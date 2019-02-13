No doubt about it: The Stoughton wrestling team is headed back to The Barn.
The Vikings, defending WIAA Division 1 state team champions, earned a sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament with a 59-9 victory over Big Eight Conference champion Janesville Craig at home Tuesday night.
Stoughton, undefeated against Wisconsin rivals, is ranked No. 1 in the WisconsinWrestlingOnline.com state team rankings.
The Cougars won only two of 14 matches against the Vikings, including a pin by 285-pound senior Keeanu Benton, ranked No. 2 in the state.
Earning pins for Stoughton were Nicolar Rivera (113 pounds), Ethan Devore (132), Braeden Whitehead (138), Hunter Lewis (145), Brandt Spilde (170) and Brooks Empey (195).
The state meet will take place March 1-2 at the University of Wisconsin Field House.
WIAA boys hockey
Milton/Fort Atkinson 2, Stoughton 1
The Red Hawks (8-16-0) edged the Vikings (7-17-0) as freshman Gannon Kligora broke a tie by scoring his second goal on a power play with 4 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
Stoughton evened the score late in the second period on a power-play goal by James Hanson.
Milton/Fort Atkinson will meet second-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (14-9-1) in a regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Eble Park in Brookfield.
Madison Memorial 10, Madison La Follette/East 1
Peter Vander Meer had a hat trick as the Spartans (14-11-0) rolled past the Lakers (3-20-0) and into a 7:30 p.m. Thursday regional final against third-seeded Madison West (16-6-2) at Madison Ice Arena.
Girls basketball
Madison East 62, Janesville Parker 42
Ashala Moseberry scored 39 points — 24 in the first half — to lead the Purgolders (13-7, 8-7 Big Eight) past the visiting Vikings (3-17, 3-13).
Moseberry was 14-for-16 from 2-point range and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, going 17-for-21 overall. She also had eight rebounds and three steals, and Kira Gottschalk had five steals.
Parker got 11 points from Ryann Porter.
Madison Memorial 71, Madison West 28
The visiting Spartans (15-5, 12-4 Big Eight) opened a 40-16 halftime lead and finished with 11 scorers in a victory over the Regents (3-17, 2-14).
Maya White Eagle led Memorial with 13 points, and Emmoni Rankins and Brooke Peters added 12 points each. Sawyer Sullivan led West with eight points.
Boys basketball
Orfordville Parkview 54, Johnson Creek 47
The host Vikings (12-5, 8-1 Trailways South) went on a 20-9 run to close the game, turning a four-point deficit into a victory over the upset-minded Bluejays (7-11, 4-5).
Justin Balch led Parkview with 16 points. Creek got 17 from Jamison Richardt and 13 from Cole Ducklow.