Stoughton, which dropped to No. 2 in this week’s WiWrestling.com Division 1 state rankings, started its season late due to Dane County COVID-19 guidelines. Evansville is ranked fifth in Division 2.

The Vikings also got pins from Cole Sarbacker at 120 pounds, Chance Suddeth at 126 and Brooks Empey at 220. Evansville got pin victories from Matt Kostroun at 132, Nicholas Barmore at 145, Charlie Braunschweig at 170 and Ricky Braunschweig at 182.

Waunakee 41, Watertown 37

The visiting Warriors (3-1) got late victories from Kaden Hooker at 182 pounds, Jacob Lyftogt (195) and Daniel Ford (220) to pull past the Goslings (2-3).

Girls basketball

McFarland 53, Jefferson 38